Indie Fresh List: The Banshees of Inisherin, Aftersun, The Good Nurse, and More

The last movie written and directed by Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, won two acting Oscars (for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell), and that feat could be repeated—or even topped—by The Banshees of Inisherin, which is generating significant Oscar buzz for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. Farrell and Gleeson play Pádraic and Colm, two lifelong friends and drinking buddies on a small island in 1920s Ireland who find themselves suddenly at odds when Colm abruptly decides he’s done with the friendship, and asks Pádraic to never talk to him again. But Pádraic steadfastly believes the friendship can be saved, and his efforts to do so yield results both comic and tragic. With its achingly relatable story of a friendship that inexplicably ends, and the resulting emotional trauma from such an event, The Banshees of Inisherin bores into your soul and will nearly break you, but McDonagh infuses the story with the perfect amount of humor to save us from the abyss.

Banshees reunites McDonagh, Farrell, and Gleeson from 2008’s beloved In Bruges, and all three deliver on that 14-year wait with arguably the best work of their respective careers. Critics have been effusively praising Banshees since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where Colin Farrell won Best Actor and the film won Best Screenplay), with Tomris Laffly for the AV Club calling it a “soulful masterpiece” and a “melancholic rumination on mortality,” while Variety’s Guy Lodge writes “Farrell and Gleeson’s lovely, perfectly mismatched performances… both betray their own manner of gaping, aching vulnerability.”

The Banshees of Inisherin began its limited release and will expand wide on November 4.