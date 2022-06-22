News

Jeremy Allen White Dishes on The Bear and the Adrenaline Rush That Is the High-Stakes Restaurant World

"Curse more" was a direction from producers on set of the food industry family drama that roars onto Hulu.

by | June 22, 2022 | Comments
FX's THE BEAR Jeremy Allen White

(Photo by Matt Dinerstein/FX)

The Hulu series The Bear is an eight-episode adrenaline rush of movement, danger, damage control, and trauma.

It even opens with star Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy un-caging a roaring brown bear that haunts his dreams: a metaphor both for the anxiety he feels about leaving his job at a high-end New York restaurant and returning to Chicago to run his family’s struggling Italian sandwich shop and for the loss of his brother, whose recent death by suicide is the reason he’s there in the first place.

“The general population has this idea of a chef as tortured because of Anthony Bourdain or Marco Pierre White,” White tells Rotten Tomatoes, name-checking two infamously intense celebrity chefs.

To prepare for this part, White read chef’s biographies and cookbooks and staged (or interned) at respected restaurants like Chicago’s Kumiko, Los Angeles’ Republique, and Santa Monica’s Pasjoli, where he asked actual chefs about the stereotype that those with depression, anxiety, or addictive behaviors are drawn to this industry. He came away with the conclusion that, yes, restaurants do attract a certain kind of employee. But also, “if you’re really aiming to be excellent in this field, the sacrifice of time is so incredible.”

“How much time these people are spending in kitchens — and not only spending in kitchens, but there’s so much repetition — you really need to to hang in there,” White says. “And, I think, it can make people go a little bit crazy. You’re in a stainless steel white box for 14, sometimes 16, hours a day, doing the same thing, day in and day out … and you’re performing every night. Service is a performance.”

THE BEAR -- Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

(Photo by FX)

When the kitchen closes, the staff spends several hours cleaning before perhaps going out to blow off steam. And, in a few short hours, it’s time to repeat the process.

In The Bear, White points out that “so much of the show takes place in the kitchen” — on a set that he says wasn’t much bigger than what you see on TV — and “everything is pre-lit; we’re really just using the lighting of the kitchen.”

“What was exciting is that we were able to move very quickly — there weren’t really long setups — and we were able to do these really long shots almost like theater,” he says. “I got a taste of what it’s like to be in that box and really spend sometimes 12, 14 hours there without much else going on other than a cigarette break.”

FX's THE BEAR Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto, Liza Colon-Zayas

(Photo by Matt Dinerstein/FX)

He also got a taste of how demeaning the job can be — not because of the clientele, but because of the other chefs and staff. In a flashback in the second episode, Carmy is still at his fancy restaurant job getting bullied by his egomaniacal boss. In the penultimate episode, there’s a succession of f-bombs that may set a new TV record as Carmy berates his own staff and they all scream at each other over flaming stoves and flashing knives.

Canadian chef Matty Matheson is a co-producer on the show and also appears in a smaller role, while creator Christopher Storer’s sister, Courtney Storer, is also a chef. White says they would watch The Bear’s filming from the sidelines and shout things like “curse more” and “you guys aren’t being mean enough to one another.”

Before The Bear, White was most famous for playing second-eldest child, Phillip “Lip” Gallagher, on the long-running Showtime dramedy Shameless and yes, yes he knows: Carmy is another character from Chicago with a ton of family dysfunction that includes a history of addiction. But he doesn’t think “Carmy’s upbringing was the same to Lip’s at all.”

He does acknowledge that the energy in restaurants isn’t that different from the pressure for a cast and crew to make their day while filming a series or movie.

As a performer himself, he also understands the pressure Carmy felt to make a name for himself.

FX's THE BEAR Jeremy Allen White

(Photo by Matt Dinerstein/FX)

“I like to think I’m a bit more well-rounded now that I’m 31,” White says. “But I was familiar with that feeling of being so wrapped up in an identity of just your profession … When I was younger, I could really be hard on myself, and I was looking at my career as a bit more of a sprint. And the roles I wanted, I wanted so badly, and if I didn’t get them, it really was the end of the world. Now that I’ve gotten a bit older, I look at my career a bit more through the lens of longevity and looking at things like a bit more of a marathon.”

While The Bear has not officially been renewed for a second season, White says that Storer does have ideas and that “when I finished reading all eight episodes, I felt like this is really a prologue to the show. We’re giving audiences everything they need to now have a show about fine dining and back-of-house.”

Consider the first season an appetizer.

100% The Bear: Season 1 (2022) premieres June 23 on Hulu.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

