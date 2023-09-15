Hispanic Heritage Month TV and Streaming Calendar 2023

Docuseries Becoming Frida Kahlo airs on PBS during Hispanic Heritage Month (Photo by BBC)

TV networks and streaming services are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) with programming celebrating stories from the Hispanic community and starring or created by Latin talent. Have a look at our calendar of programming already available and coming soon. Check back as more titles are added throughout the month.

Special Streaming Sections

Disney+: Hispanic and Latin American Stories

Including West Side Story, Encanto, Coco, National Treasure: Edge of History, Moon Knight, Andor, Ahsoka, Stuck in the Middle, The Owl House, Ferdinand, Rio, Handy Manny, Elena of Avalor, Hamilton, and more.

Netflix: Hispanic Heritage Month

Featuring TV series Wednesday (starring Jenna Ortega), Neon, Selena: the Series, One Day at a Time, Luis Miguel: The Series, Gentefied, and El rey, Vicente Fernández, and films Roma, The Mother, Spy Kids Armageddon (launching Sept. 22), The Losers, Awake, Vivo, I Am No Longer Here, and John Leguizamo’s Latin History For Morons.

Paramount+: One Mountain. Una Familia

Including At Midnight, Bosé, The Envoys, Frida, El Norte, and Alternatino; and shows and movies with Hispanic leads, such as Special Ops: Lioness, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Scream VI, and more.

Peacock: Nuestras Voces

Featuring Lopez vs Lopez, The Real Housewives of Miami, Leguizamo Does America, Messi, The Mask of Zorro, Fast X, Enough, Machete, Endgame, Superstore, and other TV and film titles; channels including Telemundo al Dia; soccer; telenovelas; horror; women in film; and more.

Prime Video & Freevee: Primero Latino

Featuring TV series The Horror of Dolores Roach, With Love, Primo, Undone, and Yosi, the Regretful Spy, and films The Motorcycle Diaries, Cinderella (starring Camila Cabello), Being the Ricardos, Souvenir, La octava cláusula, ¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres, and much more, including sporting events throughout September: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition, and Combate Global competition.

Vudu: Hispanic Heritage Month

Including La Llorona, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, In the Heights, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Selena, Alive, Desperado, Overboard, City of God, Evita, The 33, The Mambo Kings, and more.

Hispanic Heritage Month Calendar

Friday, Sept. 15



82% El Conde (2023) Netflix [movie]

89% A Million Miles Away (2023) Prime Video [movie]

Tuesday, Sept. 19



- - Becoming Frida Kahlo: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., PBS

Friday, Sept. 22



- - How to Deal With a Heartbreak (2023) Netflix [movie]

95% Cassandro (2023) Prime Video [movie]

Saturday, Sept. 23



- - Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) Netflix [movie]

Thursday, Sept. 28



- - The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (2023) Netflix [movie]

Friday, Sept. 29

Launchpad: Season 2, Disney+

36th Hispanic Heritage Awards 2023, 9 p.m., PBS

Monday, Oct. 2



- - Lotería Loca: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., CBS

Friday, Oct. 6



29% Reptile (2023) Netflix [movie]

