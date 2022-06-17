Game Of Thrones Sequel Series Focusing on Jon Snow Planned

The first Game Of Thrones sequel series is reportedly in development with fan-favorite hero Jon Snow in the lead. Plus, viewers watched more than 780 million hours of Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 in the first two weeks, Abbott Elementary leads Television Critics Association Award nominations, trailers for Only Murders in the Building season 2 and Westworld season 4, and more of the biggest news in TV and streaming for the past week.

Jon Snow’s Adventures After the Events of Game Of Thrones in Development as Series

(Photo by Helen Sloan/HBO)

The first Game Of Thrones sequel is underway, THR reports, and it’s all about Jon Snow. If the series moves forward, Kit Harington reportedly will reprise his role as the fan-favorite character, who was last seen exiled and traveling North beyond the Wall with surviving Wildlings.

Though unconfirmed by official sources, the series would mark the seventh Game Of Thrones project in development, including three other live-action series and three animated prequels, in addition to House of the Dragon, which premieres on August 21.

Amanda Segel is showrunner on prequel 10,000 Ships (or Nymeria) about Rhoynish Princess Nymeria’s fleet that fled an unsuccessful war with the Valyrian Freehold (and their many dragons); Bruno Heller is showrunner on prequel 9 Voyages (The Sea Snake), which focuses on the seafaring exploits of Corlys Velaryon (who will be portrayed in later life by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon); and Steve Conrad is showrunner on Dunk and Egg, based on George R.R. Martin’s novellas about a Westerosi hedge knight’s adventures with a young Targaryen prince.

Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire book series on which the world of Game of Thrones is based, has yet to release his sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, which will continue a story vastly different from the last seasons of the HBO series. In a June 1 blog post, he praised early cuts of House of the Dragon episodes, writing: “I’ve now watched rough cuts of nine of the 10 episodes, and I continue to be impressed…the look of it is great, and the acting, the directing, and writing are first rate. And yes, for all you book fans, it is my story. Sure, there are some changes from Fire & Blood — we could not present three alternative versions of every major event, not and keep our sanity — but I think Ryan Condal and his writers made good choices. Even some improvements…[for example,] I am vastly impressed by the show’s version of King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, who gives the character a tragic majesty that my book Viserys never quite achieved.”

Martin also gave an update on the novel: “Winds, you say? Yes, still working. Finally finished a clutch of Cersei chapters that were giving me fits. Now I am wrestling with Jaime and Brienne. The work proceeds, though not as fast as many of you would like.”

Read Also: Everything We Know About Game Of Thrones Prequel Series House of the Dragon

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 Racks Up More Than 780 Million Hours Watched in Just Two Weeks of Release

(Photo by Netflix)

Well, that didn’t take long: in its first two weeks of release, fans of Netflix’s long-awaited Stranger Things season 4 watched more than three-quarters of a billion hours of the series – 781.04 million to be more precise – to set a new record as the most-watched English language Netflix series ever.

Even more impressive: Things broke the previous record, held by Bridgerton, in just two weeks, and season 4 is just the first volume of the penultimate season of the Duffer brothers’ drama. The series second full week of release tallied 159.24 million hours to total the impressive numbers, and set the series ahead of second place Bridgerton Season 2 (656 million hours viewed) and in third place, Bridgerton Season 1 (625 million).

The new 781.04 million hours viewed stat also nudges Stranger Things right along closer to the ultimate record as the most-watched Netflix series for both English and non-English language titles. Currently, Squid Game holds that record, with 1.65 billion hours viewed, but with Vol 2 of Stranger Things season 4 on the horizon, the series certainly has a shot at besting Squid Game.

First look images for #StrangerThings4 Volume 2 – streaming July 1 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HQuLOYKktP — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 14, 2022

Speaking of Vol 2, Netflix released new photos from Vol 2, made up of two final season 4 episodes, which will be released on July 1. The pics reveal looks at all our faves, including Hopper (David Harbour), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The two extra-long episodes run a total of nearly four hours, which, again, should help the season draw closer to Squid Game’s ultimate record for most viewed hours.

NEW TRAILERS: Only Murders in the Building Season 2: The True Crime-Loving Podcasters Get Deeper Into Murder, Even If It Risks Their Friendship

Only Murders in the Building season 2 finds Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning as neighbors and true crime podcasting pals Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, whose new friendship may be in jeopardy as they are thrown deeper into having to clear their names against murder charges. New guest stars this season: Shirley Maclaine as the mother of murdered Bunny, Cara Delevingne as a possible love interest for Mabel, and Amy Schumer as Amy Schumer, a new neighbor at the Arconia. Premieres June 28 (Hulu)

More trailers and teasers released this week:

• Tulsa King is an upcoming mob drama starring Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, just after he is released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up new enterprises in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But Dwight, uncertain of his mob cohorts’ true intentions for him, decides to form a new circle of associates in his new, very unfamiliar, home. Also stars Martin Starr, Max Casella, Andrea Savage, and Garrett Hedlund. Created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and written by showrunner Terence Winter. Premieres Nov. 13. (Paramount+)

