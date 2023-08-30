Adrien Brody Pleads with Jason Segel in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Exclusive Sneak Peek

The fallout of Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach Paul Westhead’s (Jason Segel) feud with player Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) causes a media frenzy in this scene from Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 episode 5, “The Hamburger Hamlet.” Assistant Coach Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) pleads with Westhead to give management his side of the story before it’s too late. “Et tu, Pat?” Westhead asks.

88% Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 2 (2023) new episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and Max.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.