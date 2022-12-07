Avatar: The Way of Water First Reactions: We Never Should Have Doubted James Cameron

TAGGED AS: First Reactions, movies
Here’s what critics on social media are saying about Avatar: The Way of Water:
Light years better than the first.
– David Ehrlich, IndieWire
Considering how I found Avatar to be all style, no substance, I’m completely taken aback by how much Avatar: The Way of Water rules.
– Ross Bonaime, Collider
Avatar: The Way of Water is better than its predecessor in that there’s more going on with the story and characters and its ASTOUNDING technological advancements.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
I like The Way of Water more than Avatar 2009, if for nothing else because it has less in-your-face white saviorism than the original.
– Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
About on par with the first.
– Clayton Davis, Variety
James Cameron truly doesn’t miss.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Avatar: The Way of Water might be James Cameron’s sweetest, gentlest, most personal film. Possibly even his most emotional. It revisits all his greatest hits, but it’s always totally sincere. He is never leaving Pandora. He loves this family. By the end, I did, too.
– Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazine/Vulture
James Cameron is that dying breed of filmmaker who can package the most accessible of human emotions & a beautifully coherent story inside a spectacular & innovative Hollywood package.
– Tomris Laffly, AV Club
James Cameron now has not two but THREE of the best sequels ever made.
– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch
Yeah never bet against James Cameron.
– Mike Ryan, Uproxx
As for the story, it’s A LOT of movie… a mighty effective exploration of community and family dynamics.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
It is the story this time that’s the beating heart. It’s more personal, complicated, emotional.
– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch
Cameron really puts the focus on character this time–which does even more for building this world than VFX.
– Ross Bonaime, Collider
It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act.
– Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy
James Cameron’s dialogue still struggles but his storytelling soars as he emotionally invests us in the new characters and creatures.
– Matt Neglia, Next Best Picture
It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Unsurprisingly, Avatar: The Way of Water is a visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas.
– Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy
Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most visually stunning films I have seen.
– Tori Brazier, Metro.co.uk
It is absolutely mind-boggling that none of this stuff exists. I can’t wrap my head around it… At some point you remember that it’s all VFX, and your brain collapses.
– Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazin/Vulture
I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish.
– Mike Ryan, Uproxx
It’s so impressive on a technical level, it’s like almost offensive?
– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch
I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
The action is pretty incredible (especially in the final act).
– Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
The action is breathtaking.
– Kevin L. Lee, AwardsWatch
[It has] some of the most impressive sustained action scenes I’ve ever seen.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
The performances are incredible too, especially by all the kids.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
The kids are stars.
– Clayton Davis, Variety
The newcomers are major standouts, particularly Britain Dalton as Lo’ak.
– Perri Nemiroff, Collider
Credit to Sam Worthington for honing his acting skills over the past thirteen years. A world of difference here.
– Rob Hunter, Film School Rejects
Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
[It] earns every minute of its running time.
– Tomris Laffly, AV Club
A lot of people have been asking me if Avatar: The Way of Water feels long, and oddly enough… not really? It’s a HUGE movie – not just visually, but in terms of all the storylines it’s juggling too – but there’s never a moment where I wasn’t wholly engaged. It’s hypnotic, honestly.
– Zoë Rose Bryant, Next Best Picture
Easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages.
– David Ehrlich, IndieWire
There’s no overstating how visually impressive Avatar: The Way of Water is in Dolby 3D.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
This is the first movie I’ve ever seen use the high frame rate trick that I’ve actually liked. Yeah, leave it to James Cameron to crack that one.
– Mike Ryan, Uproxx
The high frame rate was hit and miss for me.
– Amon Warmann, Empire Magazine
Watching Avatar: The Way of Water reminds me of the first time I watched anything on an OLED television, but also double that. The frame rate is so high I wished I was.
– John Negroni, InBetweenDrafts
I can’t *wait* to see Avatar 3. that’s basically all I wanted out of this and it delivered in a big way.
– David Ehrlich, IndieWire
I don’t know if the world needs Avatar 3, 4, and 5, but I’m glad we got Avatar 2.
– Tori Brazier, Metro.co.uk
Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters everywhere on December 16, 2022.