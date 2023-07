by RT Staff | July 18, 2023 |

Director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and America Ferrera sat down with RT correspondent Naz Perez to talk about their upcoming movie Barbie. The cast and director reveal how they channeled their inner Barbies and Kens while filming, how Gerwig chose specific Barbies and Kens to be featured in the film, and more.

Barbie (2023) is in theaters on July 21, 2023.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.