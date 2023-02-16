Carnival Row Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom Need a Bath

Somebody needs a wash in this scene from the season 2 premiere of Carnival Row. Fae lovers Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) and Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) share a private moment after a long day of fighting for the welfare of the Pix community of supernatural beings. In an act of intolerance and political maneuvering, humans have interned the Pix in a Burgue neighborhood where a plague eats away at the vulnerable society. Philo and Vignette lead separate efforts to improve the of the beings they’ve grown to care so much for.

Description: In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

44% Carnival Row: Season 2 (2023) premieres Friday, Feb. 17 on Prime Video.

