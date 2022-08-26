Everything We Know About The Boys Season 4

(Photo by Prime Video)

Unlike many shows on various streaming services, The Boys never seems to take a break. Between releasing new episodes, setting up spin-offs, producing cheeky videos for its social media accounts, and making new episodes of the flagship series, it seems the show is always in motion. Of course, that perception may come about from how much the production team enjoys including the fans in every step of the process; for instance, executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke announced the beginning of season 4 filming via a recent tweet that also revealed the premiere episode’s title: “Department of Dirty Tricks.”

With that, the countdown to season 4 is on. But even before Kripke’s tweet, various elements about the season came to light and immediately following it, a spectacular bit of casting was revealed, so let’s take a look at everything we know about The Boys fourth season so far.

The Boys Endgame?

(Photo by Prime Video)

As we suggested after the conclusion of season 3, it is possible the series is heading into, if you’ll pardon the phrase, its endgame. As opposed to the world-saving efforts undertaken by the Avengers — or even the parody of such actions within The Boys fictional universe — an endgame here revolves more around wrapping up what remains in play.

The biggest item in that regard would seem to be The Boys becoming a “democracy” and Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) reaction to losing complete authority over the group. Add to that Annie January’s (Erin Moriarty) newly announced membership, and you could have a potential powder keg. Back in the comics, Butcher responded poorly to the group asserting itself and arranged for Frenchie and Kimiko (played by Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara in the television series) to meet sticky ends.

(Photo by Prime Video)

And, as it happens, a surprising number of people perish in the comic book’s final chapters. But we have to wonder if Kripke — big softy that he is — will unleash as much mayhem and comic creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Beyond the potential death toll, there is also the possibility of a full-scale coup. In the comics, Homelander’s intentions move toward politics (after a fashion). Season 3 appears to be setting up this same situation thanks to his alliance with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and her likely promotion to the vice presidency of the United States. But along the way, we imagine the final days of the election teased throughout the season and at least a few months of President Robert Singer’s (Jim Beaver) administration will lead to some hilarious and horrifying moments.

One major difference from the comic book, though, is Butcher’s relationship with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). And though he appears to be siding with Homelander (Antony Starr), the boy could still upend what we expect to occur in season 4. Of course, we’re taking a big leap assuming this will be the series’ final run, and we’d be pleased to be wrong.

Returning and Newly Announced Cast

(Photo by Prime Video)

As our guesses at the story suggest, expect Urban, Jack Quaid, Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Capon, and Fukuhara to return as The Boys. Also expect at least one more appearance from Laila Robins as Grace Mallory, although it remains to be seen how well Butcher will be able to maintain his government connections going forward.

On the super front, Starr is absolutely essential to the story going forward, as are Chace Crawford as the Deep and Jesse T. Usher as A-Train. Will he finally learn his actions have consequence? Beyond the three of them, the Vought tower is pretty light in terms of the Seven, so expect a new batch of “heroes” to replace Annie and Maggie Shaw (Dominique McElligott) — formerly Queen Maeve — who both resigned their positions, and the utterly dead Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

That said, we’re not entirely convinced Maggie’s apparent happy ending is completely genuine. While it feels consistent for Kripke, it doesn’t necessarily track for The Boys, so one last, hope-stealing appearance isn’t entirely out of the question.

(Photo by Prime Video)

Curiously, one of the Seven vacancies will be filled by a new Black Noir (also Mitchell). As Kripke explained to EW in July, Mitchell — who always played the previous Black Noir while in costume — will assume the role of a “really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season.” Those who know about Black Noir’s true identity in the comics may have some idea of what this version of the character may truly be.

Elsewhere at Vought, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) still reigns supreme — or at least as supreme as she can with Homelander still winning popularity polls — although we expect her knack for survival will finally come up short in the year to come.

Outside of the tower, Doumit will return as Neuman with Beaver no doubt making a few appearances as President Robert “Dakota Bob” Singer — an amalgam of the comic’s Robert “Dakota Bob” Shaefer and Kripke’s tendency to cast Beaver as characters named after the former Supernatural producer. Also, Crovetti’s promotion to a series regular suggests our suspicions about Ryan may eventually be confirmed.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, a handful of new talent will be making their way to the show. Shortly before production began, Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward were said to be playing Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively. Both are new characters who did not appear in the comics and will, presumably, fill some of the open Seven slots. Kripke described them as the “best and craziest” characters yet.

But the biggest announcement so far came on August 25, when word broke that Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) will appear in the season. It is currently unclear who he will be playing, but since he famously played the Winchester boys’ father on Kripke’s Supernatural, some are already suggesting a full reunion of that series’ early cast may happen. As viewers will recall, Jensen Ackles joined the series in season 3 as Soldier Boy — a character so incredibly tough to kill (and currently on ice) that he may yet have a part to play.

On the Creative End

(Photo by Serge Arnal/Amazon Studios)

Kripke returns as showrunner. The writing staff includes David Reed, who wrote the season premiere, and others to be revealed as production continues. Executive producers include Kripke, Neil H. Moritz, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

When Will the Mayhem Begin Again? And What of the Spinoff?

(Photo by Prime Video)

We’ll most likely see season 4 drop in the latter part of 2023, given the timing of Kripke’s August 22 “Day 1” tweet.

As it happens, Amazon is also hard at work on The Boys’ first live-action spinoff, Gen V. Set at the Vought-funded Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, it will feature a group of would-be supers competing for the best placements in their post-graduate careers. The program will also parody, to some extent, the X-Men and their upstate New York school for “gifted youngsters.” It stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Chance Perdomo, among others. Sean Patrick Thomas will also appear as Polarity, the previously unnamed character he voiced in The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series. Production began in May with a loose 2023 premiere window.

93% The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.