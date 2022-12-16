John Krasinski in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek

John Krasinski returns in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the Prime Video series based on the prolific author’s books about a CIA operative and reluctant hero. In this scene from the season 3 premiere, Jack seeks out the skills of the CIA Rome Station’s tech expert Tristan Davies (Charley Palmer Rothwell). Looking for information about what’s on a SIM card he acquired, Jack finds out that it holds an encrypted app that will direct the holder to a location on a map.

Season description: In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Season 3 also stars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. Joining the cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

-- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 3 (2022) premieres on Wednesday, December 21 on Prime Video.

