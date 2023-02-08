Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Social Reactions: It's Messy, but Everyone Loves Jonathan Majors

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which just premiered in Hollywood to a mixed reception. Critics are mostly unanimous in their praises for Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang the Conqueror, and the visuals and Star Wars-like world-building are quite the spectacle, but there are apparently problems with the script, especially early on, and it seems to be too much of a set up for what’s to come.

Here’s what critics are saying about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

Is Quantumania another great MCU installment?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a lot of fun with lots going on. I loved seeing Scott and Cassie’s relationship and the Quantum realm.

– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was good.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

Not everything lands, but it’s funny, inventive, and a good time. An enjoyable, bizarro ride into the quantum realm.

– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Marvel’s Phase Five with a vivid but messy spectacle…. The overall film is sadly just okay.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

How does it compare to other Marvel movies?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is by far Marvel’s weirdest, zaniest movie to date.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Quantumania is definitely Marvel’s weirdest movie yet, but that’s a good thing! It leans hard into the sci-fi side of the MCU, taking lots of wild swings.

– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers, and repercussions. It’s also got one the best MCU villains.

– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress

I actually really liked the other two [Ant-Man movies] and was looking forward to this one. It didn’t do it for me.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

While better than most of the films in Phase 4, Quantumania feels very generic, lacks laughs and the emotional beats fall kind of flat too.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Is it reminiscent of anything else in particular?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is like Marvel meets Star Wars — and I am here for it!

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gives some heavy Star Wars vibes!

– Jamie Broadnax, Black Girl Nerds

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is as close as Marvel has gotten to a Star Wars movie, with little bits of a Rick and Morty feel.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

The film at times feels more like a Star Wars film rather than a Marvel movie.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world-building.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

How are the visual effects?

The CGI was stunning. The Quantum Realm is seriously beautiful.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

The effects are superb.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an out-of-this-world (inside-this-world?) romp that is mostly a testament to the tireless work of countless VFX artists around the world.

– Drew Taylor, The Wrap

It overwhelmed me sometimes. The Volume and CGI characters was a heavy combo for some parts.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

What about the script?

Engaging fast-paced storytelling with humor and heart.

– Mark Ellis, Schmoes Know

Feels almost a little un-Marvel in how much world-building there is. But it’s got humor, heart.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

The story was a bit underwhelming… The humor was good.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

Does it start off a bit shaky?

After a frustratingly rough act 1, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve begun.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

It never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance, the quality never matching the confidence.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Does it feel substantial?

While the external stakes are clear and weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter).

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has way too much going on — it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it.

– Sean Keane, CNET

Pay close attention to everything Kang says. This is just the beginning.

– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

How is Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors rules.

– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Kang is absolutely terrifying.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

As soon as Jonathan Majors comes in, it’s his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie.

– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress

Jonathan Majors stands out strongly. Kang elevates the whole film. Majors and Paul Rudd are intense together.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Jonathan Majors was meant to play Kang. So amazing and so hot.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

They found the perfect actor in Majors for Kang — and we are going to get A LOT of Kang coming up — but I’m not sure about the whole, “you think Thanos was bad? Meet Kang!,” strategy. He’s fun here, but to be the big bad over multiple projects?

– Mike Ryan, Uproxx

Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract.

– Sean Keane, CNET

What about MODOK?

MODOK brings all the ridiculous humor.

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

(Photo by ©Marvel Studios)

Does anyone else stand out?

For a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome.

– Mike Ryan, Uproxx

Michelle Pfiefer stands out.

– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color

Michelle Pfeiffer steals it.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

Michelle Pfeiffer is such a badass.

– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple

Kathryn Newton [is another one of] the MVPs.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Kathryn Newton [is] best in show.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

How are the post-credits scenes?

Two after the credits scenes and both are very good.

– Steve Weintraub, Collider

Two cool post-credits scenes.

– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress

Both are very important and GOOD!

– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Make sure to stay for two post-credit scenes!

– Jamie Broadnax, Black Girl Nerds

(Photo by Jay Maidment/©Marvel Studios)

Will it leave us hopeful for the MCU’s future?

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a strong start to Phase 5.

– Steve Weintraub, Collider

[It’s] an exciting trajectory for the MCU saga.

– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

The hints of what’s to come with Kang have me mostly intrigued.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

Can’t wait to see more from Kang.

– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture

[There’s] so much NEW that locked me back into the MCU. Get excited.

– Mark Ellis, Schmoes Know

Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 with a whimper instead of a bang.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters everywhere on February 17, 2023.

Thumbnail image by Jay Maidment/©Marvel Studios