• Westworld season 4 returns with eight new episodes of the a dark drama about the fate of sentient life on earth, starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu, Premieres June 26. (HBO)

• Bugs Bunny Builders is the first-ever educational ’toon featuring Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang. Premieres July 25. (Cartoonito on Cartoon Network)

• Persuasion is another Jane Austen adaptation, this one about Anne Elliot who lives with her with her snooty family on the brink of bankruptcy. A non-conforming woman with modern sensibilities, Anne reunites with Frederick Wentworth, a dashing man she once sent away, who comes back into her life, forcing her to choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant, and Henry Golding. Premieres July 15. (Netflix)

• Entergalactic is an animated collaboration between Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris, a story about a young artist named Jabari (voiced by Kid Cudi), as he attempts to balance love and success … and he might just find the latter with his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow (Jessica Williams). Also stars Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin. Premieres Sept. 30. (Netflix)

• Pretty Little Liars Original Sin is the 10-episode spin-off of the dark story that will introduce a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A— a masked killer hellbent on punishing the teens for the sins of their mothers 20 years ago, as well as their own. Stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono. Premieres July 28. (HBO Max)

• Tuca & Bertie, the birdie BFFs (Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong), are back for a third season, with new friends Justina Machado, Matthew Rhys, Nico Santos and Janelle James. Premieres July 10 on Cartoon Network and July 11 on HBO Max.

• My Policeman is a story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, following three young people —policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—a s they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Premieres Nov. 4. (Amazon Video)

• Beauty is the story of a gifted young Black woman who struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star. Stars Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Sharon Stone, Aleyse Shannon, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, and Michael Ward. Premieres June 29. (Netflix)

• Blonde, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Stars Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams. Premieres Sept. 23. (Netflix)

CASTING: Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story: Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant Among the All-Star Cast in Jerry Seinfeld’s History of the Breakfast Pastry

(Photo by Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Jim Gaffigan, Tom Lennon, Jack McBrayer, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, James Marsden, and Jerry Seinfeld have been cast in Seinfeld’s directorial debut, a Netflix movie about the invention of Pop-Tarts. Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, is set in Michigan in 1963 and is inspired by one of Seinfeld’s stand-up bits, a story of alleged rivalry between Kellogg’s and Post to create a new morning treat. In addition to starring in the movie, Seinfeld will also direct it, and write it with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder.

Ethan Hawke will star in and executive produce The Whites, a Showtime limited series crime drama adaptation of Richard Price’s novel of the same name about an NYPD detective named Billy Graves whose career and friendships are threatened by a case from his past. Rian Johnson is also a producer on the project, and Tony-winning writer Jez Butterworth will write the adaptation. (Deadline)

Billy Crystal will star in and executive produce Before, an Apple TV+ limited series about a child psychiatrist who starts working with a troubled young boy after the recent death of his wife. Barry Levinson will direct. (Deadline)

Recent EGOT winner and American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson on Sept. 12 will premiere with The Jennifer Hudson Show, a daytime talk show hosted by Hudson and produced by the Emmy-winning team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The syndicated show will be produced in Los Angeles. (Variety)

Michelle Yeoh will star in The Brothers Sun, Netflix’s dark comedy family series about Eileen Sun, a woman who makes a new life for herself and her younger son after leaving Taiwan and moving to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her older son, a ruthless mob killer in Taiwan, has to go to L.A. to protect his mother and brother when his gangster father is murdered in Taiwan and the rest of his family is in danger. Yeoh, who recently received rave reviews for starring in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, will also star in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

(Photo by Kyle Kaplan/Starz)

Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion is playing herself — well, her alter ego Tina Snow — during the recently-premiered sophomore season of Starz’ P-Valley. The “WAP” rapper also wrote and recorded a song that will be featured in the series later in season 2.

Who he’s playing remains a mystery, but Neil Patrick Harris will be playing someone rotten on Doctor Who, during the iconic series 60th anniversary in 2023. One hint: Who showrunner Russell T. Davies says Harris’ character is “the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.”

So much secrecy in TV land this week … and another one: Law & Order has cast a new detective for the upcoming season, presumably to replace Anthony Anderson’s Kevin Bernard. Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks will be a series regular, playing a detective in the 22nd season of Dick Wolf’s drama, but no specifics are yet known about the new character. (THR)

Netflix has announced the cast for Unstable, the upcoming scripted comedy from Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe. Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh (iCarly), Emma Ferreira (Transplant) and Aaron Branch (Kenan) Jowill be series regulars, while Fred Armisen, Tom Allen, and JT Parr will guest star. The story will revolve around an introverted son (John Owen Lowe) who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father (Rob Lowe) in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster. The series, created by the Lowes and Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet), is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad.

