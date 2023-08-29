Foundation Exclusive Sneak Peek: Lee Pace's Brother Day Throws a Tantrum

Brother Day (Lee Pace) is enraged by the Foundation’s progress in this scene from Foundation season 2 episode “The Last Empress,” premiering on Friday, September 1 on Apple TV+. He consults with his brothers Dawn (Cassian Bilton) and Dusk (Terrence Mann) and advisor Demerzel (Laura Birn) about traveling to Terminus, the planet 50,000 light years from Trantor where Hari Seldon and his Foundation project were exiled. Brother Day insists on going after the innovative whisper-ships developed by the Foundation, Demerzel thinks his leaving is politically unwise, and Brother Dusk thinks he’s being childish. Brother Day’s fiancé, Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion (Ella-Rae Smith), chimes in: “Day has spoken on the matter. You’re right,” she tells him. “Your realm has been leaking blood and stars for too long. It’s time for big hands to bind the wound.” Season 2 of the sci-fi series from executive producers David S. Goyer and Robyn Asimov is Certified Fresh.

100% Foundation: Season 2 (2023) new episodes premiere on Fridays on Apple TV+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.