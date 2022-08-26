A BioShock Movie Is in the Works at Netflix, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as The Batman 2, BioShock, Fantastic Four, and the next Planet of the Apes.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

VIDEO GAME GOLD RUSH – BIOSHOCK, DAYS GONE, AND MORE

Ever since the critical and box office successes of Pokemon Detective Pikachu (Fresh at 68%), Sonic the Hedgehog (Fresh at 63%), and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Fresh at 69%), there has been a resurgence of video game adaptation movie projects akin to the comic book gold rush of the 2000s. This renewed interest is even resurrecting BioShock, which was almost produced in the late 2000s. The award-winning 2007 retrofuturistic first-person-shooter is now being developed by Netflix with Francis Lawrence attached to direct at some point after he wraps up filming the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (11/17/2023). One of the new projects announced this week is Sony’s Days Gone, based on the 2019 post-zombie-apocalypse survival game of the same name. Days Gone doesn’t have a director attached yet, but Sam Heughan (Outlander) is already circling to star in the film, which will be adapted by screenwriter Sheldon Turner (co-writer of X-Men: First Class). Another PlayStation game now in development is Gravity Rush, the 2012 action-adventure game about a character who can control gravity. Finally, Sonic the Hedgehog studio SEGA is also now developing two more of its classic 1990s games: the Sega Genesis fighting game Comix Zone and the futuristic 1999 dancing game Space Channel 5.

Other Top Headlines

1. WANDAVISION DIRECTOR IN TALKS TO DIRECT FANTASTIC FOUR

One of Marvel Studios’ highest priority upcoming films is the reboot of Fantastic Four, to which Marvel Studios regained the film rights in 2019 when Disney finalized their acquisition of the former 20th Century Fox film and TV properties. The studio had landed a Fantastic Four director in three-time Spider-Man director Jon Watts, but the job has been up for grabs since Watts departed the project in April. The new director who is in early talks to shepherd Fantastic Four towards its Phase Six release date on November 8, 2024 is Matt Shakman, who directed all nine episodes of Marvel’s WandaVision (Fresh at 91%) on Disney+. Shakman was also recently in talks to direct the next Star Trek feature film (12/22/2023), ended up dropping out of that film as talks ramped up for Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios has not yet announced any details about the new Fantastic Four film, including who will star and which villain Marvel’s “First Family” will face.

2. MATT REEVES INKS DEAL WITH WARNER BROS., INCLUDING THE BATMAN 2

As the new bosses at Warner Bros. Discovery continue to reorganize the company’s structure for the future, much of the focus has been on projects that were canceled (like, obviously, Batgirl), but there are also new deals and projects yet to be announced. Matt Reeves, who most recently directed The Batman (Certfied Fresh at 85%), has signed a multi-year first look deal with Warner Bros. (in which Warner Bros. reserves the rights to produce any project Matt Reeves wants to direct that isn’t already in development at another studio). The deal includes the Penguin spin-off series starring Colin Farrell for HBO Max and The Batman 2, which Reeves is now co-writing with screenwriter Mattson Tomlinson (Mother/Android). In related news, the current frontrunner to take over the “Kevin Feige of DC Comics movies” title is Dan Lin, a Warner Bros. producer who delivered both the LEGO movies and the two halves of Stephen King’s IT.

3. MAHERSHALA ALI, AWKWAFINA, AND MORE JOIN LAIKA’S WILDWOOD

LAIKA is the Oregon-based stop-motion animation production company behind such films as Coraline (Certified Fresh at 90%) and Kubo and the Two Strings (Certified Fresh at 97%). LAIKA’s sixth feature film will be Wildwood, about two children trying to save a baby abducted by a swarm of crows into a magical forest. Wildwood will feature a star-studded ensemble voice cast that includes Mahershala Ali (Marvel’s upcoming Blade, 11/3/2023), Carey Mulligan, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jemaine Clement, Charlie Day, Richard E. Grant, Jake Johnson, Amandla Stenberg, and Tom Waits. The film is based on the 2011 fantasy novel of the same name and is set to be directed by Travis Knight, who also helmed Kubo and the Two Strings.

4. NEWCOMER OWEN TEAGUE LANDS LEAD IN NEW PLANET OF THE APES