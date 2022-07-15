Black Mirror Season 6: Zazie Beetz, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Aaron Paul Reportedly Join Cast

A Black Mirror season 6 casting report, The Boys spin-off title is announced, Jeff Goldblum is a god, the next Netflix Tudum fan event gets date, a new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer, and more of the week’s biggest news in TV and streaming.

Report: Black Mirror’s New Season 6 Cast Members Include Zazie Beetz, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Aaron Paul

It’s been more than three years since viewers saw new episodes of the anthology series Black Mirror, and the last season, season 5, included just three episodes. At last, Variety reports, Netflix is underway with production on season 6, and even has a line-up of cast members attached: Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Josh Hartnett (The Fear Index), Kate Mara (A Teacher), and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta).

Among the other cast for season 6 episodes, according to Variety: Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (The Rising), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts).

Storyline details remain under wraps, but season 6 of creator Charlie Brooker’s anthology series reportedly will include more installments than 2019’s season 5.

The series has been a fan favorite not only for its dystopian storylines, but also for its impressive cast list, which has included Jon Hamm, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, Mackenzie Davis, Jesse Plemons, Jodie Whittaker, Will Poulter, Bruce Dallas Howard, Hayley Atwell, Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus, Cristin Milioti, Domhnall Gleeson, Cherry Jones, Jimmi Simpson, Owen Teague, Joe Cole, Andrea Riseborough, and Topher Grace.

Netflix: Tudum Event Announced, New Ad-Supported Tier Closes In

Get ready for Tudum, a return of Netflix’s fan event, this time to take place on Sept. 24, with 24 hours of live global events, starting with events in Korea (starting 7 p.m. PST, Sept. 23) and India (10:30 p.m. PST, Sept. 23). Tune in starting at 10 a.m. PST on Sept. 24 to get exclusive news about series and movies out of the United States and Europe, then catch an additional event that previews entertainment coming from Latin America. Netflix stars from Japan will close out the day with a celebratory fan event at 1 p.m. JST, Sept. 25 (9 p.m. PT, Sept. 24). The Tudum event website has the full details.

Speaking of Netflix, the streamer has moved a step closer to that ad-supported tier they announced earlier this year. Netflix will partner with Microsoft as its global advertising technology and sales partner to offer the lower-priced tier to subscribers.

NEW TRAILERS: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Offers Another Look at the Cast, Battles, and Extensive Middle Earth

The new two-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showcases the cast, the show’s impressive, more extensive version of Middle Earth, and the quest to fight evil. The eight-part season shot in New Zealand and the U.K., stars Joseph Mawle, Benjamin Walker, Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Markella Kavenagh, and Maxim Baldry. Premieres Sept. 2. (Prime Video)

More trailers and teasers released this week:

• American Horror Stories – new and returning faves help scare up the terror in this look at season 2, including Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, Quvenzhané Wallis, Max Greenfield, Denis O’Hare, and Gabourey Sidibe. Premieres July 21. (Hulu)

• The Patient is a 10-episode psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) about therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who’s held prisoner by a patient, Sam (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals he is a serial killer and demands Alan curb his homicidal urges — or else. Premieres Aug. 30. (Hulu)

• Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – the titular Thor star explores the question what if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Premieres this fall. (Disney+)

• Secret Headquarters – Owen Wilson stars in this family film about a boy, Charlie, who discovers the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, he and his friends must team up to save the world. Also stars Michael Peña, Jesse Williams, and Abby Witherspoon. Premieres Aug. 12. (Paramount+)

• American Gigolo – Jon Bernthal stars in this modern reimagining of the classic 1980 Richard Gere film. The eight-episode series follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after his release from 15 years in prison following his wrongful conviction and navigates his complicated relationships with former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him, while he also struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today. Also stars Wayne Brady, Rosie O’Donnell, and Leland Orser. Premieres Sept. 9. (Showtime)

• Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head – the boys are back, and they’re both just as clueless, yet sometimes also oddly aware at the same time. Premieres Aug. 4. (Paramount+)

• Day Shift – Jamie Foxx stars in this movie as a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters. Also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good, and Steve Howey. Premieres Aug. 12. (Netflix)

• Uncoupled – Neil Patrick Harris stars in this comedy series as Michael Lawson, a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing his soulmate and finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in NYC. Also stars Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden. Premieres July 29. (Netflix)

• The Last Movie Stars – Ethan Hawke directs this six-part docuseries about the careers and long and happy Hollywood marriage of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, touching on their art, philanthropy, and hours of interview transcripts. Premieres July 21. (HBO)

CASTING: Jeff Goldblum Replaces Hugh Grant as God Zeus in the Netflix Mythology Series Kaos

Jurassic World Dominion star Jeff Goldblum will take over for Hugh Grant as the god Zeus Netflix’s upcoming Greek mythology series Kaos. Grant had to drop out of the project because of a scheduling conflict, Deadline reports. The dark comedy with a modern spin on mythology (the gods wear tracksuits instead of togas) is set to begin filming later this summer.

The Path star Freida Pinto will star as Huma Abedin in a TV series adaptation of Both/An: A Life in Many Worlds, the memoir by Hillary Clinton’s top aide and advisor. The book, published last November, follows Abedin’s life in politics and public service, and her marriage to ex-husband Anthony Weiner, which ended after his sexting scandal. (Deadline)

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, at its new home at Disney+, will be co-hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro. Banks, who has hosted since Season 29, will now be an executive producer on the series, while Ribeiro was the reality series’ champ for its 19th season, and will hopefully not be shy about performing The Carlton Dance frequently.

Wanda De Jesus (Sons of Anarchy) has joined the cast of Paramount+’s series remake of the Paramount movie classic Fatal Attraction, which stars Josh Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, and Amanda Peet. De Jesus will play a district attorney and the boss of Jackson’s Dan. (Deadline)

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) has joined the cast of the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers, with Matt Bomer and Allison Williams. Bailey will play Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate, earnest about his political and religious convictions and filled with optimism about the post-WWII future. Tim is the lover of Bomer’s Hawkins Fuller in the political thriller set in McCarthy-era Washington.

IFC has announced the first list of guest stars for the upcoming 53rd season of documentary spoof series Documentary Now!, including Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Jamie Demetriou (The Afterparty), Trystan Gravelle (Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power), Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Harriet Walter (Succession), and Grammy Award-winning singer Tom Jones.

Michael Raymond-James (Terriers, True Blood) is joining the cast of Epix drama Godfather of Harlem for the series’ third season, where he’ll play real-life Italian mob boss Joe Colombo. (Deadline)

Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) will star in the Disney+ upcoming Marvel series Ironheart, which will star Dominique Thorne as genius inventor and supersuit creator Riri Williams. Ehrenreich’s role is unknown so far. (Deadline)

Diane Lane is joining Jeff Daniels and Regina King for David E. Kelley’s Netflix limited series A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name. Lane and Daniels play Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Crocker and his wife, Martha, whose marriage starts to crumble when she starts to rebuild their life after his business hits a bankruptcy. King will direct several episodes and executive produce the drama. (Variety)

Rosie Perez will co-star with Bryan Cranston in the second season of the Showtime drama Your Honor, playing an attorney trying to bring down a New Orleans crime organization, while season 1 star Andrene Ward-Hammond Has been promoted to series regular. (Deadline)

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, based on their book The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, will premiere on and will feature conversations with guests Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, and Kate Hudson.

PRODUCTION & DEVELOPMENT: The Boys College Spin-off Has a Title

This week Prime Video revealed the title of Gen V, the college-based spinoff of the hit series The Boys. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Meet the cast of GEN V, #TheBoys college spinoff is in production now. pic.twitter.com/2RIL7JE9Z2 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 15, 2022



Gen V series description: “Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Paramount+ made it official: Criminal Minds is coming back, with the FBI profilers procedural moving from its original 2005-2020 CBS home to Paramount+. Cast members Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster will return for the reboot, as will showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer.

Rose, Blanche, and Dorothy have found the Fountain of Youth, Sophia is living inside a giant robot, and they’re all still roommates in Miami, but the year is 3033, and BoJack Horseman supervising director Mike Hollingsworth is using original audio from The Golden Girls to create new, animated stories for TV’s classic favorite sitcom women. He’s made a pilot in hopes of trying to sell a full Golden Girls 3033 series. (IndieWire)

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a 2D animated adaptation if Iyanu: Child of Wonder, a Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios graphic novel series, a superhero story steeped in Nigeria’s rich culture, music, and mythology. Heavily influenced by the history and achievements of the Yoruba people of Nigeria, Iyanu: Child of Wonder is set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. The series follows a teenage orphan girl, Iyanu, who spends her days studying Yoruba history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Age of Wonders.

Kevin Bacon will host and co-produce a new general trivia quiz show called Lucky 13, with British producers Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe, who commissioned the original Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? series that became a global sensation in 1999. (Variety)

Disney+ is teaming with Hybe, the home studio of K-Pop supergroup BTS, for three exclusive projects featuring BTS and BTS solo members, including BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, a 4K concert film shot in Los Angeles in Nov. 2021.

Soccer superstar David Beckham is getting the Netflix docuseries treatment, with Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers (and actor) Fisher Stevens (The Cove) and John Battsek (One Day in September) directing and executive producing. The four-episode series will include never-before-seen footage from throughout Beckham’s life, as well as interviews with him and his family and friends.

Saturday Night Live Emmy winner Kenan Thompson is collaborating with Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris, the founders of the My Therapist Says Instagram accounts to adapt the project as a live-action, scripted TV comedy, based on the Instagram’s mental health memes. (THR)

Walter and Jesse Immortalized in Albuquerque

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will soon reprise their Breaking Bad characters on the series prequel, Better Call Saul, and Bad, and Saul studio Sony is thanking the city of Albuquerque, where both series are set, by making sure there are permanent reminders of the iconic characters by donation bronze statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, which will be installed and displayed inside the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29.

“Over the course of 15 years, two TV shows, and one movie, Albuquerque has been wonderful to us. I wanted to return the favor and give something back,” said Bad and Saul creator Vince Gilligan. “These larger-than-life bronzes of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman exist thanks to the generosity of Sony Pictures Television and the artistry of sculptor Trevor Grove, and I love them. It makes me happy to picture them gracing The Duke City for decades to come, attracting busloads of tourists.”

Chris Meloni Gets Buff With Peloton

For those Sex and the City fans still ticked off about that shocker of a Mr. Big post-Peloton workout demise in the sequel And Just Like That …, the company might be able to make it up to you with this clever clip, in which Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni demonstrates why he loves working out naked. Peloton released the video in honor of National Nude Day (and efforts to get you to check out the Peloton App).

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.