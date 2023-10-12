Goosebumps Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek: Go Eat Worms

Lucas (Will Price) tries to cheer up Margot (Isa Briones) by introducing her to his friends, a terrarium full of earthworms. Lucas plucks one from the squirming mass. “What to see me eat it?” he asks. Is he kidding? “No, thank you,” Margot replies. But it’s too late; Lucas’ “friend” accidentally becomes “protein.” Goosebumps premieres on Friday, October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu, with the first five episodes dropping as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays.

In the series, a group of five high schoolers embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle, while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. In addition to Price and Briones, the series stars Ana Yi Puig as Isabella, Justin Long as Mr. Bratt, Miles McKenna as James, Rachael Harris as Nora, and Zack Morris as Isaiah.

80% Goosebumps: Season 1 (2023) premieres with five episodes on Friday, October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.