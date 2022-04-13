Everything We Know

Everything We Know About Thor: Love And Thunder

We break everything down, from returning characters and heroic allies to a new villain and potential storylines.

by | April 13, 2022 | Comments
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame

(Photo by ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/©Marvel Studios)

While Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with a focus on introducing new characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in Black Widow, the Eternals in their self-titled feature film debut, and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios always intended to continue a handful of film series from earlier phases. That part of the plan began with Spider-Man: No Way Home and the soon-to-be-released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and continues with July’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Notable for being one of just two Marvel film titles to reach a fourth installment (Avengers: Endgame being the other), it also promises to follow up on ideas from the soft-reboot that was Thor: Ragnarok. But how do you continue the story when Asgard has been destroyed and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has abdicated his throne?

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Love and Thunder and see what we can suss out about its place in Phase Four and the ongoing evolution of Thor Odinson.

What Happens After The End Of The World?

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in Avengers: Endgame

(Photo by ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/©Marvel Studios)

Since the film is set after Ragnarok and Endgame, it will start with Thor palling around with the Guardians of the Galaxy and still trying to find his way after Endgame. Of course, we imagine his time with the group will be slightly different than originally planned, as his decision to leave Earth aboard the Milano (the Guardians’ ship) at Endgame’s conclusion was meant to lead into his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But after Guardians director James Gunn was temporarily fired from that project, it traded places on the Marvel Studios release calendar with Love and Thunder.

Based on that, we’re inclined to believe Thor will leave the Guardians during the film, but along the way he will face the shock of a new Thor – or, at least, another person worthy of holding Mjolnir aloft and harnessing the power of Thor. That person is, naturally enough, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster – an idea pulled straight from The Mighty Thor comics written by Jason Aaron — but some online chatter suggests her debut as Thor will have some Multiversal shenanigans behind it. No matter the why of Jane’s Thor, the Odinson (as he ends up calling himself back in the comics) will have to deal with a literal identity crisis on top of new threats to his people, his friends, and his overall chill.

And though he left Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to rule New Asgard, it is unlikely that part of the story ends there. Indeed, talk in the years since Endgame suggests Valkyrie will, at the very least, search for a queen to share her power as the leader of the remaining Asgardians.

It all leads to an adventure which will span from the Nordic shores of New Asgard to the far realms of space. And if Jane is from another reality, it is also possible we’ll see the old Asgard again, even if a restoration of that realm isn’t exactly necessary at this point. We’d even argue Thor’s journey is more interesting if he never finds a way back to his homeland.

Who Returns For This Adventure?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World

(Photo by Jay Maidment/©Walt Disney Studios)

Hemsworth, of course, returns as Thor. This time, though, he finally has a better idea of who he is and what he wants – even if the Mutliverse itself demands he be a king. Also back from Ragnarok are Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, New Asgard’s current king, and writer-director Taika Waititi as the legendarily cool rock creature Korg. Additionally, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth return as the Asgardian actors who played Loki, Odin, and Thor in the bizarre play Loki (Tom Hiddleston) commissioned that Thor glimpsed at the beginning of Ragnarok.

There are also a handful of actors returning from earlier Thor films coming back for film four. Jamie Alexander returns as Lady Sif, hopefully to explain her absence when Hela (Cate Blanchett) wiped out much of the Asgardian defense force and all of the Warriors Three. But the big headline-making return is Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. After discussing Waititi’s interest in adapting The Mighty Thor comic book (in which a cancer-stricken Jane becomes Thor), she signed on. Presumably, the film will maintain Jane’s more earthly malady even as set photos prove the actor has a Thor-like physique for the film. Portman has even suggested the cancer fight will be part of the story.

Who’s New To The Series?

The Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War

(Photo by ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/©Marvel Studios)

Love and Thunder continues the crossover theme of films like Shang-Chi and No Way Home with Guardians cast members Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn reprising their roles as Peter Quill, Nebula, and Kraglin. Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff will also appear as Drax and Mantis, and Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel are also said to be appearing as Rocket and Groot. It is unclear if the Guardians will appear throughout the film or if circumstances will force them onto their next film while Thor flies off to face Jane and their new foe, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). As the name implies, he will be a serious threat to the Asgardians and other pantheons. How do we know non-Asgardians gods will be in Gorr’s sights? Russell Crowe let slip on a radio show back in 2021 that he was playing the Greek god Zeus in the film; the part is said to be a cameo. Additionally, Akosia Sabet will play a part credited as “Bastet God,” which suggests the Egyptian gods troubling Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) over on his Disney+ show may also put in an appearance in the film.

