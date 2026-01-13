Rotten Tomatoes Awards: 27 Years of Golden Tomato Winners

See every Best Movie and Best New Series winner!

For 27 years, we’ve been celebrating the best-reviewed, most critically loved movies and series. Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners are determined using an adjusted formula, a weighted ranking whose factors include a movie or show’s Tomatometer rating, and its number of critics reviews.

Below you can see the Best Movie winner of each year since 1999, and Best New Series winners starting in 2014, with links to individual Rotten Tomatoes Awards hub destinations. From there, dive deep into categories including action, horror, sci-fi & fantasy, and romance.

2025
(27th)
Year of Release Best Movie Best New Series
Sinners Andor
2024
(26th)		 Dune: Part Two Shōgun
2023
(25th)		 Oppenheimer The Last of Us
2022
(24th)		 Top Gun: Maverick House of the Dragon
2021
(23rd)		 Spider-Man: No Way Home WandaVision
2020
(22nd)		 Portrait of a Lady on Fire I May Destroy You
2019
(21st)		 Avengers: Endgame Watchmen
2018
(20th)		 Black Panther Homecoming
2017
(19th)		 Get Out Alias Grace
2016
(18th)		 Zootopia Atlanta
2015
(17th)		 Mad Max: Fury Road Better Call Saul
2014
(16th)		 Boyhood Jane the Virgin
2013
(15th)		 Gravity
2012
(14th)		 Argo
2011
(13th)		 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
2010
(12th)		 Toy Story 3
2009
(11th)		 Up
2008
(10th)		 WALL-E
2007
(9th)		 Ratatouille
2006
(8th)		 Casino Royale
2005
(7th)		 Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
2004
(6th)		 The Incredibles
2003
(5th)		 Finding Nemo
2002
(4th)		 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
2001
(3rd)		 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
2000
(2nd)		 Chicken Run
1999
(1st)		 Toy Story 2

