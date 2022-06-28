News

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Kamala Seeks Answers in Red Dagger's Den

After that run-in with the Clandestines, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) clearly still has not learned an important lesson in "stranger danger," as she now finds herself in the secret hideout of Red Dagger (Aramis Knight).

by | June 28, 2022 | Comments

In episode 4 Ms. Marvel season 1, Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani) travels to Karachi to visit her grandmother and learn more about her complicated family history. During her adventures in the unfamiliar city, she runs into mysterious stranger Red Dagger (Aramis Knight). At his hideout, she meets Waleed (Farhan Akthar), who reveals more about Aisha: “Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend.” Is Kamala in store for more stranger danger?

96% Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) new episodes launch on Wednesdays on Disney+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

dark Star Wars Celebration 2019 Oscars HFPA worst TCA Winter 2020 Sundance Sundance TV Freeform MTV versus Box Office best talk show high school TCA 2017 crime Best and Worst obi wan 72 Emmy Awards Paramount Plus 99% BBC America Toys king arthur psycho popular Emmys Epix genre rt archives kaiju all-time franchise golden globes Spike comic books Trailer Television Critics Association politics Women's History Month latino Ghostbusters Lifetime Christmas movies FX Disney football boxing theme song psychological thriller dragons television Hallmark Hollywood Foreign Press Association composers Superheroes streamig classics Trivia A24 zero dark thirty Vudu james bond FX on Hulu streaming movies Disney Channel comic book movies Action live action scene in color film series tv talk Hallmark Christmas movies Black Mirror Acorn TV Neflix Apple TV Plus toy story Star Trek 2017 aliens scene in color adaptation Pirates Mystery Marvel Studios rom-coms Mary Tyler Moore See It Skip It IFC Crunchyroll Film sopranos olympics ABC Signature superhero Superheroe remakes screen actors guild children's TV Paramount Network Masterpiece E! basketball Marvel Television OneApp series Black History Month interviews blaxploitation Drama Dark Horse Comics Set visit Paramount political drama Mindy Kaling Nickelodeon Broadway TV movies new zealand sag awards 2016 Ellie Kemper YouTube cars aapi cancelled TV shows South by Southwest Film Festival werewolf kong razzies Adult Swim news scary movies PaleyFest HBO Country BET Awards Musical documentary critics cancelled television DC streaming service archives DGA summer TV sports comics Amazon Prime NYCC directors adenture period drama GLAAD ABC Family name the review First Reviews reviews Emmy Nominations Creative Arts Emmys Election Amazon Studios ABC target scorecard asian-american crime thriller french Academy Awards sitcom Pride Month cops Quiz breaking bad Fargo rt labs a nightmare on elm street women twilight Writers Guild of America Showtime renewed TV shows Peacock TV One Opinion YA Lionsgate Ovation canceled TV shows Teen Geeked Week rt labs critics edition 93rd Oscars Photos what to watch Premiere Dates festivals mutant ghosts superman true crime trophy science fiction Baby Yoda boxoffice Tumblr Marvel indie 4/20 Sony Pictures Lifetime crossover feel good Britbox dceu Rocketman new star wars movies thriller Thanksgiving Animation critic resources LGBTQ romantic comedy stand-up comedy Elton John spider-verse king kong Red Carpet RT21 transformers hidden camera disaster Hear Us Out vampires Sci-Fi posters Instagram Live cancelled TV series sequels Shudder The Purge Travel Channel emmy awards Chernobyl Apple TV+ festival Polls and Games natural history Family A&E Sony teaser Exclusive Video nbcuniversal Super Bowl discovery Nat Geo First Look canceled American Society of Cinematographers Legendary Certified Fresh Song of Ice and Fire APB Podcast child's play scene in color series deadpool Best Actor X-Men SXSW 2022 The Walt Disney Company Christmas Classic Film Captain marvel zombies blockbusters TIFF Lucasfilm Mary Poppins Returns OWN Television Academy TCA Winners richard e. Grant Alien hispanic heritage month 79th Golden Globes Awards AMC slashers game show Musicals dexter Universal Pictures video on demand Starz black WGN Mudbound singing competition ratings book Native dramedy TNT japan fast and furious vs. elevated horror young adult mockumentary dogs 20th Century Fox international 90s new york Mary poppins FOX Star Wars 94th Oscars ViacomCBS art house SundanceTV trailers harry potter Year in Review Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt robots DirecTV Endgame Bravo joker scary toronto 73rd Emmy Awards hist unscripted rotten biopic Oscar biography Summer Walt Disney Pictures Tomatazos Sundance Now zombie Film Festival summer TV preview finale Esquire docuseries nfl VICE italian VOD spanish social media ITV The Arrangement RT History indiana jones MSNBC TLC green book Nominations Best Director Infographic Discovery Channel Fox News Kids & Family Schedule cinemax 21st Century Fox Tags: Comedy halloween 2015 NBC revenge AMC Plus blockbuster MGM DC Universe strong female leads comedies TruTV nature TV Land Pop Arrowverse Pet Sematary Valentine's Day diversity FXX Holidays chucky Funimation Pixar Pop TV sequel YouTube Premium Disney streaming service NBA marvel comics game of thrones screenings witnail action-comedy Cannes ID venice 2020 PBS IMDb TV Marathons WarnerMedia rotten movies we love docudrama Awards Tour saw USA SDCC hollywood target scene in color movies slasher video Apple legend Brie Larson Anna Paquin HBO Max Stephen King Amazon Prime Video mission: impossible Wes Anderson christmas movies Rocky heist movie suspense Fox Searchlight laika medical drama binge Interview LGBT know your critic TV BET E3 VH1 independent Tarantino Warner Bros. Syfy monster movies foreign dreamworks comic book movie Reality Competition streaming serial killer Rock New York Comic Con royal family japanese Focus Features ESPN Awards Heroines The Witch Cosplay Grammys Universal comic lord of the rings cartoon Amazon movie The Walking Dead Disney+ Disney Plus kids based on movie Holiday Shondaland award winner HBO Go jamie lee curtis cats Rom-Com BBC debate cancelled USA Network GoT stop motion Horror Chilling Adventures of Sabrina adventure mob TCM PlayStation 2021 free movies australia Netflix The Academy Hulu parents Turner fresh YouTube Red worst movies spider-man SXSW Best Actress BAFTA leaderboard Comedy Central Martial Arts Best Picture comiccon obituary Netflix Christmas movies Spring TV cooking facebook San Diego Comic-Con Calendar hispanic Character Guide Cartoon Network films IFC Films telelvision prank El Rey BBC One summer preview documentaries Indigenous romance Pacific Islander Winter TV justice league satire Sneak Peek Spectrum Originals Comic-Con@Home 2021 historical drama Paramount Pictures wonder woman Countdown 24 frames spy thriller technology Music CW Seed 2018 Fall TV spinoff die hard Food Network animated batman TBS Western stoner anime President supernatural Binge Guide Reality criterion pirates of the caribbean doctor who 45 Biopics Avengers GIFs travel book adaptation 71st Emmy Awards gangster south america Fantasy dc Watching Series CBS Disney Plus Turner Classic Movies crime drama The CW jurassic park Tokyo Olympics Image Comics halloween tv Extras black comedy mcc Columbia Pictures Comics on TV spanish language golden globe awards universal monsters live event space CNN Tubi police drama war Prime Video TCA Awards DC Comics Logo MCU casting godzilla CMT reboot 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards cults Comic Book marvel cinematic universe National Geographic Trophy Talk miniseries Crackle 1990s TV renewals 007 Video Games Comedy spain broadcast quibi concert anthology CBS All Access History
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy