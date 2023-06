Idris Elba stars in a scene from his new Apple TV+ series Hijack. Told in real time, the thriller follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba plays Sam Nelson, who has a professional skill set that will come in handy under the most tense circumstances.

93% Hijack: Season 1 (2023) premieres on Wednesday, June 28 on Apple TV+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.