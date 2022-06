In this exclusive look at Ms. Marvel episode 2, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) calls her grandmother (Samina Ahmed) late at night to learn more about the mysterious bangle Nani included in a gift box she sent the family. Kamala unleashes the bangle’s powers to prevent her father, Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), from catching her talking on the phone.

96% Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) new episodes launch on Wednesdays on Disney+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.