Avatar: The Way of Water First Reactions: We Never Should Have Doubted James Cameron

More than a decade has passed since James Cameron blew away audiences with Avatar , and now the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water , appears to be doing the same thing. Critics have seen the follow-up, which returns to the world of Pandora with even more ambition than the original, and it appears to be another technical and visual marvel. Does it also improve upon the story, characters, and 3D action? Initial reactions to the movie seem to indicate the movie does all of the above and, like the original, is another essential theatrical viewing experience.

Here’s what critics on social media are saying about Avatar: The Way of Water:

How does it compare to the original?

Light years better than the first.

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire

Considering how I found Avatar to be all style, no substance, I’m completely taken aback by how much Avatar: The Way of Water rules.

– Ross Bonaime, Collider

Avatar: The Way of Water is better than its predecessor in that there’s more going on with the story and characters and its ASTOUNDING technological advancements.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

I like The Way of Water more than Avatar 2009, if for nothing else because it has less in-your-face white saviorism than the original.

– Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine

About on par with the first.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

So we should we have trusted James Cameron from the beginning?

James Cameron truly doesn’t miss.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Avatar: The Way of Water might be James Cameron’s sweetest, gentlest, most personal film. Possibly even his most emotional. It revisits all his greatest hits, but it’s always totally sincere. He is never leaving Pandora. He loves this family. By the end, I did, too.

– Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazine/Vulture

James Cameron is that dying breed of filmmaker who can package the most accessible of human emotions & a beautifully coherent story inside a spectacular & innovative Hollywood package.

– Tomris Laffly, AV Club

James Cameron now has not two but THREE of the best sequels ever made.

– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch

Yeah never bet against James Cameron.

– Mike Ryan, Uproxx

How is the story?

As for the story, it’s A LOT of movie… a mighty effective exploration of community and family dynamics.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

It is the story this time that’s the beating heart. It’s more personal, complicated, emotional.

– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch

Cameron really puts the focus on character this time–which does even more for building this world than VFX.

– Ross Bonaime, Collider

It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act.

– Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

James Cameron’s dialogue still struggles but his storytelling soars as he emotionally invests us in the new characters and creatures.

– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture

It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

And how are the visual effects?

Unsurprisingly, Avatar: The Way of Water is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas.

– Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most visually stunning films I have seen.

– Tori Brazier, Metro.co.uk

It is absolutely mind-boggling that none of this stuff exists. I can’t wrap my head around it… At some point you remember that it’s all VFX, and your brain collapses.

– Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazin/Vulture

I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish.

– Mike Ryan, Uproxx

It’s so impressive on a technical level, it’s like almost offensive?

– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch

I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

What about the action?

The action is pretty incredible (especially in the final act).

– Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine

The action is breathtaking.

– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch

[It has] some of the most impressive sustained action scenes I’ve ever seen.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Are there any standout performances?

The performances are incredible too, especially by all the kids.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

The kids are stars.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

The newcomers are major standouts, particularly Britain Dalton as Lo’ak.

– Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Credit to Sam Worthington for honing his acting skills over the past thirteen years. A world of difference here.

– Rob Hunter, Film School Rejects

Is the film too long?

Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

[It] earns every minute of its running time.

– Tomris Laffly, AV Club

A lot of people have been asking me if Avatar: The Way of Water feels long, and oddly enough… not really? It’s a HUGE movie – not just visually, but in terms of all the storylines it’s juggling too – but there’s never a moment where I wasn’t wholly engaged. It’s hypnotic, honestly.

– Zoë Rose Bryant, Next Best Picture

Do we need to see it in a theater?

Easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages.

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire

There’s no overstating how visually impressive Avatar: The Way of Water is in Dolby 3D.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

What about the high frame rate?

This is the first movie I’ve ever seen use the high frame rate trick that I’ve actually liked. Yeah, leave it to James Cameron to crack that one.

– Mike Ryan, Uproxx

The high frame rate was hit and miss for me.

– Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine

Watching Avatar: The Way of Water reminds me of the first time I watched anything on an OLED television, but also double that. The frame rate is so high I wished I was.

– John Negroni, InBetweenDrafts

Should we be excited for more Avatar sequels?

I can’t *wait* to see Avatar 3. that’s basically all I wanted out of this and it delivered in a big way.

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire

I don’t know if the world needs Avatar 3, 4, and 5, but I’m glad we got Avatar 2.

– Tori Brazier, Metro.co.uk

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters everywhere on December 16, 2022.

