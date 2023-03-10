Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle in Disney+’s highly-anticipated Marvel series, Daredevil: Born Again. Michael B. Jordan is developing a small screen Creed universe at Amazon. Mike Schur and Ted Danson with reunite with a new Netflix comedy series inspire by documentary The Mole Agent. Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, and Bradley Cooper to produce documentaries at History Channel. Plus, trailers for the fourth and final season of Barry and Yellowjackets season 2 and more of the biggest news in TV and streaming of the past week.

TOP STORY

Jon Bernthal To Return as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again

(Photo by Netflix)

We haven’t seen the last of Frank Castle.

Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in Disney+’s Marvel TV series, Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will also return to their iconic roles of Daredevil and Kingpin in the highly-anticipated 18-episode project. THR first reported the news with the American Gigolo star confirming on Instagram his exciting return to the MCU.

Bernthal first took the reigns as the gun-toting vigilante in the second season of Netflix’s iteration of Daredevil in 2016 before starring in two seasons of his own action-packed series on the streamer before the TV series take on Marvel’s Defenders (which included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) were all canceled. That same year, Disney’s streaming service Disney+ officially launched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal)

Two years later, Marvel chief Kevin Feige dropped the detail to THR that he considered Netflix’s street-level heroes to “still be in play.” Cox reprised the role of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home whetting our appetites before suiting up again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Once D’Onofrio appeared in Hawkeye, it was all but confirmed that The Man Without Fear would have a major presence on Disney+.

Fan favorite supporting characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson are still in question, as Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, the actors who played these roles, have not been announced to appear.

As for what the show will be about, the title Daredevil: Born Again may be referencing Frank Miller’s classic comic storyline which first hit the shelves in 1986. It most certainly will deviate from the path, though, as Frank Castle never appeared in Miller’s tale.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled for a 2024 release on Disney+.

Michael B. Jordan To Bring the Creed-Verse to Life at Amazon

(Photo by Eli Ade/©MGM)

With Creed III, the latest installment in the Creed boxing franchise, bringing in a record-breaking $100 million at the box office opening weekend, Amazon is allegedly working with star and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan to expand the story universe in the form of movie and television projects. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Jordan has been floating ideas ranging from an anime series, a few different live-action TV projects, and a potential spinoff centering on Amara Creed, Adonis’s daughter, played by deaf newcomer Mila Davis-Kent.

Since Amazon acquired the MGM catalog, speculation has left many curious if a new Rocky Balboa series would in the streamer’s future. The previously announced spinoff movie centering on Rocky’s former foe, Russian boxer Ivan Drago’s (Dolph Lundgren) son Viktor (Florian Munteanu) is still in development for the big screen.

“Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about,” Jordan told Deadline at the Creed III premiere. What does the future hold for the Rocky-inspired franchise? We’ll have to wait to see.

New Trailers: HBO Teases Barry‘s Tragic End in Season 4 Trailer

The jig is almost up for Barry.

As you’ll recall, season 3 came to an end with Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) in handcuffs. Acting teacher Gene Cousinou finally took his power back by reporting the hitman-turned-acting student to law enforcement.

Where do they go from here? Nowhere good, it seems.

The above trailer offers the first look at the final season of HBO’s Emmy-winning dramedy. While Berkman is locked up, and Cousineau is being celebrated as a hero, it seems that everyone tied to the troubled murderer — from his former handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) and joyful Chechen mobster NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) to his troubled ex-girlfriend Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) — will have a rough time coming to grips with his actions and the ways in which they may or may not have enabled his violence.

Barry will premiere its fourth and final season on April 16 on HBO.

More trailers and teasers released this week:

• Tiny Beautiful Things Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. Premieres April 7. (Hulu)

• I’m A Virgo is a visionary new series from director Boots Riley that explores the life of a boy who’s 13-feet tall, and some growing up he still has to do. Coming soon. (Prime Video)

• Florida Man follows a disgraced cop in debt as he is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt. Premieres April 13. (Netflix)

• Schmigadoon! season 2 brings a darker musical trend to the award-winning series as Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find themselves in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Premieres April 5. (Apple TV+)

• The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Premieres March 29. (Apple TV+)

• The Yellowjackets girls barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite in season 2, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them. Premieres March 24. (Showtime)

• The Citadel is an espionage thriller in a future-world that follows elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who pursue a rogue mission to bring down the insidious group Manticore, save the world, and rebuild their lives in this new frightening reality. Premieres April 18. (Prime Video)

• The Silo takes place in a ruined and toxic future, where thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo. Premieres March 15. (Apple TV)

• The Night Agent centers on a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. Premieres March 23. (Netflix)

• The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Premieres April 14. (Apple TV+)

• Blindspotting season 2 brings viewers right back to Oakland, California, where Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) is trying, with mixed results, to adjust to her “new normal,” raising her son Sean (Atticus Woodward) alone while Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years and new husband, is serving time in San Quentin Prison. Premieres April 14. (Starz)

For all the latest TV and streaming trailers subscribe to the Rotten Tomatoes TV YouTube channel.

