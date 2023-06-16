Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone Poster Exclusive Debut

See the new poster of Gal Gadot in Netflix espionage thriller Heart of Stone, launching on Friday, August 11.

Synopsis:

Rachel Stone (Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Directed by Tom Harper

Story by Greg Rucka

Screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder

Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jaron Varsano, Gal Gadot, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn

Executive Producers: Patricia Whitcher, Tom Harper, Greg Rucka

Starring: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Matthias Schweighöfer, BD Wong, and Alia Bhatt

- - Heart of Stone (2023) launches on Friday, August 11 on Netflix.

