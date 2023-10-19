Loki Exclusive Sneak Peek: The God of Mischief Blows Mobius' Mind

On a time-travel jaunt to the 1800s, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) run across wooden statues of gods Odin, Thor, and Balder, Thor and Loki’s brother of light, joy, purity, and the summer sun who, in Norse mythology, Loki is responsible for killing and who has not yet appeared in the MCU. “This has to be a joke,” Loki says, in this sneak peek at episode 3 of Loki season 2. “It’s embarrassing. It’s a crass generalization … Why’d they include Balder? No one’s even heard of him.” “Sure they have,” Mobius replies, “‘Balder the Brave.’ You know, sometimes I forget that you’re one of them. You are one of them. Blows my mind.”

85% Loki: Season 2 (2023) episode 3 streams on Thursday, October 19 on Disney+.

