John Krasinski in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Exclusive Sneak Peek: Sacrifices Must Be Made

Deputy CIA Director Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) offers his resignation to President Bachler (David Bedella) in this scene from episode 3, season 4 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. “You swore an oath – to protect and serve the agency no matter the threat,” President Bachler reminds him. But Jack knows that his proximity to the director threatens her position since the Senate Intelligence Committee “as it sights set” on him. Jack is the threat.

85% Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 4 (2023) is now streaming on Prime Video.