Casting: Mike Schur Comedy Starring Ted Danson in the Works at Netflix

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation, is bringing a new comedy series based on Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent to Netflix. Ted Danson will reunite with Schur as the star of the series. He’ll play Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

Clancy Brown has been cast as notorious Gotham City crime boss Salvatore Maroni in HBO Max’s The Batman spinoff series The Penguin. Brown will appear alongside Colin Farrell, who will reprise his role of Oswald Cobblepot from The Batman, with Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell also starring. (Variety)

Daniel Brühl will star as late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in the Disney+ six-part original series Kaiser Karl. Currently in production in France, Monaco, and Italy, the program will explore Karl Lagerfeld’s rise in the 1970s fashion world. (THR)

Taylor Sheridan’s Bass Reeves series has cast Shea Whigham as as Col. George Reeves, a recurring guest star role in the Paramount+ show. He’s described as the “upright and incredibly cruel master of Bass Reeves.” David Oyelowo stars as the titular law man. (Variety)

Taylor Sheridan’s CIA drama Lioness has cast Egyptian comedian Bassem Yousef as Amrohi, a guest starring role in the Paramount+ series. His character is described as “a rags-to-riches billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism, building his own fortune by legitimate means before profiteering off the wars that destroy the Middle East he’s spent decades helping to rebuild.” Zoe Saldaña, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman will star. (Variety)

Blockbuster and Fresh Off the Boat alum Randall Park will appear as a series regular in Shondaland’s murder-mystery series The Residence. Park has been cast as FBI Special Agent Edwin Park; Spencer Garrett, another new addition to the Netflix project, will recur as FBI Director Wally Glick. Starring Uzo Aduba, the drama is described by the streamer as, “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” (Deadline)

The buzzy Walking Dead spinoff centering on Rick Grimes and Michonne has cast Lesley-Ann Brandt in a recurring role. Pearl Throne is the name of her character, yet no other details have been released. Per the official synopsis, the yet-to-be-titled series “presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?” (Deadline)

Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson will star, opposite Carrie Preston, in the drama pilot Elsbeth, CBS’s latest The Good Wife offshoot. Pierce will play the experience and charismatic Captain Wagner of the NYPD; Patterson is the stoic and ethical Officer Kaya Blanke. The series, should it go to air, will center on Preston’s lawyer character of Elsbeth Tascioni, which was first introduced in The Good Wife and later appeared in The Good Fight. (Deadline)

Blackish alum Anthony Anderson will star in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Public Defenders. According to the official logline, the series follows four inexperienced public defenders who “work tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system, and the copy machine that always jams.” Anderson will play the “always angry” Marshall, the deputy-in-charge who “sees it as his responsibility to transform his deputies into cutthroat defense attorneys.” (Variety)

CBS’s updated take on classic legal drama Matlock will find Skye P. Marshall starring opposite series lead, Kathy Bates. Marshall will step into the formidable shoes of Olympia, a laser-focused attorney with a thirst for justice. According to Deadline, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis have also joined the cast, with Del Rio playing Billy and Lewis playing Sarah – two ambitious young associates. The series will follow Madeline Matlock (Bates) who re-enters the workforce as a prestigious law firm and uses her simple demeanor and odd approach to crime-fighting to win cases and expose corruption. (Deadline)

Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist will provide the voice of Teela in Kevin Smith’s new season of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution. She is replacing Sarah Michelle Gellar, who previously voiced the heroine. Benoist joins cast Chris Wood (Benoist’s husband, who plays He-Man), Mark Hamill (who plays Skeletor), and William Shatner in an undisclosed role. (Deadline)

Production & Development: Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Bradley Cooper Bring New Shows to History Channel

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The History Channel is getting a whole slew of new programming from Hollywood heavy-hitters Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Bradley Cooper, and more. It was during A+E Network’s Upfront programming announcements for the 2023-2024 season, that these projects were revealed, with more on the docket from the likes of Ghostbusters mastermind Dan Aykroyd and Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli.

Kevin Costner’s The West (wt) – a new, eight-episode documentary series hosted and executive produced by Costner and executive produced by renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. This original series will transcend the clichés and myths of the Wild West and, from a myriad of perspectives, capture the spirit of opportunity, adventure and peril through the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era and continue to shape our country today.

Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion (wt) – the two-part documentary is produced by Morgan Freeman and will tell the true story of the 761st Tank Battalion, the first Black tank unit to serve in combat during WWII, and explore in–depth the two major battles they faced – the expansion of Nazism in Europe and racism, oppression, and inequality at home.

