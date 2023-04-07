Everything We Learned at Star Wars Celebration: Ahsoka, Andor, and Rey's New Jedi Order

From the distant reaches of Star Wars’ past to its unexplored future, day one at Star Wars Celebration Europe opened with a Lucasfilm live-action panel full of surprises, updates, and a most surprising return. And, after years of dormancy, the new course for Star Wars on the big screen looks brighter than ever. Let’s take a look at what we’ve learned so far, and be sure to check back every day for new updates.

Daisy Ridley Returns to Build a New Jedi Order

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

While the presentation concerned itself primarily with Star Wars television, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy took the occasion to unveil a new plan for the galaxy far, far away on the silver screen. As she revealed, the Star Wars timeline is broken up into many distinct eras, from the Old Republic to the High Republic to the Galactic Civil War – itself subdivided into several periods – and into the time of the First Order. But several new film projects will explore deeper into the past and further into an exciting future.

The look back will be the purview of director James Mangold and concern the first days of the Jedi Order. According to the filmmaker, “When I first started talking to Kathy about doing one of these pictures, I thought about a biblical epic, a Ten Commandments.” Those thoughts, with the assistant of the Lucasfilm story department, led to a tale of the first person to sense the Force and the founding of the Jedi Order some 25,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga.

Of course, as the story is still brewing – and Mangold still has a few things to wrap up with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – it is unclear just how quickly this new expansion of the timeline will make it to screens.

The future of Star Wars’ cinematic timeline will be guided by director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy – long-rumored to be working on a Star Wars film project with writers like Damon Lindelof and Steven Knight. Finally brought into the light, her movie will tell the tale of a New Jedi Order 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As the filmmaker put it, “I’ve always been attracted to the hero’s journey and the fact the world needs many more heroes. I’ve spent the better part of my life meeting real heroes who fight oppressive regimes. I am attracted to immersing myself in a new Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi master.”

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

The identity of that master is one of the most surprising Star Wars returns in recent memory: Daisy Ridley’s Rey. “My heart is pounding. I am thrilled to be continuing this journey,” she said when she took to the stage (after thunderous applause, of course).

Neither director not star mentioned when the picture might be ready for release, but it is possible it will take the 2025 date Disney is holding in reserve for a Star Wars film. Presumably, subsequent films with this new order will continue to carry the timeline forward.

The current Star Wars television timeline will get a film as well, with Kennedy announcing Dave Filoni will make his feature film debut with the “cinematic event” once teased as a crossover for The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and other programs set in the years after Return of the Jedi.

“I get to make a movie!” Filoni said, almost in tears. “The moment is not lost on me.”

“I grew up in a time of the Original Trilogy,” he continued. “I grew up with the Expanded Universe. We’re drawing on a lot of things [from then] and new things that were created in the meantime to tell this epic.”

The story will see the emerging conflict between the Imperial Remnant and the New Republic (as seen on this season of The Mandalorian) reach a crisis point. Based on some of the other things discussed during the presentation, it may be worthwhile to refresh one’s memory of Heir to the Empire, the Timothy Zahn novel that opened the Expanded Universe. Also, it’s worth mentioning that Filoni used the word “unfortunately” at least once during his presentation, which could spell doom for some favorite characters.

Ahsoka for August

But before Filoni can end anyone’s story on the big screen, his live action series Ahoska will debut on Disney+ this August.

“I don’t think I need to tell anybody in this room how talented this guy is,” Kennedy said. “I knew that he was studying at [Star Wars creator George Lucas’] feet. I recognized that he also loved film. He talked about movies endlessly. It was just inevitable that he would make the transition to live action.”

Fellow executive producer Jon Faveau was equally complimentary to his frequent Star Wars collaborator, saying, “Dave is unique in that he never squashes your idea, but helps find a way to fit it into the tradition of George Lucas.”

But as revealed in the trailer unveiled today, Filoni gets a chance to concentrate on many of his own ideas from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels as animated characters Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla come to life via actors Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, respectively. While the former’s role has been known since last year’s Celebration, Winstead finally had the chance to confirm her place in the Filoniverse, while also acknowledging “there was speculation” since word of her joining the series first broke.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

“It was really transformative,” she said of Hera’s design, which includes painting up green and wearing lekku — the head tails emblematic of the character’s species. “The whole combination of it,” she continued. “I was immersed in everything she is.” Curiously, both she and star Rosario Dawson revealed that Winstead’s son never once mistook her for someone else while wearing the makeup. And as seen in the photos released during the event, the translation from animation to screen is pretty faithful.