Additionally, Melissa McCarthy will put in an appearance as a performer playing Hela in a new Asgardian play – it is unclear if she is Asgardian or if Damon’s character reached out to Earthly actors – and rumors indicate Simon Russell Beale will have a role somewhere in the film.

But for all these cast additions, there is one surprising subtraction: Hiddleston as Loki. Granted, the character isn’t exactly close to New Asgard or space itself at the moment — and that’s still a variant of the Loki seen in the Thor film series, who eventually died at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Presumably, the sacrifice of that prime Loki will be honored by a complete absence of the character throughout Love and Thunder’s runtime. That said, it’s pretty easy to think the variant Loki or Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) might show up to let Thor (or Jane for that matter) know that a bigger problem looms in the Multiverse.

Godcraft Behind The Scenes

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor: Ragnarok

(Photo by Jasin Boland/©Marvel/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Beyond voicing Korg, Waititi returns as director and co-writer – a first for the series as both Thor director Kenneth Branagh and Thor: The Dark Worlds Alan Taylor declined the chance to return. This time around, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson joins Waititi in the script department, replacing Ragnarok writing team of Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle, and Christopher Yost. According to Waititi, the film is “the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

Other people behind the camera include director of photography Baz Idoine of The Mandalorian fame, editor Maryann Brandon (Venom and its sequel), and production designer Nigel Phelps (Pokemon Detective Pikachu). Doctor Strange composer Michael Giacchino will bring his talents to Love and Thunder’s score.

Familiar Marvel Studios names Victoria Alonso and Louis D’Espostio serve as executive producer alongside Todd Hallowell, while Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige serves as producer.

When Does The Love and Thunder Start?

After the now-customary shifting of release dates that all Marvel projects endured in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thor: Love and Thunder, originally meant for release last November, is currently set to bow on July 8, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

