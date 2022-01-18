Know Your Critic

Know Your Critic: Alonso Duralde, Film Reviews Editor at TheWrap

Duralde champions his favorite Rotten film, shares what connects him to his fellow critics, and celebrates those movies that make you want to stay in the theatre long after the credits roll.

Lisa Jane Persky; Paramount Pictures; Cinecom Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection; Kerry Hayes/ TM & © Fox Searchlight Pictures. All Rights reserved. /Courtesy Everett Collection

(Photo by Lisa Jane Persky; Paramount Pictures; Cinecom Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; Kerry Hayes/TM & © Fox Searchlight Pictures/All Rights Reserved/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Know Your Critic” is a column in which we interview Tomatometer-approved critics about their screening and reviewing habits, pet peeves, and personal favorites.

Alonso Duralde is Film Reviews Editor at TheWrap. He has contributed to The Village Voice, Movieline, The Advocate, and MSNBC. He’s also a podcast host and an author. And he really hopes you’re not taking his – and other critics’ – Fresh/Rotten designations at face value.

“I think Rotten Tomatoes is a great resource for providing links and a look at critical consensus,” he told Rotten Tomatoes in an interview late last year. “I hope that people take the time to click on individual reviews and get to know the work of individual critics, because we have more to say than ‘up or down.’“

Duralde is the author of 101 Must-See Movies for Gay Men and Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas. His latest book, I’ll Be Home For Christmas Movies (co-authored with Brandon Gray, Daniel Pandolph, and Daniel Thompson), published last year, is yet another definitive guide.

With all his expertise in cinematic cheer, what’s Duralde’s favorite holiday movie?

“Look, I’m an American – I have to say It’s a Wonderful Life because it is indeed our national Christmas movie,” Duralde said. “It is the closest that we’ve ever come to creating our own version of A Christmas Carol, and it is genuinely a great movie. I mean, not just a great Christmas movie, but a great movie. It’s one that I re-watch every year and am constantly marveling at everything it contains.”

In Rotten Tomatoes’ first Know Your Critic interview of the New Year, Duralde shared more of his favorites – the Rotten, the Fresh, and the classics – and expertise in film criticism.

Alonso Duralde is TheWrap’s Film Reviews Editor. He co-hosts the Breakfast All Day podcast with Christy Lemire and the Linoleum Knife podcast with Dave White. Find Alonso on Twitter: @ADuralde.

What do you think is the biggest misconception about critics?

People think we hate movies. And if we did, then we really picked the wrong profession. You have to really love movies to be a critic.

I think that people will read reviews that are negative and just decide that means that we hate everything. And really, what it is, is disappointment. Because I think that every critic walks into every movie, at least with a glimmer of hope that we’re going to see something that’s going to knock us out, that’s going to be something that we’ve never seen before, that’s going to change the way we look at film – the way we look at the world. And when we see movies that fall short of that, we call them out for it.

What’s the last movie to made you feel that way?

I just watched Memoria, the new Apichatpong Weerasethakul film. His movies always, to me, feel like he is operating on a whole other level.

In the film Until the End of the World, people become obsessed with downloading their own dreams into a device and spending all day watching them on a screen. His movies to me feel the closest like entering into a dream-state and being projected dreams by someone. His movies almost bypass big parts of your brain and just go right into your subconscious.

What do you think makes a good movie?

Huh. Good movie? I mean, it’s funny. Really, I think this probably happens to a lot of us. Whenever we write a bad review of a popcorn movie – of an action film or a comedy – invariably, some whiner on the internet will be like, “Well, not everything has to be an Oscar-winning drama.” Which, A) Oscar-winning dramas often are super boring. And B) There are good popcorn movies and there are bad popcorn movies.

So, I think whatever the genre is – whether you are trying to make an important piece of art, whether you want to make people laugh, whether you want to just punch the sort of dopamine centers of viewers’ brains – I think effort is what makes a good movie. And I think not being cynical about it – that you’re not creating product, you’re actually creating a film. I think that’s the difference, and you can tell the difference.

What has been your favorite film of the year?

I’ve been going back and forth, but I suspect that my favorite of this year is going to wind up being Licorice Pizza. That’s a movie that really put me into a time and place. And I mean, I was six in 1973, but the director was three.

I felt like I was revisiting a world that I was vaguely familiar with, and I didn’t want to leave. I know it sounds like a cliché, but I sat through the credits, not thinking that I was going to get a button or a clue of what the next Marvel movie was going to be. I just didn’t want to get up out of the theater yet.

I love that feeling.

It’s like sitting in the car in the driveway to hear the rest of the song.

Kerry Hayes/ TM & © Fox Searchlight Pictures. All Rights reserved. Courtesy Everett Collection.

(Photo by Kerry Hayes/TM & © Fox Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Everett Collection.)

When you’re planning to review something, do you go in cold? Like, no trailers, no articles, no nothing?

Ideally, yes. I don’t watch trailers. Sometimes people goof on me about that! But my favorite thing is getting to walk into a movie as tabula rasa as possible. And it’s hard to do, if you’re on Twitter or whatever.

The thing that I love about festivals is when a movie’s screening for the first time and no one has seen it, and I’ve managed to avoid seeing the trailer. I’ve gotten to see movies like The Shape of Water with absolutely no idea what they were even about.

That’s the best example of a movie to go into without context.

For sure. I also saw Alexander Payne’s Downsizing and literally just thought it was going to be a movie about Matt Damon getting laid off. Imagine my surprise!

When you are reviewing, do you read other people’s reviews before writing your own?

Oh, God, never. Never, never, never. I don’t like to talk to other critics after a movie’s over about the movie we just saw. I never read other people’s reviews. I mean, I’ll read them later, for critics that I like to read, to see where we differ and where we agree on things. But before I write a review, I can’t be exposed to anybody else’s, because it’s very easy, even if you’re not conscious of it, to get swayed.

Who are some fellow critics whose work you admire?

Oh, man, a lot. Manohla Dargis, obviously – I always say she’s who I want to be when I grow up. Monica Castillo and Clint Worthington and Jason Bailey. And Matt Zoller Seitz – we’ve been friends for a long time and his insights always blow me away, even though we disagree with some frequency. That’s part of the fun of all of this.

Is there an up-and-coming critic that you want people to check out?

I am going to brag on Carlos Aguilar, just because he’s one of my writers at TheWrap – although he obviously is writing for the LA Times and New York Times and a lot of other venues who are lucky enough to have him. I think that he brings a lot to the table as a Latinx writer who is a Dreamer, but I think also just as somebody who really understands film.

So often I think what we’re looking for with critics is not just a Fresh, Rotten, thumbs up, thumbs down, but why. Like, walk me through your process. “Show your work,” as your math teacher used to say. And with Carlos, I always feel like I understand why he is talking about things the way he’s talking about them, why he responds to things or doesn’t respond to things.

Paramount Pictures. Courtesy Everett Collection.

(Photo by Paramount Pictures. Courtesy Everett Collection.)

What is your favorite thing that is Rotten on the Tomatometer?

There’s quite a few out there, but I love to give it up in the hopes of one day creating a cult, for Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium. I think is a wildly misunderstood movie, and I think it’s really charming. I love a kid’s film about death, and I’m not being ironic when I say that. I love the sort of visual wildness to it.

One of my favorite movies of all time is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and I think this movie has that same sense of creating this world that you dream of as a child that feels tangible and realistic and occupied by real people. And I think it’s a movie that is due for reexamination.

What’s your favorite film from your childhood?

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is probably the movie I’ve seen more times than any other film that I’ve ever watched. It’s a movie that I loved as a kid and then rediscovered in college and truly came to appreciate how completely dark it is. I just think it’s so smart, and that Gene Wilder performance is one for the ages. If it’s showing on a plane, that’s one of the options, I will watch it again happily.