Dawson herself admitted that “It’s only been three weeks since my heart stopped thumping [after filming ended]. Hopefully we’ll get a second season.”

But what of the first? Dawson would only tease that she and Bordizzo’s Sabine are “looking for someone” – a reference to Rebels’ Ezra Bridger.

Reports indicate Eman Esfandi will play the missing Jedi adept, but no mention of the actor was made at the presentation. Ezra is briefly glimpsed as a holo in the newly released trailer, though, which seems more concerned with Ahoska (Dawson) tackling something dark on the horizon. It could be Grand Admiral Thrawn, who appears from behind in one of the trailer’s provocative images. Ahsoka even calls him the “heir to the Empire,” but a whole legion of lightsaber-wielding foes played by the likes of Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson may also factor into the coming troubles.

The trailer also confirmed Genevieve O’Reilly’s participation as Mon Mothma, the actor’s first appearance as the character in the post-Rebellion era.

Kennedy and Filoni also confirmed the program will debut on Disney+ this August.

Jude Law Uses the Force in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

While we still may not know the name of Jude Law ‘s character, a teaser for the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew reveals he can use the Force. And while he may be a Jedi who survived the purge, we’ll hedge our bets for the moment and assume he is untrained in the Order’s ways.

“I was six years old when this galaxy gripped me and blew my mind,” Law said when he appeared on stage. “I’ve been in preparation [to play this part] ever since.”

The trailer also gave greater credence to co-creator Jon Watts’ desire to make an Amblin-style story in the Star Wars universe – complete with a space-faring take on the suburban neighborhoods from E.T.: The Extraterrestrial and Poltergeist.

“[Jon] really got the tone,” Kennedy, who also produced E.T., said. “While kids were in those movies, they weren’t just kids’ movies.”

The trailer reiterated the premise Watts and co-creator Chris Ford first detailed at last year’s Celebration: A group of kids leave their world in a spaceship and must find their way home. Along the way, they encounter Law’s character, who may or may not have their best interests at heart.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

“It’s dangerous out in the galaxy,” added Filoni, who acts as an executive producer on the program, which is also set in the post-Rebellion segment of the timeline.

The show’s creators could not make it to London for the presentation, but sent a video that revealed they are shooting actual spaceship models with FX legend Jon Knoll – not that he necessarily agreed to be seen on camera. Watts directs the episodes alongside fellow filmmakers David Lowery, Jake Schreier, The Daniels, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

Somehow, the team managed to shoot the entire series without any casting besides Law ever being confirmed. Filoni and Favreau, also an executive producer on Skeleton Crew, revealed three of the show’s young actors: Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith.

Each said their love for Star Wars began with their fathers – naturally enough – with Cabot-Conyers adding that his first onesie as an infant had Star Wars logos on it.

“By the time Return of the Jedi came out, I was 11 or 12, the ages of my fellow castmates,” Law said. “I feel like they’re teaching me a lot.”

The series will debut later this year, presumably after Ahsoka finishes its (hopefully) initial run.

The Acolyte Sets Up the Villain’s Story in 2024

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

For Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland – who cited the Star Wars Special Editions as life-saving – creating The Acolyte is a “dream come true.”

The program, set in the waning days of the High Republic, stars Amandla Stenberg on a journey into darkness – the one that will lead to the Jedi’s decline and the Galactic Civil War 100 years later.

“When I pitched Kathleen the show, I wanted to tell the story from the perspective of the villains — I don’t know what that says about me,” Headland said with a laugh. “But I pitched Frozen meets Kill Bill. What became apparent was that we’d need to set it between the High Republic and the prequels. This is when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdogs.”

Indeed, the trailer screened for the Celebration audience was filled with Jedi. Some, like Lee Jung-jae’s Jedi Master, wear the white robes in vogue during this era. Others, like Carrie-Anne Moss’ character, are in the more traditional brown. But no matter their fashion sense, the Order is full of confidence and joie de vivre even as the approaching dangers start to make themselves known.

