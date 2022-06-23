Comics On TV

Ms. Marvel at the Halfway Point: Villains Identified, Bangle Explained, and the Source of Kamala's Powers Divulged

New Jersey teen superhero Kamala Khan finally finds antagonists for this first chapter of her story. Episode 3 features her brother's wedding, a big fight (of course), and a song and dance number.

by | June 23, 2022 | Comments

Teen angst, family problems, Damage Control, and a new Marvel nemesis? It is a lot for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and a lot for viewers of Ms. Marvel. The series continues to delight with its Jersey City locale and surprising specificity of detail, but what of all its Marvel-ness? Only one of Kamala’s comic book antagonists have appeared and, halfway through its debut season, the program has yet to introduce a typical superhero crisis — or at least the kind generally taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with all the Ten Rings, Kingpins, and Celestials running about.

But at least we have some idea of the true villain now.

So let’s take a look at Ms. Marvel now that it has reached the halfway mark and see what we can determine about Kamala’s new reality, her foes, and how her family may still be a source of strength.

Spoiler alert: The following contains plot details from Ms. Marvel episode 3, “Destined.” Stop reading here if you have not watched the episode and wish to avoid spoilers. 

Kamala Learns of the Power Within

Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel

(Photo by Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios)

As we surmised from the moment Marvel first made clear Kamala’s powers would be different, the bangle — which we mislabeled as a “bauble” a few weeks ago — is amplifying something inherent within Kamala. The true nature of it is still up for debate, though, as it seems the why of Kamala’s powers is the real mystery unfolding across Ms. Marvel’s first season.

But one thing we’re pretty sure about: the bangle is, in fact, a Kree Nega-band.

The episode 3 flashback nearly confirms this as we see Kamala’s great-grandmother, Aisha (Mehwish Hayat), and Kamran’s mother, Najma (Nimra Bucha), digging through a temple somewhere in British-control India circa 1942. They manage to find a bangle attached to the disembodied arm of, seemingly, a Kree lost to time. Najma almost immediately asks about the other bangle as both are required for their plan.

For a time in the comics, Mar-Vell (played by Annette Bening in Captain Marvel), and Rick Jones would swap places by clanging the bands together. One would appear in the Negative Zone — a universe of anti-matter already contracting as it is somehow much older than the positively-charged Multiverse — while the other appeared in the conventional Marvel Comics universe. Needing both for transport seems crucial and, as we discussed previously, the bands also amplify the wear’s mental powers to create apparent superhuman abilities.

Although, nothing in the MCU is one-for-one to its comic book counterpart and the bangles of Ms. Marvel could still prove significantly different. That is already on display with the way Kamala manifests her powers. But that could also speak to the origin of her powers.

Background on the Djinn 0f the MCU

Iman Vellani and Nimra Bucha in Ms. Marvel

(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

While the Djinn have been mentioned in passing throughout the series, episode 3 introduced the idea that Kamala may be one herself. As Najma explained, she, her group of friends, and Aisha are all exiled Djinns looking to get home via the bangles. But Najma lost track of Aisha, who in turn had a family and passed on the bangle. But as these extra-dimensional beings are borrowing the term from Earth folklore, we’re hard-pressed to accept Najma’s explanation — to say nothing of the way her subsequent behavior re-frames her initial talk with Kamala.

There are other names Najma suggests, like Noor (the Arabic word for “light”) and the Clandestine. The latter might be a shout-out to Marvel Comics’ Clan Destine, as some online have suggested. Created by Alan Davis in the mid-1990s, the group were all the progeny of an immortal man and a Djinn, concepts that sync up with what Najma said to Kamala. But as Najma only counted the name as one of many given to her kind across the centuries, it is unclear how much of the concept will be worked into Ms. Marvel or other corners of the MCU.

Between Najma’s cagey exposition and her stated need to return home, we can’t help but wonder if her team is, in fact, a gaggle of beings from the Negative Zone exiled for obscure reasons.