biopic Super Bowl prank DC Universe Travel Channel ABC Signature Tumblr Pirates Rocky Rock hispanic Hulu 2016 Christmas toronto king kong BBC One Britbox worst movies rom-coms Sundance San Diego Comic-Con animated 2015 Winter TV spanish language art house Turner golden globe awards Hollywood Foreign Press Association dreamworks vampires diversity Apple TV Plus cars comedies ratings Creative Arts Emmys quibi italian Writers Guild of America RT History History saw boxoffice halloween tv Funimation NYCC A&E Musical Nominations documentaries Acorn TV Academy Awards comiccon rotten movies we love WarnerMedia venice golden globes Mary Tyler Moore streaming Disney award winner based on movie PaleyFest MCU Fargo critics blockbusters crime monster movies ABC Star Trek MSNBC versus TCA Awards The CW historical drama DC streaming service movies Wes Anderson Sundance Now romance mockumentary popular docudrama Shudder foreign Walt Disney Pictures Best Picture Columbia Pictures Toys basketball police drama Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt crime thriller The Walking Dead YA stoner Sony Pictures political drama richard e. Grant archives Hallmark Christmas movies Trivia news Pixar singing competition Pet Sematary casting romantic comedy facebook Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reboot japanese Bravo name the review remakes 1990s scene in color doctor who Lionsgate Syfy BBC America HFPA die hard know your critic Food Network YouTube Red Sneak Peek 2021 Dark Horse Comics young adult sopranos Anna Paquin hollywood target dark discovery USA Network NBC binge zero dark thirty Disney Plus Crunchyroll politics 20th Century Fox Shondaland child's play australia Schedule french Exclusive Video blaxploitation fast and furious Women's History Month halloween Opinion Interview Countdown Spring TV FOX ViacomCBS Nat Geo HBO Go The Arrangement hispanic heritage month Teen TV Land El Rey Sundance TV chucky suspense elevated horror Paramount Network Tarantino 45 godzilla Trophy Talk Black Mirror Pop HBO Max reviews Mindy Kaling Year in Review strong female leads superhero Paramount mob FX 73rd Emmy Awards gangster 94th Oscars cancelled TV series technology Awards AMC rt labs President films Disney streaming service Western GIFs latino Lucasfilm festival Holidays obituary OneApp Kids & Family psychological thriller Horror Marathons Chernobyl cancelled Amazon Discovery Channel CMT cartoon Tokyo Olympics Lifetime mcc slashers sag awards supernatural RT21 royal family DGA christmas movies documentary TIFF Fox Searchlight 24 frames pirates of the caribbean spanish video on demand adventure a nightmare on elm street National Geographic TBS festivals posters South by Southwest Film Festival marvel cinematic universe 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Freeform stand-up comedy travel zombie Fall TV comic book movie Comic-Con@Home 2021 Cosplay indie fresh Best Director legend Quiz Superheroe slasher BBC natural history ABC Family Paramount Plus anthology 2018 cats OWN Cartoon Network Spectrum Originals movie FXX video Elton John mission: impossible king arthur free movies cooking FX on Hulu Brie Larson south america criterion Captain marvel scorecard debate Mudbound SXSW 2022 psycho SDCC anime comic high school Character Guide Vudu Legendary The Academy james bond spider-man Action BAFTA biography wonder woman crossover 2019 BET Drama 4/20 Masterpiece AMC Plus medical drama Spike series TruTV deadpool dceu Arrowverse LGBT twilight lord of the rings critic resources dramedy Summer Pop TV boxing dc comic books worst dragons 21st Century Fox adenture hidden camera Hear Us Out television Watching Series Mary Poppins Returns olympics spain IFC 72 Emmy Awards 2020 sequel Television Critics Association independent BET Awards Grammys nfl ID football Oscar 2017 MGM adaptation TCA Winter 2020 A24 DC Comics Binge Guide New York Comic Con Starz all-time franchise First Reviews Apple TV+ Rom-Com laika ghosts Photos vs. spy thriller TLC WGN Image Comics Universal concert comic book movies Musicals PBS Martial Arts dogs directors Stephen King 71st Emmy Awards Nickelodeon Extras Fantasy First Look live event Tags: Comedy NBA streaming movies aliens ESPN Classic Film CBS All Access classics Reality Competition true crime sitcom Comic Book TNT Valentine's Day Video Games cops mutant canceled Amazon Studios Peacock breaking bad hist VH1 Universal Pictures TV movies black Netflix Christmas movies Television Academy GoT SXSW CNN TCA 2017 marvel comics spinoff Marvel justice league composers Box Office crime drama unscripted TV renewals Podcast indiana jones The Purge satire Best Actress zombies Holiday IFC Films Turner Classic Movies genre Mary poppins Reality SundanceTV Black History Month ITV Comics on TV Film feel good Netflix Heroines Ellie Kemper theme song Instagram Live trailers action-comedy Winners emmy awards talk show nbcuniversal canceled TV shows war green book kids Alien Logo asian-american IMDb TV Amazon Prime Premiere Dates Mystery dexter cancelled TV shows PlayStation kong book space Polls and Games Awards Tour CBS sports universal monsters Film Festival comics razzies book adaptation parents Sci-Fi new york black comedy Pride Month docuseries children's TV women toy story 90s USA Tomatazos Avengers The Witch TV TV One Rocketman Superheroes Hallmark Animation HBO game show Baby Yoda Lifetime Christmas movies Marvel Television Song of Ice and Fire LGBTQ Pacific Islander werewolf heist movie period drama Red Carpet disaster cults jurassic park Thanksgiving Family harry potter sequels thriller Calendar Emmys DirecTV game of thrones American Society of Cinematographers scary movies E! Comedy Central Adult Swim nature Certified Fresh Set visit international Prime Video Tubi live action scary superman Ghostbusters Election The Walt Disney Company cinemax Oscars japan screenings Country APB telelvision what to watch 007 tv talk trophy Showtime VICE spider-verse TCA Best and Worst Esquire batman Apple 99% Ovation social media Amazon Prime Video Neflix best Music screen actors guild stop motion cancelled television witnail leaderboard Disney+ Disney Plus aapi YouTube Premium See It Skip It science fiction TCM rt labs critics edition revenge Cannes rotten Warner Bros. new zealand rt archives Endgame GLAAD 79th Golden Globes Awards renewed TV shows MTV Disney Channel Marvel Studios Broadway miniseries Epix new star wars movies CW Seed joker teaser serial killer finale VOD Star Wars Fox News Infographic robots blockbuster Emmy Nominations Biopics YouTube 93rd Oscars kaiju Trailer Best Actor X-Men E3 jamie lee curtis transformers Comedy Crackle
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy