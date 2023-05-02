Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2023 TV and Streaming Calendar

Series XO, Kitty is part of the To All the Boys universe (Photo by Netflix)

To commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, streaming services have updated their hubs in May to showcase Asian stories and talent in front of and behind the scenes. Big movies like Crazy Rich Asians and The Joy Luck Club are streaming, as well as indies like Drive My Car, Blue Bayou, and martial arts hits like Ip Man and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

Also count on PBS and other linear channels to broadcast historical documentaries. Some of previous years’ docs will get encores, including reports on hate crime directed at the Asian community and Japanese internment and profiles of author Amy Tan, falsely imprisoned immigrant Choi Soo Lee, and other figures.

On the lighter side, Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff in the To All the Boys franchise, debuts this month, as well as comedy stand-up performances from Jimmy O. Yang and Zarna Garg.

Check back with Rotten Tomatoes in May as we update this list of Asian American and Pacific Islander programming.

STREAMING HUBS

AMC+ – AAPI Heritage: The Asian Cinematic Influence

Includes The Karate Kid, Bad Axe, Train to Busan, The Ring and more

Disney+ – Asian and Pacific Islander Stories

Includes Chang Can Dunk, Turning Red, Shang-Chi, Moana and more

Freevee – Spotlight on Asian Stories

Includes Kim’s Convenience, Young Rock, Ip Man, Love Accidentally, and America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation

HBO Max – AAPI Voices

Includes Crazy Rich Asians, Drive My Car, Blue Bayou, Spirited Away, and more

Hulu

Includes Fire Island, Fresh Off the Boat, PEN15, Killing Eve, and more

Journy

Streaming travel channel powered by Ovation offers Welcome to Railworld Japan hosted by Henry Golding, Lee Chan’s World Food Tour, and This Weekend showcasing travel weekends in Asia

Joysauce Network

All Asian programming, including talk show JoySauce Late Night

Netflix – Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Stories

Includes Always Be My Maybe, To All the Boys I Loved Before, Wu Assassins, Master of None, and more

Paramount+ – Watch Us Rise

Includes NCIS: Hawaii, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Trek: Discovery, Face/Off, Star Trek Beyond and more

PBS – Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Included Asian themed episodes of American Masters, Great Performances, Independent Lens, POV, Relish, and more

Peacock – Our Culture Our Stories

Includes Young Rock, The Joys Luck Club, Chu & Blossom, and more

Prime Video – Asian and Pacific Islander Voices

Includes Citadel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Humans, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Life of Pi and more

Showtime – Celebrating AAPI Talent

Includes Everything Everywhere All At Once, Columbus, Driveways, Broadcast Signal Intrusion and more

Starz – AAPI Heritage Month

Includes Better Luck Tomorrow, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, The Grudge, Journey to the West The Demons Strike Back, Rapid Fire and more

CALENDAR

Monday, May 1



96% Bad Axe (2022) AMC+

Tuesday, May 2



- - Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (2023) Prime Video

Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March Encore – 10 p.m. PBS

Friday, May 5



57% God's Time (2022) AMC+

- - Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Season 2 (2023) Hulu

Saturday, May 6



100% Free Chol Soo Lee (2022) Encore, 8 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, May 10

We Need to Talk About America – 10 p.m., Fuse, Fuse+

Friday, May 12



- - Queer Eye: Season 7 (2023) Netflix

Saturday, May 13



91% Hidden Letters (2022) Encore – 8 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, May 16



85% Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV (2023) 9 p.m. PBS

- - Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023) Prime Video

Thursday, May 18



- - XO, Kitty: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

Friday, May 19



- - Stillwater: Season 3 (2023) Apple TV+

Saturday, May 20



100% Waterman (2021) Encore – 8 p.m., PBS

Monday, May 22



100% Fanny: The Right to Rock (2021) 10 p.m. PBS

Tuesday, May 23



- - Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai: Season 1 (2023) Max

Wednesday, May 24



- - American Born Chinese: Season 1 (2023) Disney+

Saturday, May 27



93% Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021) Encore, 8 p.m. – PBS

Monday, May 29



97% The Donut King (2020) Encore – 10 p.m, PBS

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.