Rotten Tomatoes Awards: 27 Years of Golden Tomato Winners

For 27 years, we’ve been celebrating the best-reviewed, most critically loved movies and series. Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners are determined using an adjusted formula, a weighted ranking whose factors include a movie or show’s Tomatometer rating, and its number of critics reviews.
Below you can see the Best Movie winner of each year since 1999, and Best New Series winners starting in 2014, with links to individual Rotten Tomatoes Awards hub destinations. From there, dive deep into categories including action, horror, sci-fi & fantasy, and romance.
|Year of Release
|Best Movie
|Best New Series
|Sinners
|Andor
|2024
(26th)
|Dune: Part Two
|Shōgun
|2023
(25th)
|Oppenheimer
|The Last of Us
|2022
(24th)
|Top Gun: Maverick
|House of the Dragon
|2021
(23rd)
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|WandaVision
|2020
(22nd)
|Portrait of a Lady on Fire
|I May Destroy You
|2019
(21st)
|Avengers: Endgame
|Watchmen
|2018
(20th)
|Black Panther
|Homecoming
|2017
(19th)
|Get Out
|Alias Grace
|2016
(18th)
|Zootopia
|Atlanta
|2015
(17th)
|Mad Max: Fury Road
|Better Call Saul
|2014
(16th)
|Boyhood
|Jane the Virgin
|2013
(15th)
|Gravity
|2012
(14th)
|Argo
|2011
(13th)
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
|2010
(12th)
|Toy Story 3
|2009
(11th)
|Up
|2008
(10th)
|WALL-E
|2007
(9th)
|Ratatouille
|2006
(8th)
|Casino Royale
|2005
(7th)
|Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
|2004
(6th)
|The Incredibles
|2003
(5th)
|Finding Nemo
|2002
(4th)
|The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
|2001
(3rd)
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|2000
(2nd)
|Chicken Run
|1999
(1st)
|Toy Story 2