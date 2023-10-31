Invincible Season 2 First Reviews: Bigger, Bloodier, and an Absolute Must-Watch

Two and a half years have passed since the Invincible season 1 finale, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the animated superhero series to Prime Video. Fortunately, the first reviews of Invincible season 2 affirm that the show’s new episodes are worth the wait. Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name, Invincible continues to stand out in the superhero genre with its action, character development, and even greater animation than before. The only real bad thing might be having to wait again for the second half of Invincible season 2, as only four episodes are debuting this year before another hiatus until 2024.

Here’s what critics are saying about Invincible season 2:

Does the second season live up to expectations?

“It was worth the wait… Invincible season 2 re-establishes itself as the best superhero show in recent memory.” – Cooper Hood, Screen Rant

“The wait has been well worth it… Almost certainly won’t disappoint those who have been counting down the days until its return.” – Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

“Well worth the wait… It’s the must-watch animated series of the year.” – Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast

How does it compare to season 1?

“An incredibly different and refreshing continuation of the story.” – Cooper Hood, Screen Rant

“Episodes 3 and 4… are likely two of the best installments in the entirety of Invincible.” – Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

“Unlike the more languidly paced first season, Invincible Season 2 cuts through the noise, frontloading its episodes to deliver a series of fast-moving adventures.” – Bradley Russell, Total Film

“Bigger and better than ever.” – Scott Campbell, We Got This Covered

How is the animation this time?

“The animation work in this series has received a noticeable upgrade, with characters and backdrops now popping that much more.” – Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

“The animation is stunning and a noticeable improvement over season 1.” – Cooper Hood, Screen Rant

How does it compare to other shows like it?

“One of the best comic adaptations put to screen.” – Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast

“The sense of care devoted to creating mostly well-written characters helps separate Invincible from some of the other hit-or-miss attempts at telling gritty superhero stories.” – Chase Hutchinson, Collider

“Invincible’s return proves that the show is just about as good as it gets when it comes to superhero storytelling.” – Cooper Hood, Screen Rant

“Invincible continues to be one of the best and most unique superhero shows around.” – Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

“Invincible grasps why (and how) superhero media should remain at the forefront of the pop culture conversation: as a character piece first, a superhero spectacle second.” – Bradley Russell, Total Film

How is the action?

“The most prominent hallmarks of the series are the excessively violent and mind-bending action scenes, and they are just as gut-churning and bloody in the first half of Season 2 as they have always been.” – Kathryn Porter, Paste Magazine

“This part of Season 2 lacks some of the more jaw-dropping moments of action, save for a brawl at the end of one episode that ranks as one of the show’s best so far.” – Chase Hutchinson, Collider

What about character development?

“The emotional arcs take center stage this season, and even with the internal darkness that everyone faces, none of their development weighs down the show.” – Kathryn Porter, Paste Magazine

“It’s the heart that will keep Invincible compulsive watching – too many superhero shows and movies forget to be actually about something relatable amid the madness.” – Luke Y. Thompson, SuperHeroHype

“Its greatest strength lies in its characters.” – Chase Hutchinson, Collider

“There are a lot of characters and storylines that Invincible is juggling in Season 2, and despite this, it never crumbles or feels like its spinning too many plates at once.” – Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

“The last episode of Invincible Season 2 Part 1 is astonishingly well-paced and deeply concerned with emotion instead of just action.” – Kate Sánchez, But Why Tho? A Geek Community

Are there any major problems?

“Episodes 1 and 2 of Invincible’s new season do take a bit to get going.” – Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

“The use of Angstrom Levy proves to be a bit disappointing.” – Cooper Hood, Screen Rant

“Its one misstep is teasing aspects of the multiverse.” – Bradley Russell, Total Film

“Unfortunately, the multiverse is also in play… yet another hit superhero property dabbling in the medium’s new favorite plaything arguably comes at the wrong time.” – Scott Campbell, We Got This Covered

Is it going to be a difficult wait for part 2?

“By the time the fourth episode comes to a close, viewers will be even more desperate for part 2’s episodes to build upon Invincible season 2’s excellence.” – Cooper Hood, Screen Rant

“Invincible Season 2 doesn’t feel like a hollow Part 1… The length of the episodes and the pacing are expertly crafted to ensure that the audience gets answers, sees the foundation for the full eight-episode season, and has a reason to come back without losing an impact along the way.” – Kate Sánchez, But Why Tho? A Geek Community

“The long wait between Episode 4 and 5 is likely the biggest problem that I have with Season 2 so far, as I would have preferred to see all of these episodes release in one go.” – Logan Moore, ComicBook.com

“Invincible’s second season is split into two parts – and the show suffers slightly for it.” – Bradley Russell, Total Film

“The only true flaw of this season of Invincible is that it’s split into two parts… The writing itself doesn’t suffer because of the season being split down the middle, but the way the audience experiences the pacing of the season at large absolutely will.” – Kathryn Porter, Paste Magazine

Invincible: Season 2 (2023) premieres on Prime Video on November 3, 2023.