As it happens, the Zone is said to be largely vacant, but there are pockets of advanced civilization, and it is always possible one of those societies treats the positive-matter Multiverse as a prison. In the comics, the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards regarded the Negative Zone in much the same way, depositing his foes and his garbage in the collapsing universe.

Nevertheless, we’re still stuck with a mystery: is Kamala a Djinn or the decedent of Negative Zone exiles? If the latter, why is it imperative that Najma get home now?

Is Kamran Flipping the Script on His Character?

Rish Shah in Ms. Marvel

(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

Najma’s heel turn also alters one of the few assumptions Ms. Marvel fans has about the program going in: Kamran (Rish Shah) turning out to be a bad guy. In his comics appearance, Kamran is an Inhuman with a past association with the Khans. Soon after his family returned to Jersey City and his own powers emerged, he saw Kamala change into Ms. Marvel. Getting close to her, he eventually kidnapped her and delivered her to Lineage, an Inhuman mob boss looking to remove all conventional humans from the planet.

But considering how the television version of Kamran was willing to let Kamala enjoy the wedding and how he attempted to hide the text conversation from his mother, it seems he may be less of a scoundrel than one might expect. Of course, at this point, it is still impossible to tell who is trustworthy among the Clandestine. Nevertheless, Namja’s quick slide to antagonism suggests he will be a bit more honorable than his comic book counterpart. What that means for him long term, though, is a thornier question.

If Damage Control Is Not The Enemy, What Are They?

Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel

(Photo by Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios)

With Najma and her associates now identified as the season’s antagonists, where does that leave Damage Control? There’s still plenty of antagonism on their part — just look at the way they roll into the mosque and the methods used to grill Zoe (Laurel Marsden). Also, Agent Deever’s (Alysia Reiner) reference to an “unidentified enhanced individual” supports our hypothesis that they ended up with maintaining Sokovia Accord enforcement. Based on their behavior in episodes 2 and 3, we’re going to assume that role made them far more militaristic than they were prior to Captain America: Civil War. But also, being an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, it is easy to see how a Pakistani community across the river from New York would view them with suspicion.

As we asked a few weeks ago, what does Accord compliance really look like? Is it just as simple as filling out a form or does Damage Control take the person away for evaluation? Is an identified enhanced person conscripted into the army? And if this is the way the U.S. treats people newly discovering their powers, what do other countries do to maintain Accord compliance?

Now that Najma’s group is in their custody, we might get a closer look into how they operate.

Kamala Chooses Family

Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel

(Photo by Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios)

With all the interdimensional puzzles and shady characters to consider, it might be tempting to ignore Ms. Marvel’s key strength: its depiction of a Pakistani community in the United States. Episode 2 featured some great moments playing to that strength, like Nakia’s (Yasmeen Fletcher) frustration with being caught between the two cultures and Kamran’s accent switch to throw off Kamala’s brother, Aamir (Saagar Shaikh). Episode 3, meanwhile, featured Aamir’s wedding to Tyesha Hillman (Travina Springer) and — at long last — a few moments between Kamala and her mother that felt warm and relaxed.

The scene in which Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) tends to Kalama’s wounds, in particular, is something the show desperately needed. As we mentioned a couple of weeks ago, Muneeba’s behavior in the first episode could be perceived as manipulative. Or, at the very least, it set her up as an antagonist. But in the bathroom scene, she finally shows Kamala some true sympathy. Sure, the solutions she offers may not work for Kamala, but the fact she could at least recognize her daughter’s feelings and offer some reassurance feels big and different, an example of the genuine love between them. The show really needed a moment like it, and we’re glad it happened at the halfway point.

And since Najma is auditioning to be the big bad, we’re less inclined to see Muneeba’s reticence to share what she knows about the bangle as a sign that she is truly an antagonist.

That said, the time to share with Kamala is fast approaching. It will be interesting to see just how it fits into Kamala’s request to go to Karachi. At least, we’re assuming she’s going to ask first. While most Marvel shows might depict a teenager running off, the bond depicted between Kamala and Muneeba in episode 3 suggests it may be as much a family trip as Kamala’s continuing search for answers in her more “Marvel” story.

What’s in a Name?

Laith Nakli and Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel

(Photo by Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios)

Curiously, episode 3 introduced a new runner – everyone dislikes “Night Light” as a superhero name, but neither Kamala nor Bruno (Matt Lintz) can come up with a better name. The fact Kamala hasn’t immediately jumped on the “Ms. Marvel” name is interesting and, potentially, thematically resonant as her wish to be more like Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is constantly criticized by those around her.

Although, it is worth noting that within the MCU, no one has ever gone by the name “Ms. Marvel.” In the comics, Carol was the first of several to do so, holding onto it for some time. But it was available when Kamala first became a hero and soon claimed it for her own. Within the show’s context, we suspect she may not get the name until the finale … and possibly thanks to Carol making a last-minute appearance.

Outside of what the name means in our world, Kamala’s inability to arrive at it also reflects her own uncertainty about being a hero. Sheikh Abdullah (Laith Nakli) offers her some wise counsel in episode 3 about doing good, and we imagine that will prove key in the latter half. Perhaps once she feels she has done some good in the world, she can finally have her superhero identity cemented.

96% Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) new episodes launch on Wednesdays on Disney+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

TV genre Paramount Pictures Endgame live event mutant diversity cancelled TV series Pacific Islander blockbuster disaster king arthur art house rt labs TCA 2017 Hallmark Christmas movies Chilling Adventures of Sabrina classics comic books football jurassic park docuseries Fargo unscripted target scene in color TruTV E! universal monsters political drama Superheroes spanish Spectrum Originals Box Office natural history japan interviews 2019 comic TNT war black comedy basketball Sundance TV facebook 99% streamig NYCC fresh miniseries Rock Pride Month cancelled ABC RT History Super Bowl DirecTV Oscars game show GIFs 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards PlayStation El Rey Extras LGBT Winter TV Television Academy First Look Anna Paquin cooking stop motion Writers Guild of America USA Network Sundance Photos Sundance Now Women's History Month Columbia Pictures biography TV Land Netflix Christmas movies Tarantino HBO Go broadcast Turner best VOD politics ID thriller award winner 24 frames travel Lifetime Christmas movies History Masterpiece Logo Apple TV Plus Thanksgiving concert Mary Poppins Returns halloween Best Director Heroines golden globes Dark Horse Comics feel good psycho Lionsgate Trivia Disney olympics cops BET joker AMC Plus Amazon Studios breaking bad Biopics Marvel telelvision talk show christmas movies finale supernatural justice league Fox Searchlight Britbox dogs Baby Yoda Teen festivals Broadway trophy Exclusive Video dceu movies Pixar Set visit child's play king kong trailers San Diego Comic-Con summer TV preview APB Comic-Con@Home 2021 X-Men Paramount Network Cannes CMT Trailer Wes Anderson international sequels nbcuniversal doctor who Adult Swim satire cars Freeform archives Certified Fresh Paramount anthology Vudu cancelled TV shows 71st Emmy Awards 2017 Podcast green book Captain marvel romantic comedy revenge singing competition boxoffice 90s dramedy cults ghosts Tomatazos Disney+ Disney Plus IFC Films stoner Marvel Studios mcc Country hispanic heritage month Paramount Plus Lifetime social media Spring TV Disney Channel target crime drama kids Marvel Television Hallmark Image Comics remakes comiccon space discovery obituary HBO Max halloween tv Starz 2018 superman Television Critics Association 4/20 rom-coms worst movies romance The Witch technology fast and furious Musical Apple zombie screenings casting crime thriller Black History Month PBS Countdown Elton John Calendar MCU debate Star Trek Universal Pictures Action rt labs critics edition Holidays Red Carpet ITV SundanceTV posters OWN WGN Rocketman Summer twilight Geeked Week sopranos blaxploitation dragons A&E Tubi sequel 20th Century Fox animated Premiere Dates Horror