A Reboot of The NeverEnding Story May Be on Its Way, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as The NeverEnding Story, The Dating Game, and Ricky Stanicky.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

A REBOOT OF THE NEVERENDING STORY MAY BE ON ITS WAY

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

The 1980s continues to be the most “nostalgized” of the 20th century, and one source for much of this ’80s nostalgia has been the hit Netflix show Stranger Things (Fresh at 91%), which ended its third season in 2019 with a stirring cover of the theme song from the 1984 fantasy film The NeverEnding Story (Certified Fresh at 82%). The nostalgia for The NeverEnding Story appears to be culminating in a bidding war among several unnamed studios and streamers in both the USA and Europe. The rights being sought are for the original 1979 fantasy novel by German author Michael Ende, which in its original publication was titled Die Unendliche Geschichte. The 1984 film only adapted the first half of the book, with the second half being adapted six years later as The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter (Rotten at 14%), so the rights to Ende’s novel could easily be expanded to at least two films, if not more (it is, after all, neverending). In the past, a reboot of has reportedly been considered by Warner Bros. (which distributed the original film in the U.S.), Star Wars franchise producer Kathleen Kennedy, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. It’s not known if any of these are currently among those pursuing The NeverEnding Story.

Other Top Headlines

1. BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH JOINS SURVIVAL DRAMA THE END WE START FROM

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Just two weeks ago, the news broke that melting ice from Greenland is expected to raise ocean levels by nearly a foot (August 29th was also the day Taylor Swift announced her new album, which probably inspired more Tweets). Rising waters are obviously of concern to low-lying cities like Amsterdam, Miami, Shanghai, and most relevantly to this story, London. Benedict Cumberbatch is now attached to co-star in the survival drama The End We Start From, set in a near future when flood waters submerge the city of London. Cumberbatch joins the already cast Jodie Comer (Free Guy, The Last Duel), who will play a young mother trying to escape London. Other members of the ensemble will include Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Katharine Waterston (Inherent Vice), Gina McKee (Notting Hill), Joel Fry, and Nina Sosanya. The End We Start From will be directed by British TV director Mahalia Belo from a screenplay by screenwriter Alice Birch (Lady MacBeth and the upcoming The Wonder) from the novel by author Megan Hunter.

2. CATHERINE KEENER IS FIFTH TO JOIN JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX

(Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

A publicity trick that Hollywood studios have been implementing for decades is to slowly announce cast members for a new project so that their film keeps showing up in every news cycle for weeks and weeks. There is a strong argument to be made that Warner Bros. is doing exactly that for their Joaquin Phoenix-starring musical sequel Joker: Folie à Deux (10/4/2024). First, the casting of Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn was teased out over weeks, which was then followed by returning cast member Zazie Beetz, and just last week, there was Brendan Gleeson. Just as the hype from that casting cooled down a bit, Warner Bros. followed it with the news that Catharine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Get Out) has also joined Joker: Folie à Deux in an unrevealed role. Filming is expected to start in December on song-and-dance-friendly sets based on the DC Comics psychiatric hospital Arkham Asylum.

3. NEARLY FORGOTTEN 1980S HOCKEY MOVIE YOUNGBLOOD TO BE REIMAGINED

(Photo by ©MGM courtesy Everett Collection)

As mentioned in the The NeverEnding Story above, we are still very much in the midst of ’80s nostalgia. Sometimes, this retro fever even extends to films that were legitimately obscure, even in their own time. Youngblood (Rotten at 44%) was a 1986 hockey movie starring Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze that opened at No. 4 the same week that Down and Out in Beverly Hills topped the box office and ended up earning just $15.4 million domestically. The Canadian production company Aircraft Pictures is teaming up with Dolphin Entertainment for a reimagining of Youngblood that will focus on “a fresh story that centers on an African American hockey prodigy.” The new Youngblood will be directed by Charles Officer (Akilla’s Escape) when filming starts up in early 2023. It’s not yet known if any of the original cast members (which included Keanu Reeves in his feature film debut) will reprise their roles.

4. ANNA KENDRICK TO DIRECT AND STAR IN SERIAL KILLER TRUE STORY THE DATING GAME