Kim Cattrall will star as a makeup mogul in the Netflix drama series Glamorous. The 10-episode series will revolve around Marco Mejia (played by actor, singer, and YouTuber Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer person who goes to work for the cosmetics queen Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). (Variety)

Cobra Kai star Peyton List will star in the Paramount+ drama series School Spirits, playing a teen who is stuck in limbo the afterlife alongside a group of other students at her high school. The eight-episode series is based on the upcoming graphic novel of the same name by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. Pretty Little Liars EP Oliver Goldstick will serve as showrunner for the series. (THR)

And one more “details remain under wraps” project this week: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King will star in an untitled Netflix rom-com the will be directed and co-written by Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King and Behind the Candelabra). The movie will involve a romance with “comic consequences” involving a woman, her mother, and her movie star boss. (THR)

Good Girls star Manny Montana has joined the cast of Disney+’s Marvel series Ironheart. Deadline reports that details of his character are being kept under wraps, but he will be a series regular opposite Dominique Thorne, who stars as genius inventor and supersuit creator Riri Williams.

PRODUCTION & DEVELOPMENT: How Far Will You Go? It’s Squid Game: The Challenge Reality Series

Of course no one’s going to be expected to risk death in this real-world version of the game that sparked one of Netflix’s biggest scripted drama hits last year, but the just-announced reality show Squid Game: The Challenge – in which 456 contestants are going to compete for a $4.56 million prize – certainly promises to be life-changing. A series of games inspired by the drama series, as well as new ones created just for the reality series, await contestants who make the cut at SquidGameCasting.com.

Alyssa Milano, known best for her TV work on camera, is writing a TV project. The Charmedalum is writing a series adaptation of the Peter Bognanni book Things I’m Seeing Without You, an A&E Studios drama about a teen who finds out her friend recently died by suicide, and connects with her estranged father to try to deal with her grief. Oscar winner Peter Farrelly will direct and executive produce the project.. (Variety)

The Athletic reports Major League Soccer has agreed to a 10-year broadcast deal with Apple TV+ worth $2.5 billion.

The Lehman Trilogy, which won five Tony Awards last weekend, is being adapted as a TV series by Italy’s Fandango and The Apartment, the producers of HBO’s adaptation of author Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend. Italian playwright Stefano Massini’s play tells the history of Lehman Brothers, the investment bank whose downfall helped start the financial crisis of 2008. (Variety)

Knives Out 2, the movie sequel to the hit 2019 film, will make its premiere on Netflix during the 2022 holiday season, and will be officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig returns for the new Agatha Christie–inspired from director Rian Johnson.

CNN has signed Pedro Pascal to narrate Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World, a six-part docuseries that will explore the titular South American region of Chile and Argentina. The series, which THR describes as Planet Earth-ish, premieres July 10.

Imagine Entertainment has signed a first-look deal with The Washington Post to create scripted and unscripted TV and movie content based on the newspaper’s archives.

Emmy-winning Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars producer, director, and writer Genndy Tartakovsky has signed an overall, multi-year deal with Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation to develop, create, and produce original animated programming at both CNS and WBA intended for a variety of audiences and for all television platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and broadcast networks. Tartakovsky is currently in production on Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, an animated adventure family event series coming soon to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and season 2 of his Emmy-winning series, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, which premieres this summer on Adult Swim.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are also joining forces, Looney forces, for Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of their pals, with original music and song and dance numbers. And yes, there is a meta storyline: Bugs has been starring in a smash Broadway musical, and is exhausted. He wants to take a break, which thirsty Daffy sees as a chance to jump into Bugs’ role. But a crazed fan ducknaps Daffy, leaving Bugs to save him and his chance at a Broadway break.

HBO/HBO Max and Abbott Elementary Lead Television Critics Association Award Nominations

(Photo by ABC)

The Television Critics Association has announced the nominees for its 2022 annual awards, with HBO and HBO Max receiving 21 nominations combined, Netflix garnering 13 nominations, and ABC’s freshman comedy Abbott Elementary leading all series with five nominations. The complete list of nominees:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – Netflix

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets – Showtime

Mandy Moore, This Is Us – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC

Margaret Qualley, Maid – Netflix

Adam Scott, Severance – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere – HBO

Bill Hader, Barry– HBO

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building– Hulu

Jean Smart, Hacks – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+

Benjamin Franklin – PBS

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

​​George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO

How To with John Wilson – HBO

Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV+

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

The Tinder Swindler – Netflix

We Need To Talk About Cosby – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

Cheer – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

Finding Magic Mike – HBO Max

Legendary – HBO Max

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Bravo

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – Paramount+

Take Out with Lisa Ling – HBO Max

Top Chef: Houston – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

El Deafo – Apple TV+

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ghosts – CBS

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs – FX

Severance – Apple TV+

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick – Hulu

The Dropout – Hulu

The Girl From Plainville – Hulu

Maid – Netflix

Midnight Mass – Netflix

The Staircase – HBO Max

Station Eleven – HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

The Good Fight – Paramount+

Pachinko – Apple TV+

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

This Is Us – NBC

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Barry – HBO

Ghosts – CBS

Hacks – HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Reservation Dogs – FX

Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Better Call Saul – AMC

Hacks – HBO Max

Severance – Apple TV+

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO

The White Lotus – HBO

Yellowjackets – Showtime