vs. Trophy Talk Mary poppins LGBTQ mockumentary Amazon harry potter Nat Geo Valentine's Day VH1 science fiction cartoon WarnerMedia stand-up comedy james bond 2015 monster movies FX on Hulu composers A24 MTV Crackle popular VICE canceled TV shows Spike Mary Tyler Moore The Academy Cartoon Network Mudbound quibi NBC scorecard franchise Reality Competition documentaries BBC Legendary PaleyFest USA book indie true crime gangster rt archives critic resources Alien Focus Features strong female leads TV movies Sony Hollywood Foreign Press Association zero dark thirty BBC America know your critic Video Games TBS Holiday YouTube mission: impossible scary movies 2020 asian-american movie news canceled legend rotten Crunchyroll Ghostbusters saw godzilla GLAAD japanese Polls and Games 2016 Disney streaming service MGM video on demand CBS historical drama summer preview name the review Film Festival Nickelodeon See It Skip It Nominations worst witnail Fall TV robots Opinion E3 Martial Arts Peacock video golden globe awards dexter The Walt Disney Company biopic Family Comedy Central Song of Ice and Fire razzies spider-man BAFTA batman Film IMDb TV spider-verse Best and Worst kong superhero lord of the rings ESPN Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Schedule Mindy Kaling SXSW 2022 critics Shudder latino DGA streaming anime Sony Pictures ABC Family black Year in Review Musicals spanish language Tumblr adaptation DC Comics scene in color film series transformers Indigenous dark game of thrones Amazon Prime comics Comics on TV dc YA Oscar marvel cinematic universe Pop Native prank scene in color series spain Pet Sematary kaiju zombies YouTube Premium Christmas sag awards venice rotten movies we love comic book movies Best Picture Walt Disney Pictures 72 Emmy Awards Kids & Family Awards crossover SXSW AMC comic book movie Binge Guide Neflix 79th Golden Globes Awards Stephen King australia Quiz adenture President television Fantasy Funimation hist Amazon Prime Video BBC One high school children's TV chucky Animation TCM a nightmare on elm street richard e. Grant comedies Prime Video reboot 007 new zealand National Geographic Pop TV scary spy thriller docudrama hispanic independent Avengers CNN criterion spinoff ViacomCBS TIFF Turner Classic Movies festival Watching Series Fox News Music Esquire Academy Awards royal family Infographic nfl Grammys 1990s medical drama heist movie elevated horror renewed TV shows period drama Rom-Com Emmys 45 teaser YouTube Red Netflix FXX FX documentary dreamworks GoT werewolf TV One nature South by Southwest Film Festival Western Hulu HFPA Star Wars Celebration The CW Tags: Comedy mob Arrowverse Ovation Chernobyl suspense ratings TLC Toys sports versus women new star wars movies TCA Awards HBO First Reviews toy story The Walking Dead police drama BET Awards deadpool scene in color Rocky obi wan IFC American Society of Cinematographers Warner Bros. series Creative Arts Emmys Discovery Channel french psychological thriller italian DC Universe Pirates NBA streaming movies tv talk Universal Brie Larson indiana jones SDCC vampires marvel comics The Arrangement Election jamie lee curtis The Purge theme song wonder woman sitcom Best Actor reviews leaderboard slasher book adaptation CW Seed cats TCA 93rd Oscars Interview aapi Comedy Reality pirates of the caribbean based on movie RT21 Epix CBS All Access Food Network Ellie Kemper Drama Awards Tour Sci-Fi Emmy Nominations Superheroe 2021 screen actors guild 94th Oscars Travel Channel new york Acorn TV summer TV Hear Us Out all-time adventure foreign films Best Actress south america 73rd Emmy Awards hollywood laika OneApp Shondaland TCA Winter 2020 New York Comic Con Character Guide parents FOX Instagram Live Lucasfilm TV renewals 21st Century Fox boxing hidden camera Disney Plus toronto aliens free movies emmy awards Winners Mystery Bravo Comic Book cancelled television young adult what to watch Apple TV+ Showtime Star Wars Cosplay Classic Film directors slashers Tokyo Olympics action-comedy cinemax live action DC streaming service crime Sneak Peek blockbusters MSNBC serial killer Marathons Syfy Black Mirror binge die hard ABC Signature
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy