Meet "The Dude" and the Wildly Chill Religion Based on The Big Lebowski

More than 25 years ago, The Big Lebowski was released in theaters, and the movie grew the most loyal and creative fan base, with festivals, comic books, and even a religion. Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, and edited by their longtime collaborator Tricia Cooke, the film maintains that cult following to this day. To celebrate that beloved movie in anticipation of Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s upcoming film, Drive-Away Dolls, we’re introducing you to Jeffrey “The Dude” Peterson in the latest episode of “Movie People,” a series that celebrates movie lovers and their special connection to the films and filmmakers they love, co-produced with Focus Features!

Drive-Away Dolls (2024) opens in theaters on February 23, 2024.

