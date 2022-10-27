Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions: Epic, Emotional, and a Fitting Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

TAGGED AS: marvel cinematic universe, movies, Superheroes
Here’s what critics are saying about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is fantastic!
– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is as epic as Marvel sequels get.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional journey well worth the wait.
– Aaron Perine, ComicBook.com
This may be the best Marvel movie yet.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
Marvel Studios’ most deeply felt and emotional resonant extravaganza.
– Drew Taylor, The Playlist
(Photo by Marvel Entertainment)
It surpasses the incredible first film with high stakes and thrilling world-building.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
Black Panther continues to be [Marvel’s] crown jewel.
– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine
Letitia Wright’s Shuri is quite the beating heart of this film. And Tenoch Huerta? They couldn’t have found a better Namor.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year.
– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine
Everyone ups their game from the first film with standout performances from Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Tenoch Huerta.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
The entire ensemble is phenomenal, but Tenoch Huerta bursts onto the scene with a brilliant, complex turn as Namor.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
Riri Williams is such a big personality character, she instantly fits right in and feels like she belongs in the MCU. I think she might be the breakout character of the film other than Namor.
– Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics
(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman & a powerful continuation of his legacy.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
– Clayton Davis, Variety
A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy.
– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress
It honors Chadwick perfectly.
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
Exactly the cathartic experience I hoped it would be, helping us move past our grief while watching the Wakandans fight to do the same.
– Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics
Namor is one of the better villains the MCU has had to offer. Tenoch Huerta just kills it!
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Namor is an incredible & powerful villain.
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Outstanding. It handles loss, grief, and revenge with maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU.
– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine
An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
Spends way too much time setting up future MCU projects and coping with its non-fiction tragedy.
– Scott Mendelson, Forbes
Ryan Coogler ups his game on the action.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
[The effects are] leaps and bounds better than the first Black Panther. Excellent overall.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever prioritizes sentiment over spectacle and for the most part it’s a transporting and engrossing triumph.
– Drew Taylor, The Playlist
(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)
You feel the length but it’s fun.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
It also often feels like a mix-and-match of prior (frankly inferior) Marvel movies.
– Scott Mendelson, Forbes
The best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
ONE mid-credits scene, that’s all, but it’s super sweet.
– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine
The mid-credits scene is really moving.
– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress
Another great post-credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper.
– Clayton Davis, Variety
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters everywhere onNovember 11, 2022.