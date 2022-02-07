Five Favorite Films

Andrew Garfield's Five Favorite Movie Musicals

The tick, tick... BOOM! star gushes over the goofy charms of Bugsy Malone, the odd pleasures of Grease 2, and more.

by | February 7, 2022 | Comments

Andrew Garfield had a banner year in 2021, dominating the last few months of the calendar in three powerhouse films. But the one that’s currently earning him all the accolades is his starring role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut, tick, tick… BOOM! Based on Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical stage production, the film stars Garfield as Larson himself during his early years, as he attempts to break into the industry with his first musical. To celebrate the film and Garfield’s incredible work in the role, he spoke to Rotten Tomatoes about his Five Favorite Movie Musicals, and to no one’s surprise, the list is joyful and eclectic in all the right ways. There are a couple of big titles, of course, but watching Garfield explain the charms of Bugsy Malone (which features the song he wants played during his first dance at his wedding) and the weird pleasures of Grease 2 is pure fun.

tick, tick… BOOM! is currently streaming on Netflix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