What’s something that you consider “required viewing”?

I would say that F.W. Murnau’s 1927 Sunrise. If you’ve never seen a silent movie, prepare to have your mind blown. And if you know silent film, but have never seen Sunrise, again, prepare to have your mind blown.

It’s a film that was made… It’s funny, it was the first year of the Academy Awards and the last year before talkies really took over. And he’s doing such incredible things with the camera to tell the story.

It’s been said often that that if talkies had come a year or two later, the visual language of cinema would’ve gone so much further before everything got anchored to the microphone, basically.

It’s a visually beautiful film. It’s emotionally moving. And I think if people haven’t seen it, they’re missing out on a great movie.

©Cinecom Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

(Photo by ©Cinecom Pictures. Courtesy Everett Collection.)

What were you watching the first time you saw yourself on screen and what did you relate to about that character or that story?

I mean, there have been different versions along the years of facets of myself that I’ve seen in movies. One that always comes to mind is: There’s an early queer indie from the 1980s called Parting Glances. I saw it not long after I was in my first relationship.

There were just specific moments about the two lead characters and their life at home and what their cohabitation looked like and what their sort of easy physicality looked like that I recognized. And it was this sort of jolt of like, “Oh, okay. So this is what relationships look like. This is what my relationship looks like, and I’m seeing in a movie for the first time.”

What are you most proud of in your career so far?

I’ve been doing a podcast (@linoleumcast) with my husband for 11 years now, and that’s been a really rewarding experience. He’s also a film critic. And so, I love getting to have an appointment to talk with him about new movies every week. And I love the audience that we’ve managed to grow over that time. It’s not the most gigantic, but I would venture to say that they’re one of the more connected ones. We hear from them a lot – they respond to us, we get great letters from them, and we hear from them on social media.

I think a lot of podcasts tend to come and go because people move on to other stuff, or they lose interest. And so, the fact that we’ve been steadily doing this thing for more than a decade now, I really feel like we’ve built something.

Is there someone in your life who isn’t a critic whose opinion you seek out on movies?

I love talking to people in my life who aren’t film critics about things that aren’t movies. So not exactly. Although I will say that my oldest brother, who is a retired physician, is part of the reason that I became obsessed with movies as a kid. He came home from college with all of these books about Alfred Hitchcock and Greta Garbo and MGM’s glory years and that kind of thing, and that’s what really set me down this path of my life.

What is the hardest review that you have ever written?

It’s hard to think of one single one. I will say the hardest reviews to write in general are movies that you really, really love because you have to figure out something to say about them where you don’t sound like you’re doing The Chris Farley Show: “That was great,” you know?

And also, you want to do it justice and you want to inspire people to see it. That’s a lot to shoulder, so you have to really kind of unpack what it is that you responded to, and why you think it’s so great, and convey that in a way that is clearly understandable and that will ideally make other people want to check it out as well.

Alonso Duralde is TheWrap’s Film Reviews Editor. He co-hosts the Breakfast All Day podcast with Christy Lemire, and the Linoleum Knife podcast with Dave White. Find Alonso on Twitter: @ADuralde.

Grant Cartoon Network sitcom scary movies Photos The CW Lifetime hist BBC One teaser joker Bravo Teen trophy cancelled television San Diego Comic-Con fresh VICE Discovery Channel Pirates films Tokyo Olympics sequels legend indie Winners based on movie franchise YouTube Red RT21 Family Western Pet Sematary FX Fox Searchlight TBS Comedy Comic-Con@Home 2021 Pride Month indiana jones 2021 Pop TV young adult scorecard Amazon Tomatazos venice medical drama high school MCU Horror Academy Awards BBC America supernatural comics women Lionsgate game show Reality Competition cinemax criterion VH1 Music serial killer hollywood NBC Podcast RT History independent Fargo Marvel Black History Month TV rt archives rotten comic book movies new zealand batman remakes GLAAD SXSW japanese nbcuniversal screen actors guild Calendar Disney Channel cancelled TV series Character Guide streaming movies series 1990s NYCC DC Universe Ellie Kemper kaiju AMC Brie Larson prank President Chernobyl worst Wes Anderson A24 stoner mob kids mission: impossible Arrowverse HBO Max posters Broadway dramedy free movies canceled TV shows Elton John football saw Nat Geo FX on Hulu The Witch Paramount Network Set visit Super Bowl Sneak Peek Pacific Islander Binge Guide miniseries biopic adaptation Paramount Plus historical drama CBS See It Skip It 2019 Trophy Talk Christmas Comic Book Election Musical Film Festival 73rd Emmy Awards superman news Rocketman rotten movies we love suspense disaster festival The Arrangement halloween tv casting black comedy Stephen King Mary Poppins Returns TNT OneApp dogs Acorn TV Emmy Nominations stand-up comedy Dark Horse Comics The Purge Columbia Pictures Quiz toy story biography 4/20 Countdown Tags: Comedy nature Fall TV Captain marvel docudrama video HBO Go scary doctor who Mindy Kaling Sci-Fi WarnerMedia archives TruTV E3 screenings Schedule Trivia 99% Holidays SDCC MTV godzilla animated CMT 2020 live event First Reviews sports romance adenture action-comedy singing competition 2016 IFC Films Apple BET blockbuster Reality Mudbound space Grammys Showtime talk show Nominations National Geographic die hard anthology TV movies Travel Channel TLC ViacomCBS Baby Yoda psycho black robots PlayStation documentary First Look zombie facebook Hallmark Christmas movies Masterpiece Comedy Central aapi History cults blockbusters police drama foreign Neflix Anna Paquin Tarantino TCA Winter 2020 Martial Arts 90s El Rey Valentine's Day movies Turner green book The Academy Sony Pictures social media unscripted crime thriller Polls and Games new star wars movies australia YouTube book adaptation Infographic Apple TV Plus Legendary festivals Television Critics Association Funimation game of thrones Shondaland Premiere Dates ABC Fox News TCA Summer Thanksgiving harry potter leaderboard spider-man Musicals HBO Paramount tv talk dragons E! a nightmare on elm street universal monsters golden globe awards Marvel Studios Sundance TV elevated horror Creative Arts Emmys Crunchyroll spy thriller reboot slasher political drama target 21st Century Fox Amazon Studios Alien critics TV One New York Comic Con chucky politics international TV renewals strong female leads marvel comics video on demand binge italian 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Mary poppins Lifetime Christmas movies basketball Interview Lucasfilm Biopics Awards Tour Epix Nickelodeon Animation Opinion Spring TV royal family crime Toys Superheroes ID dexter war Mystery Sundance BAFTA emmy awards Ovation wonder woman pirates of the caribbean GoT latino IFC Tubi Winter TV Hear Us Out Crackle Instagram Live Peacock mockumentary USA Network Starz justice league witnail true crime comiccon Pixar PaleyFest revenge comic book movie jurassic park versus travel documentaries Prime Video know your critic rt labs finale Mary Tyler Moore APB best trailers werewolf LGBTQ Year in Review aliens spinoff technology Holiday child's play mcc streaming Spectrum Originals Netflix DC Comics nfl Hallmark USA 007 TCA Awards zombies 79th Golden Globes Awards blaxploitation christmas movies all-time superhero Avengers 2015 Awards IMDb TV dceu olympics The Walt Disney Company Spike south america MSNBC Superheroe comic books live action Emmys Netflix Christmas movies spider-verse comedies Star Trek 72 Emmy Awards Chilling Adventures of Sabrina YouTube Premium Classic Film Vudu Universal GIFs period drama YA 20th Century Fox Rocky rom-coms