Because the program takes place in an era of peace, Headland said she went back to the films of Akira Kurosawa, martial arts Wuxia epics, and “stories about lone warriors” for inspiration.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

Stenberg, who came to the show dressed in one of Padme Amidala’s (Natalie Portman) costumes from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, praised Headland as the creative force behind the program.

“I am in love with Leslye’s work. She has a really emotional, profound way of approaching the darker parts of ourselves in a style of magical realism. For a show like this, that style is so perfect,” they said.

In addition to the style, Headland also has a sense of whimsy, as she was escorted onto the stage by one of the show’s characters, Kel Naka, a Wookie Jedi Master played by Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in the more recent films).

“I am beyond excited,” Suotamo said. “Since I was a kid, I wanted to be a Jedi.” Recalling the moment he was called to play the part, he shouted something in the Wookie language, Shyriiwook, that presumably means “yes.”

Jodie Turner-Smith, whose character may be acting outside of the Order’s precepts, called it both “exciting” and “nerve-wracking” to join the Star Wars saga. “It’s a character I’m originating, but it still felt like I had big shoes to fill.”

Manny Jacinto said that when that sort of nervousness struck on set, he would shout “”We’re doing Star Wars, baby!”

Through an interpreter, Lee added, “My heart is jumping because I’m with the Star Wars family.”

The Acolyte will debut in 2024.

Season 2 of Andor Only Has One Way Out

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

Executive Producer Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Andy Serkis, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Joplin Sibtain took some time out to bask in the love of an appreciative audience and reveal they are, in Gilroy’s words, working hard to “finish out proudly.” According to the producer, the second (and final) season is on the same schedule as the first, which means it will debut in or around August of 2025.

“If you know your ending, it really helps,” he added. “We know where we’re going, and it means we can go full force.”

Luna introduced a teaser to demonstrate “that we’re actually working.” Every major character who survived returns, although the sped-up timescale – every three episodes will add up to one year in Cassian’s (Luna) remaining four – leaves doubt as to when some of the startling images occur. But it is clear the Rebellion will be in full swing as both Cassian and Cyril Karn (Soller) get glam-ups and more conflicts break out across the galaxy. Gilroy put a cheeky spin on things by adding, “Everyone in this room knows where we’re going. We make that happen.”

And though it is unclear if Serkis’s appearance on stage means his character survived the prison break, his “one way out” refrain became a running theme throughout the presentation.

A Mandalorian Tease

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

Favreau and Filoni also offered the audience an extended glimpse of next week’s episode but swore the crowd to secrecy. Joined by fellow executive producer Rick Famuyiwa – who also directed the final two episodes of the season – he added that “the story is starting to culminate.”

“It’s been an incredible season. It was exciting and fun to make it,” Famuyiwa said. “Examining this idea around culture and what the title means. It’s been great. Can’t wait to see what happens when these last few come out… Things we’ve been building over the last two seasons and [in] Book of Boba Fett, when we get to [episodes] seven and eight, we will see some resolution. ”

The group also discussed Ahmed Best’s appearance as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, the character who rescued Grogu during the Jedi purge.

Favreau recalled seeing “the outpouring of appreciation” for him at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration in Chicago when the opportunity for the role came up. “He [also] created this character for Jedi Temple Challenge. He works with younglings! Who better?”

“It should be someone who cares as much about Star Wars as we do. There was no one better than Ahmed,” Filoni added.

Mads Mikkelsen Claims to Be the Good Guy in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

While Star Wars ruled the presentation, Kennedy made time to feature one final trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a film that Harrison Ford claims will be “my final ride as Indiana Jones.”

The preview shed some more light on the plot. Goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) re-enters Dr. Henry Jones Jr.’s life just as he gets ready to retire – an event coinciding with the 1969 moon landing. In a seeming echo of Raiders of the Lost Ark, she asks about the titular dial, an artifact said to reverse the flow of time. Mads Mikkelsen’s Colonel Voller also wants the dial to undo Hitler’s “mistakes.”

Although Indiana Jones movies are pretty straightforward in regard to Nazis, Mikkelsen couldn’t help but claim his character is the good guy. Or, at least, “in his own mind.”

“He’s a liar,” Kennedy retorted.

Before running a six-minute clip from “the dead center of the movie” – a chase across Tangiers – director James Mangold mentioned the return of John Rhys-Davies’ Sala, adding that he is “not the only person from the grand old adventures who might make an appearance.” Let the speculation begin!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30.

