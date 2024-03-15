Best Moments From Trolls Band Together Movie

In the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise, Trolls Band Together features the series’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, along with an A-list voice cast, including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, and Timberlake’s *NSYNC band members as the Troll boy band BroZone. If you somehow missed it in theaters, you can also watch it at home, or on Peacock.

“Perfect” Stage Fail

BroZone tries to get into perfect harmony as they perform their hit song “Perfect.”

Let’s Get Married

King Gristle Jr. (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) and Bridget (Zooey Deschanel) get ready for their wedding with the help of Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick).

BroZone’s Back… With Pink Eye

Spruce (Daveed Diggs), John (Eric André), and Branch (Justin Timberlake) perform together for the first time in years.

The Hustle Dimension

BroZone enters the Hustle Dimension.

Royal Wedding Opening Medley

The opening scene for Trolls Band Together

