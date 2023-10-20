Best Moments From Back to the Future

In celebration of “Back to the Future Day,” Universal Pictures and Fathom Events will be hosting special screenings of the 1985 sci-fi classic Back to the Future in theaters nationwide on October 21 — the same day Marty McFly and Doc Brown landed in the year 2015 in Back To The Future Part II.

The DeLorean

You’re George McFly

1.21 Gigawatts!

Marty meets a young George McFly ( Crispin Glover ) — his father — at the local diner.

The Skateboard Chase

Marty and Doc concoct a plan to harness 1.21 gigawatts for the DeLorean.

Best of the Back to the Future Trilogy

Marty escapes from young Biff Tannen ( Thomas F. Wilson ) on a skateboard.

Great Scott! Get ready for some of the funniest, most timeless clips from the Back to the Future trilogy!

93% Back to the Future (1985) in theaters on October 21, 2023.