classics Tokyo Olympics YA Winter TV National Geographic Apple TV+ zombies children's TV new zealand royal family 99% Box Office The CW Geeked Week Paramount Network legend Starz YouTube Red Trophy Talk action-comedy San Diego Comic-Con CBS All Access heist movie Mystery A&E facebook docuseries Trailer live event justice league Bravo Photos TCA Certified Fresh Peacock elevated horror streaming movies natural history Western The Witch streaming movies die hard telelvision 2015 Spectrum Originals gangster Red Carpet black Spike television Pet Sematary Family Vudu Epix Mudbound Emmys 2021 Music stoner Apple TV Plus feel good revenge Watching Series period drama E3 blockbusters nfl mission: impossible Tumblr 71st Emmy Awards 93rd Oscars Fox Searchlight Winners 72 Emmy Awards Nominations Amazon Mindy Kaling cartoon Holidays Apple HBO Go Disney Plus festivals romantic comedy TCA Awards 007 Premiere Dates FOX Best Picture The Arrangement hist hollywood Thanksgiving Adult Swim RT21 73rd Emmy Awards GIFs blockbuster CW Seed SundanceTV Instagram Live adventure batman Disney+ Disney Plus Elton John adenture spider-verse comiccon saw Countdown dceu Podcast Ellie Kemper Sci-Fi OWN X-Men cars Reality leaderboard Christmas crime drama Disney streaming service 21st Century Fox Sundance USA 2016 mob Disney Channel YouTube Awards game show archives Superheroe festival video on demand Extras ViacomCBS Fox News historical drama chucky Amazon Prime Video DirecTV social media Showtime rotten movies we love Rock theme song based on movie Fantasy Captain marvel medical drama slashers Emmy Nominations Mary poppins nbcuniversal Esquire Cartoon Network MCU ABC Family Creative Arts Emmys best psychological thriller Television Academy series New York Comic Con Writers Guild of America IFC Films video discovery sopranos pirates of the caribbean PBS films boxoffice dark directors serial killer Pop TV Best Actress golden globe awards Hear Us Out canceled South by Southwest Film Festival documentaries Sundance Now 94th Oscars psycho vampires franchise Netflix Christmas movies witnail canceled TV shows Indigenous anthology Schedule debate cinemax BET Awards Lucasfilm USA Network Universal Pictures BET Shondaland Animation nature Star Trek Brie Larson news streamig TLC Pixar superman BAFTA jurassic park FXX NBC asian-american Tarantino mockumentary animated First Look disaster PlayStation 2017 emmy awards FX on Hulu Logo Drama VOD joker foreign Funimation women diversity Character Guide Image Comics American Society of Cinematographers summer TV preview TruTV Paramount Plus quibi Britbox BBC America Exclusive Video Interview First Reviews Hulu ABC Signature cooking black comedy doctor who Baby Yoda RT History remakes rt archives MSNBC finale Pacific Islander 90s ESPN critic resources SXSW 2022 Reality Competition Opinion war popular transformers kids Valentine's Day Native Hallmark mutant Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Marvel Studios President See It Skip It posters Best Actor Freeform halloween tv 2018 olympics Martial Arts screenings Pirates summer preview dragons Broadway Amazon Studios godzilla adaptation Polls and Games Star Wars travel Grammys Ovation vs. Rom-Com Sundance TV Binge Guide comic books venice 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards richard e. Grant cats sequel renewed TV shows Film obituary south america screen actors guild Women's History Month versus Comic-Con@Home 2021 Sony slasher Awards Tour robots Mary Poppins Returns Best and Worst IFC Endgame Comedy harry potter indiana jones Acorn TV AMC stop motion halloween worst movies The Purge wonder woman BBC One Trivia Horror Hallmark Christmas movies Rocketman Star Wars Celebration science fiction binge Crackle kaiju Wes Anderson Year in Review MGM DC streaming service spy thriller free movies Lionsgate spider-man ITV Academy Awards all-time crossover GoT book adaptation independent jamie lee curtis documentary interviews CNN 20th Century Fox ghosts sitcom TV renewals cults Cannes stand-up comedy Comic Book Black Mirror rt labs critics edition GLAAD Discovery Channel kong Musical hispanic Summer aapi marvel cinematic universe Rocky Chernobyl WarnerMedia Cosplay toronto Neflix police drama Masterpiece Anna Paquin mcc rotten PaleyFest TCA 2017 DC Universe SDCC FX Prime Video worst sports Netflix El Rey unscripted NBA christmas movies green book werewolf aliens 79th Golden Globes Awards The Walking Dead teaser Turner Classic Movies DC Comics twilight scary movies satire scary Hollywood Foreign Press Association toy story scorecard TV Land Action Dark Horse Comics History rom-coms Alien japanese IMDb TV name the review Paramount cancelled television spain Legendary political drama scene in color Oscars SXSW Oscar Travel Channel Infographic Comics on TV lord of the rings VICE trophy LGBTQ hispanic heritage month NYCC politics Amazon Prime Warner Bros. AMC Plus true crime Lifetime HBO Max king arthur dramedy comic TV One golden globes Pride Month reboot latino Syfy Quiz dreamworks 45 composers Marvel Television italian game of thrones Best Director Video Games anime biography HFPA a nightmare on elm street international Nickelodeon Election Ghostbusters obi wan strong female leads Holiday Kids & Family what to watch football laika australia 2019 breaking bad book Toys space TBS basketball universal monsters Marvel Spring TV Columbia Pictures Food Network spanish language monster movies high school DGA Fall TV zombie reviews rt labs Classic Film casting live action target comedies marvel comics Paramount Pictures MTV cancelled TV series Super Bowl Nat Geo WGN Comedy Central zero dark thirty Disney deadpool Marathons art house king kong Arrowverse The Walt Disney Company Pop TCM critics Avengers Country cancelled The Academy Tubi A24 tv talk Shudder spinoff fresh sag awards ID cops superhero singing competition boxing movie razzies TCA Winter 2020 Biopics fast and furious TV 2020 docudrama HBO Sneak Peek crime dc Tomatazos Set visit french Calendar CBS OneApp romance technology new york comic book movies talk show Universal TIFF Sony Pictures spanish 1990s sequels ABC supernatural genre indie CMT APB TV movies TNT Black History Month miniseries Song of Ice and Fire award winner criterion Mary Tyler Moore Lifetime Christmas movies Television Critics Association comics VH1 blaxploitation 24 frames Crunchyroll Film Festival hidden camera japan dexter trailers LGBT concert crime thriller child's play BBC Musicals Stephen King 4/20 prank Walt Disney Pictures Tags: Comedy young adult Fargo E! Heroines thriller parents YouTube Premium suspense know your critic james bond new star wars movies Turner ratings cancelled TV shows Superheroes biopic dogs broadcast Focus Features comic book movie summer TV Teen
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy