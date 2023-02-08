Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Social Reactions: It's Messy, but Everyone Loves Jonathan Majors

TAGGED AS: First Reactions, Marvel Studios, movies
Here’s what critics are saying about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a lot of fun with lots going on. I loved seeing Scott and Cassie’s relationship and the Quantum realm.
– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was good.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
Not everything lands, but it’s funny, inventive, and a good time. An enjoyable, bizarro ride into the quantum realm.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Marvel’s Phase Five with a vivid but messy spectacle…. The overall film is sadly just okay.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is by far Marvel’s weirdest, zaniest movie to date.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Quantumania is definitely Marvel’s weirdest movie yet, but that’s a good thing! It leans hard into the sci-fi side of the MCU, taking lots of wild swings.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers, and repercussions. It’s also got one the best MCU villains.
– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress
I actually really liked the other two [Ant-Man movies] and was looking forward to this one. It didn’t do it for me.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
While better than most of the films in Phase 4, Quantumania feels very generic, lacks laughs and the emotional beats fall kind of flat too.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is like Marvel meets Star Wars — and I am here for it!
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gives some heavy Star Wars vibes!
– Jamie Broadnax, Black Girl Nerds
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is as close as Marvel has gotten to a Star Wars movie, with little bits of a Rick and Morty feel.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
The film at times feels more like a Star Wars film rather than a Marvel movie.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world-building.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
The CGI was stunning. The Quantum Realm is seriously beautiful.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
The effects are superb.
– Jazz Tangcay, Variety
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an out-of-this-world (inside-this-world?) romp that is mostly a testament to the tireless work of countless VFX artists around the world.
– Drew Taylor, The Wrap
It overwhelmed me sometimes. The Volume and CGI characters was a heavy combo for some parts.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Creative, irresistibly energetic.
– Jazz Tangcay, Variety
Engaging fast-paced storytelling with humor and heart.
– Mark Ellis, Schmoes Know
Heartwarming father-daughter story!
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
Feels almost a little un-Marvel in how much world-building there is. But it’s got humor, heart.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
The story was a bit underwhelming… The humor was good.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
After a frustratingly rough act 1, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve begun.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
It never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance, the quality never matching the confidence.
– Simon Thompson, The Playlist
While the external stakes are clear and weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter).
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has way too much going on — it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it.
– Sean Keane, CNET
Pay close attention to everything Kang says. This is just the beginning.
– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
Jonathan Majors rules.
– Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction
Kang completely rules.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Kang is absolutely terrifying.
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
As soon as Jonathan Majors comes in, it’s his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie.
– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress
Jonathan Majors stands out strongly. Kang elevates the whole film. Majors and Paul Rudd are intense together.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
Jonathan Majors was meant to play Kang. So amazing and so hot.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
They found the perfect actor in Majors for Kang — and we are going to get A LOT of Kang coming up — but I’m not sure about the whole, “you think Thanos was bad? Meet Kang!,” strategy. He’s fun here, but to be the big bad over multiple projects?
– Mike Ryan, Uproxx
Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract.
– Sean Keane, CNET
MODOK was insane.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
MODOK brings all the ridiculous humor.
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
For a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome.
– Mike Ryan, Uproxx
Michelle Pfiefer stands out.
– Laura Sirikul, The Nerds of Color
Michelle Pfeiffer steals it.
– Germain Lussier, io9.com
Michelle Pfeiffer is such a badass.
– Wendy Lee Szany, The Movie Couple
Kathryn Newton [is another one of] the MVPs.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Kathryn Newton [is] best in show.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
Two after the credits scenes and both are very good.
– Steve Weintraub, Collider
Two cool post-credits scenes.
– Fico Cangiano, CineXpress
Both are very important and GOOD!
– Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky
Make sure to stay for two post-credit scenes!
– Jamie Broadnax, Black Girl Nerds
Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a strong start to Phase 5.
– Steve Weintraub, Collider
[It’s] an exciting trajectory for the MCU saga.
– Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com
The hints of what’s to come with Kang have me mostly intrigued.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
Can’t wait to see more from Kang.
– Daniel Howat, Next Best Picture
[There’s] so much NEW that locked me back into the MCU. Get excited.
– Mark Ellis, Schmoes Know
Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 with a whimper instead of a bang.
– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters everywhere on February 17, 2023.
