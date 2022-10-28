Doctor Who: David Tennant, Disney+, and Everything We Know About the 60th Anniversary

At the end of the Doctor Who special “The Power of the Doctor” last Sunday, Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) regenerated into the next incarnation of the legendary time traveler. What surprised the shows fans was the emergence of former star David Tennant as the Doctor once again — counted as number 14 this time.

But what does that really mean? For the next year, the question will intrigue Whovians as the series goes dark until its 60th Anniversary.

With a set of three special episodes are already being filmed, there are a few things already known about the landmark celebration, however. So, let’s take a look at what we know about the Time Lord’s upcoming anniversary and what it means for Tennant to once again be The Doctor.

What’s It All About?

Considering the preview for the first of the specials, which aired after “The Power of the Doctor,” offers few details — and even a character played by Ncuti Gatwa asking “What the hell is going on?” — we’ll take stab at what could be happening. Typically, The Doctor does not regenerate into new clothing (besides the first time the change occurred in series history), so the fact it happened here is significant. One possibility: the adventure, and the return of Tennant’s Tenth Doctor persona as the Fourteenth, is all happening in their head mid-regeneration.

If that’s the case, anything can happen and anyone can show up. And since the story is meant to celebrate all of the show’s history, that would easily allow actors like Tom Baker, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi to show up as older versions of their Doctor personas — just like Paul McGann and 1980s Doctor Who stars Peter Davison, Colin Baker, and Sylvester McCoy did in “The Power of the Doctor.” It would also allow for David Bradley to make another appearance as the First Doctor (as he did in “Power” and Capaldi’s swan song, “Twice Upon a Time”) and Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor — although we’re uncertain Davies will want to do much with that story. The purpose of it all transpiring in the Doctor’s head would be the chance for them to determine what sort of Doctor they want to be next. Something far more purposeful than is generally the case for The Doctor.

Then again, official communication to the press from the production identifies Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, suggesting the story is happening “for real.” If that scenario, the story may revolve around something more curious: the Doctor “revisiting some of the old favorites” after their last two incarnations faced a lot of trauma and sadness. At that point, returning to Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, despite the despair he faced, would seem a welcome respite. But considering that persona already took charge of two regenerations — the second occurring at the start of the season 4 finale, “Journey’s End” — the persona’s habit of returning may also be an aspect of the tale. Is it the selfishness of the “Time Lord Triumphant” sneaking out again or a sense of security in that face? And can he finally let it all go and accept that The Doctor must change?

Incoming head writer Russell T. Davies offered his own speculation back in May, when circumstances forced him to comment despite wanting to leave the focus on Whittaker and former showrunner Chris Chibnall’s final days: “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Who Is Returning?

(Photo by Adrian Rogers/ © Sci-Fi Channel/BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Headlining the specials are Tennant and fellow season 4 costar Catherine Tate. She returns as companion Donna Noble. Both were revealed on May 15, 2022, ahead of some location shooting which would have spoiled the surprise. Tate’s return caused plenty of speculation among the fans as her character can never remember her time with the Doctor. If she recalls any of her travels — for various metacrisis reasons — her brain will literally burn away. So, naturally enough, how can this be happening? One of our suggestions helps sidestep this problem, but we hope Davies will surprise us with something more, ahem, mind-blowing.

Also along for at least one part of the adventure is the late Bernard Cribbins as Donna’s grandfather, Wilfred Mott. The actor was on set earlier this year — indeed his scenes may have been the reason the BBC went public with Tennant and Tate’s return — but, sadly, he passed away on July 28. It is unclear how important he will be to the story, but at least it will offer his devoted fans one last moment with him as a character he adored playing.

Behind the camera, Davies returns as not only the writer of the specials, but as executive producer for the trio of Anniversary episodes and the subsequent new season. Davies spearheaded the show’s return in 2005 and returns nearly a decade later to, seemingly, right the ship again. Although, that comparison is not exactly correct as his first run saw him resurrecting the program after 14 years of dormancy (baring the 1996 TV movie, of course).

Meanwhile, we expect familiar faces to return, but no one has been confirmed. Nevertheless, we’d be surprised if Billie Piper, Karen Gillan, Pearl Mackie, Camille Coduri, and others do not make at least a momentary appearance. Also, who wouldn’t want to see more of Graham’s (Bradley Walsh) former companion support group?

Also, one last detail we also know is returning: the Doctor Who “diamond” logo. Introduced in Jon Pertwee’s last season (1973), it represents the most intricate of the logos to date and featured on Who merchandise for the next seven years. It also resurfaced as the brand logo for the VHS releases of Classic Series stories until 1996. Seeing it return is certainly a nostalgia bomb for fans of the program’s original run.

Who Is New?

(Photo by Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

At some point during the anniversary specials, Gatwa will debut as the Fifteenth Doctor, though the preview attached to the end of “The Power of the Doctor” suggests he may also appear as someone else before he assumes the title role.

Upon the announcement of Gatwa as the next Doctor, the actor said in a statement, “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care…I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

Yasmin Finney will also debut as a character called Rose — but not Rose Tyler, the companion played by Piper in the first two seasons of the New Series. Indeed, Davies himself indicated that the new Rose is a separate character. For her part, Finney said in May 2022, “I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.” Presumably, Rose will also be the Fifteenth Doctor’s first companion, a term we’ll be happy to see return after Chibnall dismissed it in favor of “friends” or “fam.”

(Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Additionally, Neil Patrick Harris is on board as the primary antagonist and is seen briefly in the teaser (and pictured above with Tennant on set). Although, it is still unclear who he is playing. One theory suggests he is the Celestial Toymaker, a villain who appeared in one 1966 story, played by Michael Gough. In that one televised story, the character and The Doctor are said to be locked in ongoing game. Attempts to dramatize a rematch between them were always foiled by production issues, making him one of the most intriguing and underutilized enemies in the show’s history. But if we keep open the possibility that all of this is transpiring in The Doctor’s mind, then it is possible Harris is a manifestation of the Dream Lord, a dark aspect of The Doctor played by Toby Jones in the 2010 episode “Amy’s Choice.”

At the time his participation became public, Davies said, “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Who Is Airing the Show?

(Photo by BBC/Disney+)

When the show returns it will have a new worldwide streaming partner: Disney+. The deal, announced just a few days after “The Power of the Doctor” aired, will still allow the program to premiere first on BBC One in the UK and Ireland, followed shortly thereafter in other regions on the Disney platform. It is a change from previous agreements, particularly in the States where BBC America enjoyed broadcast rights with new episodes of recent seasons debuting on HBO Max some months later. It is still unclear if BBC America will be able to broadcast the show, as they have since Tennant first debuted as the Tenth Doctor, but even if they retain those broadcast rights, the customary AMC+ stream will likely disappear in favor of Disney+.

Another behind-the-scenes change is happening, too. Previous seasons of Doctor Who were produced by one arm or another of the BBC, but the 60th Anniversary specials and subsequent seasons will be produced by Bad Wolf for the BBC. The company was founded by former Doctor Who producer Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter, the former BBC executive who commissioned the revived series in 2004, and takes its name from the phrase that chased the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) and Rose across time and space. Via Bad Wolf, the pair also produced His Dark Materials for HBO and the BBC. Moving Doctor Who to an outside production company means it will gain access to greater funding, bypassing a difficulty which lead to the show’s inconsistent schedule over the last few years. It will also give Davies the opportunity to devise the show with less mandates from the BBC management. That guarantee of increased freedom was a key condition of his return. And though that might seem ominous to some, Davies proved in his first run at the helm a special devotion to the show’s concepts and a willingness to add a (generally) satisfying emotional component.

Combined with the greater reach Disney+ promises to deliver, it could be the most golden of ages for the series.

When Does Doctor Who Return?

(Photo by Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Doctor Who will take the rest of 2022 and most of 2023 off, returning in November that year in its new home, Disney+. Since that the 50th Anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor,” aired on the show’s actual anniversary date, November 23, we’re going to assume the first of the 60th Anniversary specials will air that day, too, and finish on Christmas Day — a holiday of significance in Davies’ first run on the show. After that, Gatwa’s first full season as The Doctor will debut sometime in 2024.

