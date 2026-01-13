Rotten Tomatoes Awards: 27 Years of Golden Tomato Winners

For 27 years, we’ve been celebrating the best-reviewed, most critically loved movies and series. Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners are determined using an adjusted formula, a weighted ranking whose factors include a movie or show’s Tomatometer rating, and its number of critics reviews.

Below you can see the Best Movie winner of each year since 1999, and Best New Series winners starting in 2014, with links to individual Rotten Tomatoes Awards hub destinations. From there, dive deep into categories including action, horror, sci-fi & fantasy, and romance.