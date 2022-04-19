Everything We Know

Everything We Know About The Witcher Season 3

Where will Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer go next? We dive into possible storylines from the novels, returning characters, new additions to the cast, and more.

by | April 19, 2022 | Comments
Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher

(Photo by Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

Ciri’s (Freya Allan) tutelage at Kaer Morhen did not quite go the way Geralt (Henry Cavill) had hoped, but the journey of The Witcher continues with an upcoming third season. And though Geralt, Ciri, and Yennfer (Anya Chalotra) are finally united in a common goal, nothing is ever easy for them. What does that mean as the series heads into its third year? The season will be loosely based on the second long-form Witcher novel, Time of Contempt, with some continuing threads from the first and, it seems, even a couple of ideas from the third, making it even more of a unique version of the story than Season 2’s take on Blood of Elves. So, let’s take a look at what we know about the third season so far and see what we can read from its bones.

What’s Next For Ciri And Geralt?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri in The Witcher

(Photo by Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

In previous seasons, we’ve been able to use the books of Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski for some insight, but now things start to change, even if the broad strokes remains the same. As revealed in Blood of Elves and Season 2 of The Witcher, one of the big problems facing the main trio is the fact all the power players on the Continent know Ciri is alive and carries the elder blood. According to Netflix’s own description of the season to come, “Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.” That could allow the opportunity for Yennfer to train Ciri in the use of her powers and for their bond to be properly forged. Of course, it is always possible a more strained relationship between them is one of the points of divergence between the novels and the television series.

But Yennefer will take a cue from her novel counterpart by bringing Ciri and Geralt to Aretuza. Unfortunately, the situation there is described as a “battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.” And if events there occur as they do in Time of Contempt, they may discover they were better off facing Nilfgaard and the Northern Kings from the heights of Kaer Morhen.

Then again, all the political shenanigans and cross-talk among the mages may also offer the opportunity for Ciri and Geralt to mend their trust issues with Yennefer. Sure, a lot would have to transpire to get them to that point, but a monumental change like that is worth of another 8-episode season, especially as circumstances will no doubt see them separated before too long.

Who Returns To Tempt Fate Again?

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, and Eamon Farren as Cahir in The Witcher

(Photo by Susie Allnut/Netflix)

Naturally enough, Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan return as the mismatched Witcher family. The story can’t really function without the three of them. Joey Batey will also return as Jaskier – it will be interesting to see where they find him this time. Returning mages include MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius Vigo, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, and Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla.

Other returning faces include Tom Canton as elvish rebel Filavandre, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Black Knight Cahir, Wilson Mbomio as Dara, Mecia Simson as the now-wrathful Francesca, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Bart Edwards as Duny – now revealed to be Nilfgaard Emperor Emhyr — Ed Birch as Redania King Vizimir and Kaine Zajaz as Gage. Liz Carr and Simon Callow will also return as notable private investigators Fenn and Codringher. And though not mentioned in any communication from Netflix, we’d be surprised if Chris Fulton and Aisha Fabienne Ross do not return as fire-wielder Rience and fellow mage Lydia van Bredevoort. Their story is one of the Blood of Elves plots left unresolved at the end of Season 2. In fact, we imagine Geralt’s search for their employer will be one of the key elements from the second novel, Time of Contempt, to appear in the third season.

Meanwhile, the shifting alliances and ambitions of all of the returning characters will be tested with Ciri’s arrival to the Continental stage. Is Emhyr’s interest in finding her purely out of parental concern, a marriage to secure his hold on the land, or is her way with the monoliths on his mind? Will Cahir and Fringilla even get a chance to talk to her? We imagine escape from the White Flame’s dungeon is their primary concern. The entire Brotherhood will no doubt want to bend her to their way of thinking while King Vizimir is also looking to legitimatize a claim to Cintra via marrying her.

The success or failure of those plans will also tell us when we will see the second war between Nilfgaard and the North. Previously, we wondered if the two conflicts as depicted in the novels would be compressed into a single war. Now, we wonder if it will be part of an eventual climax to the series as the Wild Hunt rushes headlong to the Continent’s sphere or if it will happen as it does in Time of Contempt.

Who Is Joining The Fray?

Robbie Amell and Meng'er Zhang

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff, Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Of course, no series like The Witcher carries on without a few new additions to their conflicts. As Netflix recently announced, Upload’s Robbie Amell will appear as Gallatin, a leader of Scoia’tael fighting on Nilfgaard’s behalf. Described as “unafraid to speak his truth,” his devotions will lead him into conflict with Francesca.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’s Meng’er Zhang will debut as Milva, a character Witcher readers may recognize from the third novel, Baptism of Fire. A human raised by dryads, she is a fierce archer and a formidable opponent. It remains to be seen, though, if she will be friend or foe.

Fleabag’s Hugh Skinner joins the intrigue as King Vizimir’s younger brother, Prince Radovid. Said to be a playboy, he now finds himself a part of Redanian Intelligence. His charm and appearance make him an effective agent, but will he ever become aware of just how precarious his situation really is?

Christelle Elwin is also on board as Mistle, member of a gang of street-wise teenagers known as “The Rats.” They will, eventually, meet a particular person who will “change everything.” Their presence in the season suggests certain movements into the third novel could happen quite quickly.

As with Season 2, it is sometimes tough to predict if the characters are meant to be key additions to the story or, like Kristofer Hivju’s appearance in Season 2’s premiere episode, a memorable guest spot for the show’s occasional dalliances with Witcher short stories. Although, with everyone hunting for Ciri, we doubt there will be any detours into the remaining one-off adventures in Season 3.

The Wild Hunt Behind The Scenes

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich with the cast of The Witcher

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returns once again as showrunner and executive producer. On the EP side, she is joined by Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub, and Jarosław Sawko. One notable absence is supervising producer Declan De Barra, who is still readying the Witcher prequel limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, though he may eventually rejoin the production once the miniseries debuts on Netflix.

Writers for the season include Ostrowski, Tania Lotia, Haily Hall, Rae Benjamin, Clare Higgins, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Matthew D’Ambrosio, and Troy Dangerfield. Ostrowski, Hall and Higgins, and D’Ambrosio return from the previous season. Meanwhile, directors Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere, and Bola Ogun will divide the eight-episode season among themselves. Surjik is the only returning director for Season 3.

When Will We See It?

At the moment, The Witcher’s third season is scheduled in the nebulous future. Considering the gap between Seasons 1 and 2, any wait seems interminable, but sometime in 2023 feels like a safe bet.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Logo cats Pet Sematary Pacific Islander razzies Neflix Ghostbusters Spectrum Originals movie hidden camera APB rom-coms Trivia Election TV One Film fast and furious TCA Sci-Fi biopic DirecTV Exclusive Video psychological thriller WGN superman vs. Paramount CMT suspense 2015 PBS robots Lifetime indiana jones football Musical live event GLAAD Image Comics NBA binge nfl Amazon Prime saw Rom-Com Freeform cancelled TV series LGBT Syfy Writers Guild of America Winners TBS Spike jamie lee curtis festival ITV new star wars movies monster movies rt labs twilight First Reviews Endgame Interview President HBO Mary poppins Comedy Central laika Britbox hollywood MGM dreamworks IFC Films die hard Box Office CNN Sundance Rocketman Black History Month Hallmark NBC richard e. Grant medical drama television police drama Animation SXSW 2022 PaleyFest latino Vudu Infographic emmy awards casting black comedy Arrowverse all-time scorecard Marvel Legendary Pirates HFPA video sitcom X-Men Pop book adaptation Certified Fresh christmas movies comic books Oscar GIFs Nickelodeon historical drama dogs The Academy 24 frames IFC RT21 TV renewals ghosts nature 2019 YouTube Red mission: impossible cops FX Television Critics Association Disney Plus natural history BAFTA Best and Worst Hallmark Christmas movies Song of Ice and Fire Grammys joker Food Network universal monsters concert YA The Purge debate crime drama stop motion animated Countdown Set visit technology Nat Geo TCM YouTube Emmys a nightmare on elm street japanese chucky El Rey spain slasher Fargo First Look Universal godzilla Apple teaser Mystery series anthology TLC CW Seed Pride Month child's play war LGBTQ Lionsgate golden globe awards Podcast facebook MCU USA Network young adult psycho genre CBS Western ratings kids dark international dramedy BBC Tomatazos Epix australia Musicals black rotten Star Trek 93rd Oscars royal family crime CBS All Access anime Winter TV VICE Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Masterpiece award winner Spring TV children's TV sag awards Turner popular zombie gangster Sundance Now Starz dceu cartoon Hear Us Out The Walking Dead VOD quibi AMC Tarantino Ellie Kemper Polls and Games south america comic heist movie japan wonder woman name the review Sony Pictures Marathons ViacomCBS Summer Disney+ Disney Plus 20th Century Fox Comics on TV National Geographic prank The Arrangement Pixar know your critic worst Cannes Thanksgiving halloween tv spinoff Hulu dc deadpool MTV E3 Action singing competition versus OneApp marvel cinematic universe Marvel Television zombies ABC mcc canceled TV shows TCA 2017 franchise spider-man Elton John BBC America TCA Winter 2020 comic book movies period drama live action YouTube Premium Adult Swim TNT reboot stand-up comedy pirates of the caribbean ABC Signature Tags: Comedy Mudbound romantic comedy Ovation See It Skip It NYCC Extras criterion revenge aapi scary Music documentary Discovery Channel comic book movie HBO Go Crackle streaming cinemax Biopics Women's History Month Watching Series TCA Awards trophy 2018 sopranos Trailer action-comedy Marvel Studios elevated horror game show TIFF Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Video Games Amazon Studios vampires transformers king kong batman Shudder theme song crime thriller crossover Showtime Opinion foreign telelvision serial killer cancelled television parents game of thrones toy story mockumentary SXSW science fiction mob Columbia Pictures nbcuniversal Character Guide renewed TV shows legend Schedule AMC Plus Prime Video remakes History IMDb TV Shondaland justice league Tumblr Martial Arts Cosplay boxing 2020 book doctor who asian-american lord of the rings sports Superheroes Nominations fresh Apple TV+ festivals A24 99% strong female leads independent Best Actor Broadway blockbuster harry potter RT History Netflix Christmas movies Star Wars french Sundance TV Baby Yoda SDCC miniseries 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards comics 2021 Anna Paquin cancelled Walt Disney Pictures true crime Lucasfilm king arthur unscripted toronto Travel Channel docudrama reviews Netflix critics Awards cults scene in color Fox Searchlight critic resources Rocky leaderboard mutant thriller Premiere Dates 2016 best screenings Stephen King streamig aliens Christmas Warner Bros. FOX Holiday 79th Golden Globes Awards Teen Photos cancelled TV shows cooking disaster Tokyo Olympics scary movies Fox News TV Land high school werewolf BBC One BET spanish stoner Comedy rotten movies we love Mary Poppins Returns 007 olympics boxoffice Super Bowl Reality Disney streaming service news romance Rock art house screen actors guild obituary talk show witnail New York Comic Con Paramount Network travel San Diego Comic-Con composers Avengers feel good 45 Quiz posters Amazon Chernobyl jurassic park WarnerMedia rt archives halloween Cartoon Network Oscars films Brie Larson Pop TV adventure what to watch venice The Witch ID Tubi space Year in Review 73rd Emmy Awards green book dexter Emmy Nominations DC streaming service SundanceTV Academy Awards sequel women indie Hollywood Foreign Press Association Classic Film streaming movies GoT VH1 Fall TV hispanic Awards Tour Reality Competition Turner Classic Movies 94th Oscars tv talk video on demand FX on Hulu finale political drama Disney Channel free movies comedies Amazon Prime Video Superheroe Fantasy marvel comics DC Comics American Society of Cinematographers 71st Emmy Awards Film Festival spy thriller discovery worst movies Kids & Family FXX Instagram Live diversity 90s Trophy Talk OWN blaxploitation USA kaiju biography zero dark thirty Esquire Acorn TV DC Universe new york slashers politics directors james bond 4/20 Black Mirror The Walt Disney Company E! Disney Bravo Universal Pictures based on movie Wes Anderson docuseries blockbusters archives kong Peacock Mary Tyler Moore adaptation golden globes HBO Max The CW 2017 72 Emmy Awards social media spanish language DGA Apple TV Plus documentaries cars Comic-Con@Home 2021 dragons new zealand Country italian Calendar adenture TV movies South by Southwest Film Festival Best Director breaking bad Binge Guide hispanic heritage month Lifetime Christmas movies Heroines spider-verse Holidays basketball Creative Arts Emmys Toys Captain marvel Best Picture Red Carpet satire A&E Sneak Peek TV Television Academy 21st Century Fox Family movies Drama Dark Horse Comics ESPN trailers rt labs critics edition TruTV Comic Book PlayStation Alien 1990s Paramount Plus superhero Best Actress Horror Funimation MSNBC canceled sequels BET Awards supernatural comiccon target Crunchyroll classics hist ABC Family Valentine's Day Mindy Kaling
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy