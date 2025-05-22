Critical Thinking: Film Critic Dissects Tom Cruise's Acting Career

Amy Nicholson of the Los Angeles Times calls Tom Cruise “the last movie star.” Having written several reviews on his movies over the years and a book titled Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor, she examines Cruise’s impressive filmography, which now includes Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and his immense impact on the film industry. Check out the video below for the full interview.

“When I look back at his career, what I really feel is how much we need someone like him today. Because when Tom Cruise was at his peak, his movies weren’t just making money, he was setting the tone. He was setting the tenor,” Nicholson explains. “He made movies like Rain Man — box office hits. We don’t have that today. Everything is a franchise. Everything is IP. I think why I get so frustrated with his career now is when he’s stuck doing the Mission: Impossible/Top Gun tango, it makes me think that that person can’t exist right now. But I want to believe that I’m wrong. I want to believe that someone can turn this around.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is coming to theaters May 23. Reserve your tickets on Fandango today.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.