Gary Oldman in Slow Horses Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: 'You're Watching Me'

Seeking information, cantankerous MI5 agent Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) breaks into the Westbrook Academy of English Language, the front for Nikolai Katinsky’s (Rade Serbedzija) operations. A phone rings, and Lamb quickly learns he’s being watched. Nikki knew Jackson would come. He also owed a favor from when he defected and has just fulfilled that favor by distracting Jackson from the real action happening elsewhere. In Slow Horses season 2, episode 4 (streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 16), Jackson delves deeper into the mystery of “Cicada.”

The six-episode second season of the drama is adapted from Dead Lions, Mick Herron’s second novel in the Slow Horses series. In it, “long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.”

The season 2 cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses: Season 2 (2022) new episodes launch on Fridays on Apple TV+.

