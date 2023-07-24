Invincible Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Invincible hit screens in 2021 with a unique mix of heartfelt characters, shocking violence, zany humor, and quality animation. And much like the title character’s father, the series disappeared following the season 1 finale. As co-creator Robert Kirkman explained at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2023, the delay between seasons was a product of both a learning curve in animation and the change in how animated shows were produced in the wake of the pandemic. But unlike Invincible’s pop, the second season has not turned out to lie about who they are or why they did the things they did.

At least, not yet.

But at Comic-Con, the show made its triumphant return with a Friday evening panel and a cheekily titled “This Is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening” late that night. Rotten Tomatoes was there, and we have the skinny on the program, which finally returns this fall for another eight episodes of revelations, humor, and characters getting beaten to a pulp. Here’s everything we know.

The Invincible Story So Far

Invincible season 1 (Photo by Amazon Studios)

After years in his father’s shadow, Mark Grayson (Steve Yeun), discovers his long-promised powers. As it happens, his father is Omni-Man, the world’s leading superhero. Following in his stead, his adopts the name “Invincible” and proves he can take a beating. Sure, it still hurts, but he can shoulder more punishment than the average teenager. Soon, Mark finds himself in a world of attractive, young, costumed do-gooders, a secret U.S. agency dedicated to protecting the Earth from various threats, and a high school experience forever altered by his newfound status.

Not that it stops him from starting a relationship with the thoroughly human Amber and becoming attracted to Atom Eve, another young hero now part of his cohort. Mark also must make sure his best friend, William, doesn’t feel left out among all the changes.

And after some formative adventures, fights, and a talk with an alien named Allen (Seth Rogen), Mark learns the horrifying truth: His father was sent to Earth to soften it up for an invasion of his own kind. In doing so, Omni-Man also outs himself to the world before abandoning the planet, his wife, and Mark for — well, whatever comes next.

(Photo by Prime Video)

Invincible season 2 poster (click image to open full poster in a new tab)

Which brings us to season 2. Picking up shortly after the bloody season 1 finale, it will see Mark doing more tasks for government agent Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) and trying his best to prepare the Earth for the imminent arrival of the Viltrumites, the alien race which also counts Mark as one of their own. Will he main true to the only world he’s ever known or side with the powerful (and power-mad) invading alien force?

According to Kirkman, “The second season is about him being worried that he is going to become his father. Mark is dealing with the truth of who his father really was.”

Along the way, as seen in a clip screened for the Comic-Con audience, Mark will also go to Midnight City to bring in the new Darkwing. Which, of course, also means a visit to the Shadow-verse. He will also face off against Angstrom Levy, a character from the comics who becomes thorn in Mark’s side. As Kirkman put it, he will be a “throughline” in season 2. That also means there will be some exploration of the Multiverse, although Kirkman promised “We’re going to use the Multiverse to show different outcomes [of previous choices], but not bring in new versions of the characters.”

Also, with graduation on the horizon, Mark, Amber, and William must deal with the very hard process of becoming adults. Oh, and there’s still that possible romantic triangle to deal with…

Upon the Earth and Out in the Galaxy

For the most part, Invincible will still center around Mark’s activities on Earth. It’s still a big planet in need of a lot of saving from home-grown threats like the Mauler Twins and Machine Head. Also, as Mark still has a number of interpersonal issues to deal with, expect to see school (for a time, anyway) and home a fair share, too.

But don’t be too surprised if other worlds in the galaxy also get some screen time. Omni-Man is out there somewhere. So are the Viltrumites. And then there’s the group Allen the Alien represents. Whether or not Mark learns about the wider part of the universe is anyone’s guess, though. Nevertheless, locations beyond Earth will be introduced.

The Returning Voices of Invincible

(Photo by Prime Video)

Invincible season 2 Atom Eve poster (click image to open full poster in a new tab)

Yeun returns as Mark/Invincible. He still has some growing up to do despite experiencing one of the tougher disillusionments a son can endure about their father. Will that mean the actor gives Mark more of a jaded edge? Maybe, but he is Invincible in more than one way.

Sandra O also returns as Mark’s mother, Debbie. Her situation has the potential to be the most complicated as she faces grief on several fronts and must put her life back together after learning her married life was a lie. “[She] is a great actor and we wanted to expand that role,” Kirkman said.

At school Zazie Beetz and Andrew Rannells returns as Amber Bennett and William Clockwell. The former continues to try at a relationship with Mark, even if he proves to be unreliable and inexperienced. William, meanwhile, may continue to find his friendship with Mark taking a backseat to, well, everything. And with graduation on the horizon, it’s possible their dynamics will utterly change.

Back in the superhero community, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Melise, and Zachary Quinto returns as Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Dupli-Kate, and Robot, respectively. Collectively, they’re known as the Guardians of the Globe (formerly the Teen Team), but it remains to be seen for how long.

Other talent back for season two include Goggins as Cecil, Khary Payton as Black Sampson and Ross Marquand as The Immortal. And you can bet Rogen will be back as Allen the Alien — he pretty much announced himself in a Season 2 teaser released back in January. Mark Hamill, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Kevin Michael Richardson are also set to return as various characters. And, we presume, Clancy Brown will be back as Damien Darkblood, the damned detective.

But then there’s the question of J.K. Simmons’ Omni-Man — aka Nolan Grayson. He’s still out there, somewhere, and as comic book readers know, he has some part to play in future events.

New to the World of Invincible in Season 2

Naturally, though, season 2 brings a few new voices. One key new actor lending their voice to the show is Max Burkholder. His role is something we consider a spoiler, but he has far-reaching implications for the long-term future of Invincible.

Meanwhile, the season 2 trailer screened at Comic-Con unveiled a list of new actors set to appear, including Peter Cullen, Lea Thompson, Sterling K. Brown (as Angstrom Levy), Scoot McNairy, Daveed Diggs, Chloe Bennet, Cliff Curtis, Cleveland Berto, Tatiana Maslany, Josh Keaton, Kari Wahlgren, Micha Aliling, Ben Schwartz, Paul F. Thompkins, Eric Bauza, Rob Delany, Ella Purnell, Rhea Seehorn, Calista Flockhart, Camden Coley, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Jay Pharoah, Lincoln Bodin, Shantel VanSanten, and Tim Robinson. Kirkman was unable to say who any of these people were playing except confirming Brown is voicing Angstrom and that readers of the comic will guess Cullen’s role from his clip in the new teaser.

There is, though, one actor Kirkman is still trying to pin down for a subsequent season: “We’ve offered Bryan Cranston a role and every season he has said he is very busy. I believe him and hope someday he won’t be,” he explained to the Comic-Con audience.

The Creative Forces Behind Invincible

Robert Kirkman speaks during the Invincible season 2 panel at San Diego Comic-Con (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Pr)

Rogen also returns as executive producer alongside Kirkman, Evan Goldberg, David Alpert, and Simon Racioppa. Margaret M. Dean, head of Skybound Animation, joins them for season 2. Kirkman credited her with finding a lot of the people needed to streamline the production for future seasons.

Supervising producer John C. Donkin and animation producer Jinhae Lee also return, as does composer John Paesano. Ryan Ottley, who drew the bulk of Invincible’s 144 issues, remains a consultant while Corey Walker, who drew the initial issues and developed the comic alongside Kirkman, is now a co-executive producer.

When Does Invincible Return?

The long wait will soon be over. Invincible returns to Prime Video on November 4 for a four-episode first half. Episodes — which will continue to be at least 43 minutes in length — will be released weekly with the second half to follow in 2024.

“I’m a firm believer that weekly television is community building. It gives you that time to anticipate the next episode,” Kirkman said of the plan. He also mentioned season 3 is on the way and that methods have been put in place to make sure there will never another two-year gap between seasons even if animation takes about two years from writing to air.

But fans don’t have to wait too long for a new installment of Invincible as the team unveiled a special called “Atom Eve,” at Comic-Con. It formed the surprise of the “Not” screening teased in the convention schedule. For those unable to make it, or to the con itself, the special — an origin story for the character — is available to fans at home right now.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.