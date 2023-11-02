Netflix Geeked Week 2023 Preview: Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and More

(Photo by ©Netflix)

As the home of Stranger Things, The Witcher, One Piece, and more, Netflix is an enviable platform, and it will try to grow its reach next week with the return of Geeked Week. From November 6 to November 12, the service will offer updates on some of its best known programs and entice its audience to give some new concepts a try. But as the actors’ strike continues, it will do so without their participation. Will the company get creative regarding just how much they can tease when it is unclear when new shows — like the fifth and final season of Stranger Things — will film? Let’s take a look at what we know so far about Geeked Week and see if we can’t find some clues.

Monday, November 6: Stranger Things Day

(Photo by ©Netflix)

As Netflix itself revealed last week, it will celebrate Stranger Things day with announcements via social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and the former Twitter. Or, at least, as the company’s communication put it, “updates from the Upside Down.” Perhaps we’ll see a projected premiere window of 2025 for the final season or maybe an even an optimistic late 2024. This is one of the most curious aspects of the week’s schedule. Stranger Things previews during Geeked Week are very dependent on the cast, but maybe series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer will take point in revealing some of what can be announced. Also, expect Stranger Things spinoff material like the comic book and stage show to get some online chatter during the day.

Meanwhile, Geeked Week also spills into real life via “Geeked Ink” pop-ups at tattoos parlors across the US, starting at Atlanta’s City of Ink on November 6. For a chance at a free tattoo, sign up at GeekedWeek.com.

Tuesday, November 7

(Photo by ©Netflix)

Geeked Week continues on social media with “surprise announcements from your favorite Geeked movies and shows.” It’s easy to imagine first looks from the likes of Squid Game: The Challenge and new offerings like Blue Eye Samurai taking center stage. And although The Witcher is not on Netflix’s list of featured programming, it is always possible the show may have some sort of presence… if even only in the form of a proper photo of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia.

Other possibilities for the day include news about The Archies — a take on the Riverdale gang set in 1960s India — comedy series Obliterated, and the suspenseful Korean drama Sweet Home.

The Geeked Ink festivities continue in Atlanta with New York’s Flyrite Tattoo joining in. Additionally, One Piece fans will have a chance to win “handcrafted replicas” of props from the live-action series starting at 9am Pacific — further details to become available on social media that day — and Netflix will sponsor trivia nights at bars in Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York.

Wednesday, November 8

(Photo by ©Netflix)

The surprise announcements continue, and so does our speculation about what will be featured. Scanning through some of the titles Netflix plans to highlight throughout the week, a look at My Daemon , the Exploding Kittens animated series, and Sonic Prime could be in the offing, to say nothing of Netflix’s continue investment in the gaming space with over 10 games getting the spotlight across the event. Also, we may even get an idea when the third and final season of Sweet Tooth — which was shot concurrently with season 2 — will arrive on the service.

Additional programming potentially getting the Geeked Week treatment on Wednesday include Gyeongseong Creature, The Brothers Sun, Ultraman: Rising, Code 8: Part II, and Akuma Kun, which debuts the next day on Netflix.

Geeked Ink remains in New York, but moves from Atlanta to Denver’s Dead Drift Tattoo. Additionally, Denver will play host to one additional trivia night at Denver Beer Company.

Thursday, November 9

(Photo by Robert Falconer/©Netflix)

The announcements move from social media channels to the Geeked Week live show on Thursday at 1 p.m. PT with a promise of clips, trailers, and “breaking news” for Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, The Dragon Prince, and more. Considering that this will be one of the days Netflix broadcasts to video platforms like YouTube and the Geeked Week website, we expect it to be a little more substantial than photos while still scaled back from years past, like when cast members from Stranger Things played a quick Dungeons & Dragons campaign with B. Dave Walters. We’ll also argue the three shows mentioned above will get trailers, with The Last Airbender being of particular interest. The live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series sure looks right in some of the photos and teasers Netflix has released so far, but a proper trailer may help further allay some fears about the series.

In our world, Geeked Ink remains in Denver for a second day of tattoos.

Friday, November 10



The live show continues at 1 p.m. PT on Friday with a focus on 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Leave the World Behind. 3 Body Problem, adapted from Liu Cixin’s books by Game of Thrones’s David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, is of particular interest to devotees of the novels and those still smarting from Game of Thrones’s conclusion. Will they produce the thoughtful science fiction fans hope for? With a January release date already on the schedule, we expect a trailer may offer some answers. The day will also feature a spotlight on Powerhouse Animation, so expect some clips from the new Castlevania: Nocturne, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Blood of Zeus — all series the studio is involved in producing.

Additionally, the day may showcase Devil May Cry, Leo, Life on Our Planet, and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Geeked Ink, meanwhile, arrives in Los Angeles at Shamrock Social Club for a three-day stint.

Saturday, November 11

The third day of the Geeked Week live show starts at 1 p.m. PT and promises teasers, clips, and other material from Damsel, One Piece, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The latter debuts on the service November 17 and marries up the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World cast with the animation of anime studio Science Saru. We’ve seen some of the completed work and can say it is a happy marriage. One Piece, meanwhile, surprised everyone by being a live-action anime adaptation that worked. It will return for a second season, so Netflix may offer some sort of launch window for its return.

Other highlighted programs may also include Orion and The Dark, Onmyoji, and Leo. The latter features the voice of Adam Sandler and debuts on November 21. Also, the winners of the One Piece prop contest will be announced shortly before the Saturday show goes live.

The Geeked Ink festivities remain in Los Angeles with a location in Richmond, VA popping up at Unkindness Art for the final two days of Geeked Week.

Sunday, November 12

With Geeked Ink staying in Los Angeles and Richmond, the live show moves to 4:30 p.m. PT with a exclusive chat with Rebel Moon writer-director Zack Snyder. Presumably, he’ll delve further into the world he constructed for the film and some of its potential spin-offs. Maybe he’ll even offer a trailer for Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, the first installment of his two-part project. That said, expect Snyder and Rebel Moon to be the only things to be featured on Sunday. Unless, of course, he has more details from the Army of the Dead spin-offs to announce.

Looking at the scope of Geeked Week, there’s plenty to be interested in. It just remains to be seen how it will play out without the cast of, well, everything to drive attention. For One Piece and some of the other shows, there is always preexisting behind-the-scenes material to unleash. But for others, it could be a strange week indeed. Nevertheless, we’ll be watching and looking out for the unexpected.

Tell us in the comments what you’re most looking forward to seeing during Netflix Geeked Week.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.