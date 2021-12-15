Comics On TV

Hawkeye’s Fra Fee on Kazi's Style, His Closeness With Maya, and the Echo of 'Bro'

Kazi breaks the Tracksuit Mafia mold. The actor who plays the organized crime lieutenant talks about working within the secretive Marvel Cinematic Universe: "The best fun ever."

by | December 15, 2021 | Comments
Fra Fee in HAWKEYE

(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

As the Tracksuit Mafia lieutenant with great hair, Fra Fee’s Kazi has a distinctive profile on Marvel’s Hawkeye series. He is also fairly different from his comic book counterpart, who entered the Marvel Universe in the pages of Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye series. In that story, Kazi is outside contractor who works with the Tracksuits (or TSM) to kill Clint and regain control of an apartment building. As things develop, it becomes personal as Kazi manages to kill one of Clint’s favorite tenants. His connections to TSM in the television series, and Maya (Alaqua Cox) in particular are new.

But as Fee told us, there is always value in looking at all the available source material. “There’s a lot simmering underneath the surface, which I love,” he said of the character. The actor — known for his work on the Irish, British, and New York stages and in films like Boys From County Hell and Les Misérables — also discussed being the only Tracksuit with a great coat, the difference between acting on stage and acting within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and whether or not the term “Bro” rings in his ears.

Fra Fee in HAWKEYE

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

Erik Amaya for Rotten Tomatoes: So even though you haven’t said “bro” very often in the show so far, has it become an echo in your life yet?

Fra Fee: Despairingly so, yes. I’ll be quite happy if I never hear the term “bro” ever again [laughs]. But yeah, you’re right, Kazi doesn’t say the term “bro” very much. He’s absolutely one of them, though, they are his brothers in a deeper sense than just camaraderie. Like, this is his family unit. It’s a surrogate family. It’s all he’s ever really known. Certainly, all he really remembers and he is deeply, deeply loyal to them.

Since the rest of the Tracksuits are visually uniform, was it important for Kazi to be differentiated with the hair and the coat, at least in the first couple episodes?

Fee: Well, I, I grew the hair myself [laughs]. I was definitely a fan of [the coat] because it does set him apart from the rest of the group. He definitely is higher up in the ranking order; the only person that we have seen so far that is higher than him is Maya. That was Kazi’s own decision to stick out from the crowd a little bit. There’s also a very flattering coat in the original genesis of the character from the comic book. I think that was a nod to that, too, which I was all for. It also helped whenever we were shooting in New York in minus freezing temperatures. I was thrill to have it.

Alaqua Cox and Fra Fee in HAWKEYE

(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

We saw Kazi in a tracksuit in the most recent episode, was it comfortable?

Fee: They’re extremely comfortable. It’s like working in your pajama bottoms, genuinely. I was thrilled that it was our regular work wear. If anything, the coat was sometimes a wee bit restricting. Those tracksuits, man, are like working in your jammies, it’s great.

As you mentioned, the character is from the comic, but he is fairly different here on the show and for you, as an actor, how much value was there in going back and taking a look at his handful appearances in that run of Hawkeye?

Fee: Whether it’s on stage or screen or whatever, I’m always a big fan of looking at the source material, regardless of whether it manages to manifest itself in the end result. I think it’s always interesting to know the character was initially created. I certainly was able to extract lots of things about the comic book character [like] his brooding intensity and real sort of distilled mania. There’s a lot simmering underneath the surface, which I love. It’s great to have so many harboring secrets, you know, and not give too much away, which also sets him apart from the slightly more larger than life characters of the TSM.

And yeah, our version is certainly different. I was able to suss out a lot more backstory for this character, trying to figure out how it is that he’s able to kill people and be a criminal, and what led him to that, to that place. It’s such a fascinating question when you’re talking about good and evil and like how it happens. And Marvel’s always been such wonderful storytellers in dealing with those subjects. It’s not quite as straightforward as one being inherently good and one being inherently evil. Like we’ve just seen in this story, Clint went through a period of his life just dealing so terribly with grief that he became a pretty evil guy for a few years. That dichotomy and that contrast is so beautifully done in these stories. And I wanted to explore that myself with Kazi.

Fra Fee and Alaqua Cox in HAWKEYE

(Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

Building off of that, were you surprised by how sympathetic he seems to be? Going by the most recent episode, he really is the person most sympathetic to Maya’s plight and possibly the only one who could actually talk her down.

Fee: No, not really because the first thing that we wanted to unfold and unpack was the relationship with Maya. What is it? They don’t meet in the comic books. This is something that we were able to explore and find for ourselves. And it turns out that [their TV counterparts] actually have a deep connection, possibly even more so than the viewers understand at the moment — [although] some very astute ones have picked up at Kazi was also there in the karate class. So, they’ve known each other since they were kids. They have a very close familial bond, certainly.

And it’s that lifelong dedication and love — I think that is a perfectly warranted word there — it’s that level of commitment and loyalty to one another that puts him in the dilemma that he is with Clint in the car. I think, ordinarily, he wouldn’t be listening to the dude. But when Maya’s safety is threatened, that makes it very tricky. But whether or not he’s actually able to convince her to take her foot off the pedal in this quest for vengeance, it doesn’t seem likely at the moment. She seems pretty … [laughs]. We just have to see.

Since Marvel keeps so many things close to the vest, how much do you know get to know ahead of time so you can work out these relationships or aspects of history that the characters would know, but may be a revelation for the audience in a later episode?

Fee: I was always a bit of a nagger on set for scripts, to be honest. I just find it very hard to fully do my job [without full scripts]. I mean, I guess most actors would say that. I did get scripts, [but] there were constant revisions. I think we ran out of colors of the rainbow to call each script because they constantly changing. And even now the story is evolving in posts. There’s elements of the story that I felt as though I wasn’t particularly privy to. And so I don’t really know exactly where we’re going [in certain parts]. That’s part of the ride for me, but I certainly tried to figure out as much as possible. They’re very, very good at keeping their cards very close to them [laughs].

Is that the biggest difference between working on something like this and doing a movie or acting on stage?

Fee: It’s certainly one of the main differences. You feel as though you’re in something that is existing in real time, and that anything can change and the future is completely not predicted. It is not set in stone in a way that, you know, if you go to rehearse your play or any other movie, that’s where the script was written ages and ages go. We’ve got writers and sets and we’re changing things. [They can] look back at the whole picture and if it’s not quite right, they will fix it. And they will figure out where this story was always meant to go in the first place. That’s utterly thrilling as an actor who’s also a fan — that is the best fun ever.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

1990s Musicals History TCA 2017 Character Guide dogs 45 Mary Tyler Moore Sundance TV Peacock YouTube Premium BBC Shondaland Comic Book critics football video on demand 73rd Emmy Awards cancelled TV shows cats crime drama TNT Acorn TV spider-man versus casting jurassic park YouTube Red Paramount Plus sopranos name the review Netflix DC Comics Trailer japanese television 71st Emmy Awards Countdown SXSW Nat Geo best TBS Film Festival scary Comedy Central Disney Plus scene in color YA TV Land CW Seed batman joker Classic Film thriller 2015 First Look HBO Funimation spanish Hollywood Foreign Press Association TLC cooking new star wars movies Watching Series Bravo NBA Comic-Con@Home 2021 Winter TV vampires indie diversity elevated horror slasher franchise technology Disney+ Disney Plus FXX CBS WGN Fall TV political drama period drama independent New York Comic Con Universal Pictures book adaptation toronto Rocketman psycho 2017 Cosplay Turner debate Reality child's play Broadway E! high school mockumentary reboot Neflix National Geographic satire Pop TV cancelled television 2021 Spike Netflix Christmas movies war Oscars saw book Universal anthology Nominations die hard Food Network Women's History Month Masterpiece adventure comic book movies PaleyFest Wes Anderson GIFs new zealand rotten LGBT Country Cannes OneApp SDCC Rock dreamworks archives olympics new york unscripted king arthur Super Bowl Marvel Studios aapi NYCC Paramount royal family talk show ABC Disney Ghostbusters blockbuster streaming christmas movies south america comic books marvel comics Chilling Adventures of Sabrina game show green book Pride Month Writers Guild of America Avengers zombies emmy awards sequel hispanic The Witch medical drama Comics on TV dramedy Best and Worst PBS docudrama kids E3 Certified Fresh live action GLAAD Instagram Live Marvel CMT international Apple Family ViacomCBS Disney streaming service Television Academy rt archives critic resources comic book movie young adult stop motion harry potter 2016 singing competition USA Network ghosts Grammys scorecard The Walking Dead concert prank TIFF Animation Music VICE teaser what to watch The Purge A&E police drama 72 Emmy Awards true crime TV renewals ratings Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ESPN supernatural FX on Hulu dragons natural history stoner Columbia Pictures superhero BET Awards comics Cartoon Network El Rey Tubi obituary RT History fresh FOX ABC Signature witnail cops a nightmare on elm street Quiz Lucasfilm Kids & Family Freeform halloween binge 20th Century Fox crime festival Hulu mutant 24 frames Tarantino Emmy Nominations Exclusive Video Creative Arts Emmys Amazon Studios Television Critics Association 90s king kong animated scary movies heist movie VOD Red Carpet women Starz Mudbound Logo golden globe awards twilight canceled TV shows Fox News mob Video Games Black Mirror Marvel Television universal monsters The Walt Disney Company robots Mindy Kaling target suspense sports kaiju hidden camera Endgame 007 action-comedy legend biography japan based on movie Pet Sematary Epix sitcom spanish language Sony Pictures Set visit Heroines comic Hallmark Trophy Talk Hear Us Out BAFTA Nickelodeon American Society of Cinematographers cults game of thrones WarnerMedia theme song biopic rt labs zombie kong screen actors guild asian-american sag awards Vudu Musical President news Sneak Peek ITV The Academy Lifetime Fantasy comedies Calendar werewolf razzies Extras Awards Tour Action Lionsgate cinemax Infographic LGBTQ Holidays directors children's TV black Star Trek HBO Go slashers Comedy spinoff blockbusters australia stand-up comedy aliens Black History Month spider-verse Captain marvel fast and furious mcc DC streaming service parents TCA Awards hispanic heritage month Holiday 4/20 finale rom-coms DirecTV Film facebook Britbox OWN The CW TV One adenture trophy mission: impossible psychological thriller San Diego Comic-Con 21st Century Fox romantic comedy Lifetime Christmas movies dexter Awards toy story trailers doctor who TV movies First Reviews anime Spectrum Originals genre Crunchyroll pirates of the caribbean cars documentary jamie lee curtis AMC Election miniseries documentaries Binge Guide CNN Tokyo Olympics ID Christmas Sundance MSNBC Reality Competition HFPA Pacific Islander 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Showtime award winner nbcuniversal Superheroe Apple TV Plus posters Apple TV+ Legendary streaming movies Rom-Com USA all-time black comedy Warner Bros. FX Discovery Channel laika rotten movies we love Superheroes gangster 2020 festivals Arrowverse 79th Golden Globes Awards nature GoT Box Office indiana jones VH1 IFC Films DC Universe APB free movies zero dark thirty hollywood feel good AMC Plus 93rd Oscars Tomatazos Interview Academy Awards crossover Podcast Marathons discovery Fargo superman Crackle BBC America Travel Channel Pixar YouTube politics DGA sequels romance Ellie Kemper Pop Spring TV movies Martial Arts films Photos quibi TCM telelvision Opinion classics Image Comics spain crime thriller Dark Horse Comics richard e. Grant Thanksgiving 2019 Ovation BET X-Men Chernobyl dceu IFC Trivia Shudder BBC One Turner Classic Movies Fox Searchlight art house tv talk italian disaster french Brie Larson MCU 99% Biopics Schedule basketball latino See It Skip It serial killer wonder woman Stephen King TCA Teen adaptation MTV live event Mystery Syfy composers spy thriller TCA Winter 2020 james bond cancelled TV series CBS All Access comiccon worst Summer Star Wars historical drama venice Paramount Network revenge marvel cinematic universe lord of the rings screenings vs. TV Western docuseries TruTV movie Esquire Toys monster movies blaxploitation Polls and Games social media Rocky Anna Paquin foreign Pirates RT21 Tumblr Walt Disney Pictures dc Drama Baby Yoda nfl transformers Premiere Dates Elton John dark Emmys rt labs critics edition chucky strong female leads remakes godzilla Amazon Prime Video hist The Arrangement 2018 Mary poppins justice league boxing popular golden globes Winners Year in Review worst movies science fiction know your critic Song of Ice and Fire Amazon Prime space criterion Valentine's Day deadpool breaking bad travel Sci-Fi Sundance Now series Hallmark Christmas movies IMDb TV reviews ABC Family renewed TV shows cartoon leaderboard PlayStation halloween tv Adult Swim Disney Channel Amazon video SundanceTV cancelled A24 NBC boxoffice Mary Poppins Returns Alien Horror HBO Max canceled
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy