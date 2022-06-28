Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Kamala Seeks Answers in Red Dagger's Den

In episode 4 Ms. Marvel season 1, Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani) travels to Karachi to visit her grandmother and learn more about her complicated family history. During her adventures in the unfamiliar city, she runs into mysterious stranger Red Dagger (Aramis Knight). At his hideout, she meets Waleed (Farhan Akthar), who reveals more about Aisha: “Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend.” Is Kamala in store for more stranger danger?

96% Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) new episodes launch on Wednesdays on Disney+.

