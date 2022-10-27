Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions: Epic, Emotional, and a Fitting Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Never mind what you think of the MCU’ s Phase 4, because it’s going out with a bang. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held its world premiere this week, and the first reactions from critics on social media is overwhelmingly positive. Could we expect anything less from the sequel to Marvel’s first Black Panther movie? Reportedly, Ryan Coogler has done it again, despite not having the late Chadwick Boseman in the lead – and in fact, critics say the movie honors his absence very well.

Here’s what critics are saying about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Has Marvel done it again?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is fantastic!

– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is as epic as Marvel sequels get.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional journey well worth the wait.

– Aaron Perine, ComicBook.com

This may be the best Marvel movie yet.

– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture

Marvel Studios’ most deeply felt and emotional resonant extravaganza.

– Drew Taylor, The Playlist

Does it live up to the first Black Panther?

It surpasses the incredible first film with high stakes and thrilling world-building.

– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture

Black Panther continues to be [Marvel’s] crown jewel.

– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine

Are there any standouts in the cast?

Letitia Wright’s Shuri is quite the beating heart of this film. And Tenoch Huerta? They couldn’t have found a better Namor.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year.

– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine

Everyone ups their game from the first film with standout performances from Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Tenoch Huerta.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

The entire ensemble is phenomenal, but Tenoch Huerta bursts onto the scene with a brilliant, complex turn as Namor.

– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture

Riri Williams is such a big personality character, she instantly fits right in and feels like she belongs in the MCU. I think she might be the breakout character of the film other than Namor.

– Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

Does it honor Chadwick Boseman?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman & a powerful continuation of his legacy.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy.

– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress

It honors Chadwick perfectly.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Exactly the cathartic experience I hoped it would be, helping us move past our grief while watching the Wakandans fight to do the same.

– Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

Does it have a strong villain?

Namor is one of the better villains the MCU has had to offer. Tenoch Huerta just kills it!

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Namor is an incredible & powerful villain.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

How is the writing?

The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Outstanding. It handles loss, grief, and revenge with maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU.

– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine

An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Spends way too much time setting up future MCU projects and coping with its non-fiction tragedy.

– Scott Mendelson, Forbes

Is it another great spectacle of action and effects?

Ryan Coogler ups his game on the action.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

[The effects are] leaps and bounds better than the first Black Panther. Excellent overall.

– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever prioritizes sentiment over spectacle and for the most part it’s a transporting and engrossing triumph.

– Drew Taylor, The Playlist

Are there any problems at all?

You feel the length but it’s fun.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

It also often feels like a mix-and-match of prior (frankly inferior) Marvel movies.

– Scott Mendelson, Forbes

Is there a good end credits scene?

The best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

ONE mid-credits scene, that’s all, but it’s super sweet.

– Orlando Maldonado, Orlando en el Cine

The mid-credits scene is really moving.

– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress

Another great post-credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters everywhere onNovember 11, 2022.