FDR – a new three-night documentary event providing an epic portrait of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, unpacking how his own fight with polio prepared him for the challenges of leading the United States through the Great Depression and World War II. Executive produced by world–renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®–winning, bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin and Academy Award®–nominated producer Bradley Cooper, the series is based on Goodwin’s New York Times bestseller, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times.” Viewers will experience a most harrowing, yet heroic time in history when through grit, commitment, and shared sacrifice FDR was the right man at the right time to lead the U.S. and the allied nations, projecting confidence in himself and America. The series will premiere on Memorial Day and air across three consecutive nights beginning Monday, May 29 at 8pm ET/PT.

Five Families – The three-part docuseries based on Selwyn Raab’s New York Times best-selling book, “Five Families: The Rise, Decline and Resurgence of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Empires,” narrated by Emmy Award®-winning actor Michael Imperioli, will explore the history of the Mafia from its rapid, violent growth in Prohibition, its golden age in the 1970s and 1980s, to the Mob’s heated war with law enforcement, through an adjustment to a new reality and criminal opportunities, breathing life back into New York’s most infamous criminal syndicate. The Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese families ruled New York for decades and built the Mob into an underworld criminal empire. Each two-hour episode will unpack the consequences faced by the five families when they choose the American values of capitalism, individual wealth, and celebrity over the more traditional values of the Sicilian Mafia.



The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd (wt) – Hosted by Dan Aykroyd and featuring dynamic visuals, archival images, and expert interviews, the new hour-long 10-episode series will uncover some of the most mysterious and bizarre inventions, creatures, people, and things throughout history. From a 440-

pound Syrian bear turned military soldier to a man who survived being shot through the head with a 43-

inch iron bar, the stories may appear unbelievable, but they are 100% true.



(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

ABC is developing Motherland, an adaptation of the UK comedy series, with Ellie Kemper eyed to star. Julieanne Smolinski is attached as writer, with Sharon Horgan (pictured) and Paul Fieg on board in a producing capacity. Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) is slated to helm the series, which “centers on Julia (Kemper’s potential role), a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin (Deadpool‘s Karan Soni) and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time.” (Deadline)

Devil in the White City is dead at Hulu. The series adaptation of the best-selling book by Erik Larson, was to tell “the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.” The project was put into development in 2019 and ordered to series by the streamer in August 2022. Keanu Reeves was on board to star as Burnham with Todd Field slated to direct the series. In October, Field exited the project, with the John Wick actor leaving soon after. The program will be shopped around to other networks. (Variety)

A Murder In Hollywood is a true crime thriller exploring the murder of Lana Turner’s mafia boyfriend Johnny Stompanato, which allegedly transpired at the hands of her daughter, Cheryl Crane. The story revisits the fatal stabbing of Stompanato inside her Beverly Hills mansion. (Deadline)

The Sopranos creator David Chase and Hannah Fidell, the writer and director of A Teacher, have partnered on a new drama pilot at FX. Currently untitled, the series is based on one of Chase’s unproduced scripts. Both have co-writer, co-creator, and executive producer credits on the series with Fidell slated to direct. (Variety)

Jennifer L. Armentrout’s From Blood and Ash book series is being adapted as a TV series by The Boys writer and producer Anne Cofell Saunders. The program will follow Poppy, a young woman who is chosen at birth as The Maiden of her kingdom who will usher in a new era of peace and prosperity. Per the show’s description: “She can only dream of freedom, even as she secretly trains and fights with her guards to protect the realm from the evil that took her family. When an extraordinary, golden-eyed guard enters her life who incites both her anger and her passion, it drives her to cross the line into the forbidden, and Poppy discovers that nothing in her world is as it seems. Now, Poppy must rise and fight to meet her new destiny, as every blood-soaked thread that holds the kingdom together begins to unravel … And her rebellion begins.” (Hollywood Reporter)

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon are teaming up for Celebrity Prank Wars, a new competition series set to premiere Thursday, April 6 on E!. “It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins,” the show description reads. Celebrities Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I., and Xavier Woods will all appear in the program which will find the stars planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other. At the end of each episode, hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart will choose the winner.

ABC is developing Overtime, a single-camera comedy series from David E. Tabert that centers on a celebrated NBA star who, after retiring, returns home to focus on the roles he avoided throughout his 12-year career: father, husband, neighbor, friend. (Deadline)

James Wan’s Atomic Monster is working alongside 3Arts to develop Pornsak Pichetshote’s Eisner Award-winning graphic novel The Good Asian for TV. The noir centers on skilled Chinese-American detective Edison Hark who’s on the hunt of a killer in 1936 Chinatown. (Deadline)

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen are interested in buying a majority stake in BET in the wake of reports that Paramount Global may sell the channel. (Variety)

Hunting Gary Glitter (wt), a three-part documentary series about the disgraced British pop star, is in development at Netflix. The program will cover Glitter’s life story and his later conviction for child sex abuse. (Variety)

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella will host Amazon’s new dating competition series Twin Love. Set to premiere Summer 2023 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, the streamer describes the show as “a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of ‘identical’ casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

