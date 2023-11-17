Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Scene Breakdown with Director Matt Shakman

Watch director Matt Shakman break down a scene from episode one of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and discuss what’s to come in the new Monsterverse series.

Introduced in 2014’s Godzilla, Monarch is a shadowy government organization that has known about the existence of giant monsters for some time. In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the focus shifts to two siblings who must unravel their missing father’s connection to the mysterious organization. The path leads them into the world of monsters and an army officer (played by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell) who has his own story to tell about Monarch’s goals in the 1950s.

Recommended: Everything We Know About Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Recommended: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters First Reviews

The series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

90% Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 1 (2023) premieres on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.