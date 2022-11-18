Babylon First Reactions: Ambitious and Extravagant but Messy and Excessive

TAGGED AS: movies
Here’s what critics are saying about Babylon:
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is a dazzling, dizzying cacophony of demented depravity. A rebellious, outrageous portrait of golden-era hedonistic Hollywood.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Extravagant, decadent and all together delightfully delicious.
– Jazz Tangcay, Variety
Damien Chazelle pulls out all the stops, works without a filter, and takes a mighty big swing on Babylon. It’s bold, audacious, wild filmmaking.
– Scott Mantz, Movie Mantz
Babylon is A LOT of movie – a purposeful mess.
– Yolanda Machado, Entertainment Weekly
Babylon is an ambitious mess of a film.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Babylon is a flaming hot mess… Easily Damien Chazelle’s worst film.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace
Chaotic, opulent, and a bloated mess.
– Matt Donato, Paste Magazine
Babylon is a daring Hollywood epic that utterly shocks the senses.
– Jeff Nelson, Showbiz Cheat Sheet
My eyes were never bored; my brain is still catching up.
– Eric Kohn, IndieWire
Truly monstrous in its thudding insistence on shoving the viewer’s face in the muck and claiming it’s something novel or moving.
– Ryan Swen, In Review Online
Babylon feels like if someone read Damien Chazelle the story of Sodom and Gomorrah and then he said, “Hold my beer!”
– Clayton Davis, Variety
Babylon is phenomenal filmmaking.
– Jazz Tangcay, Variety
Damien Chazelle incorporates his signature musicality and movement throughout.
– Jeff Nelson, Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Chazelle might be the most confident director in Hollywood today; of course, he’s also got some of the worst instincts out there.
– Ryan Swen, In Review Online
Damien Chazelle brings buckets of energy to Babylon, but it’s never not pounding and obvious and, finally, uninsightful.
– Joshua Rothkopf, Entertainment Weekly
Cinematically, it is super grand, some insane, incredibly ambitious tracking shots that are so impressive and choreographed.
– Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist
Stellar production values and costume design.
– Scott Mantz, Movie Mantz
Awe-inducing costume and production design.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva give huge performances.
– Jeff Nelson, Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Margot Robbie is a live wire. Diego Calva is sensational.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Margot Robbie’s best performance to date.
– Jazz Tangcay, Variety
Pitt and Jovan Adepo give the best performances in the movie. Robbie gives it her all but the character is so one note.
– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
Margot Robbie tries but the script fails her.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Justin Hurwitz’s score is phenomenal from top to bottom!
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
The score is outstanding.
– Jazz Tangcay, Variety
Justin Hurwitz’s score is one hell of a wall of sound.
– Jeff Nelson, Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Justin Hurwitz ripping off his La La Land score is sending me.
– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
The music!!! Oomph, the music and visuals are 100!!!
– Yolanda Machado, Entertainment Weekly
This is Damien Chazelle’s love letter to movie-making.
– Jazz Tangcay, Variety
A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Babylon has some incredibly strong sequences but overall lacked focus and couldn’t support so many key characters.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
The tone is all over the place.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
A tonal disaster.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace
Babylon is like a raucous, wild mix of Singin’ in the Rain and Boogie Nights.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Early PTA meets Baz Luhrmann vis-à-vis unchecked excess.
– Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist
Everything about it is borrowed — even down to Tobey Maguire stealing the film as its Alfred Molina. A Scorsese coke film by a squeaky-clean director.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
First half is great…
– Clayton Davis, Variety
It’s wild, over-the-top bravura entertains for two hours.
– Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist
Babylon throttles forward with excessive momentum to start, the first hour(ish) easily engages.
– Matt Donato, Paste Magazine
At three hours and eight minutes, it’s a lotta movie.
– Scott Mantz, Movie Mantz
It’s A LOT of movie packed into that time but I was never bored and it flew by for me.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Babylon is 3 hours long and the last hour, the fall of old Hollywood is purposefully dire, but enervating and draining, sucking some of the loopy whippet whirling dervish helium energy out of the picture.
– Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist
It has the best ending of the year, one of the all-time hat tips to the cinema.
– Eric Kohn, IndieWire
Special shame must go to the ending, a shameless play for illogical importance and somehow an even more insulting tribute to Godard than Hazanavicius.
– Ryan Swen, In Review Online
The very last scene, “the power of cinema” borders on (crosses for many) grand eye-rolling pretension that leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Not a great way to end a movie you mighta admired.
– Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist
Loved!
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Didn’t love it.
– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
Babylon is one of the worst films of 2022.
– Erick Weber, Awards Ace
Babylon opens in theaters everywhere on December 23, 2022.