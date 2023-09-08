(Photo by ©2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
For Star Trek Day, we decided to have a look at how all of the Star Trek films and TV shows across the entire universe rank together. Interestingly, the most recent entry in the franchise came out on top. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — led by Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock — boasts two Certified Fresh seasons at 99% and 97% on the Tomatometer. Not too bad for the youngster of a franchise whose history goes back 57 years to its inception with the original Star Trek series created by Gene Roddenberry.
Related:
• Star Trek TV Series Ranked by Tomatometer
• All Star Trek Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
It’s worth noting that while SNW has a 98% average Tomatometer on 84 reviews across two seasons, the 2009 reboot film Star Trek in the No. 2 position is Certified Fresh on 356 reviews. Some might argue that the film’s volume of reviews makes it the top title, but if we want to start nitpicking on the franchise level, the series also represents 57 hours of programming compared to the film’s 2 hours and 7 minutes. Perhaps the audience score can settle the debate: a 78% average for the series versus 91% for the film. And should No. 3, The Animated Series, even be counted with its relatively meager 18 reviews?
And no “probably” about it, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier is officially — by Tomatometer standards anyway — the worst of the franchise.
What do you think? Tell us which is your favorite Star Trek movie or series in the comments.
Synopsis:
Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One explore new worlds around the galaxy on the U.S.S. Enterprise.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 108638%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike.
Synopsis:
Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes... [More]
Synopsis:
The animated adventures of Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and the crew of the Starship Enterprise.... [More]
Synopsis:
A motley crew of young aliens in the Delta Quadrant find an abandoned Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar; taking control... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 97376%
Critics Consensus: While fans of the series will surely appreciate it, First Contact is exciting, engaging, and visually appealing enough to entertain Star Trek novices.
Synopsis:
The Enterprise and its crew follow a Borg ship through a time warp to prevent the Borg from taking over... [More]
Synopsis:
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos,... [More]
Synopsis:
Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise, this series is set 78 years after the original series -- in the... [More]
Synopsis:
A spinoff of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine" is set on a space station near the planet... [More]
Synopsis:
Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 102234%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek Beyond continues the franchise's post-reboot hot streak with an epic sci-fi adventure that honors the series' sci-fi roots without skimping on the blockbuster action.
Synopsis:
A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crash-land on a mysterious world. The assault came from Krall... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 93494%
Critics Consensus: Considered by many fans to be the best of the Star Trek movies, Khan features a strong plot, increased tension, and a sharp supporting performance from Ricardo Montalban.
Synopsis:
As Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Capt. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) monitor trainees at Starfleet Academy, another vessel from... [More]
Synopsis:
Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, the story of "Star Trek: Discovery" begins roughly a... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 97803%
Critics Consensus: Visually spectacular and suitably action packed, Star Trek Into Darkness is a rock-solid installment in the venerable sci-fi franchise, even if it's not as fresh as its predecessor.
Synopsis:
The crew of the Starship Enterprise returns home after an act of terrorism within its own organization destroys most of... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 87796%
Critics Consensus: The Undiscovered Country is a strong cinematic send-off for the original Trek crew, featuring some remarkable visuals and an intriguing, character-driven mystery plot.
Synopsis:
Capt. James Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the USS Enterprise are carrying Klingon Chancellor Gorkon (David Warner) to... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 86148%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is perhaps the lightest and most purely enjoyable entry of the long-running series, emphasizing the eccentricities of the Enterprise's crew.
Synopsis:
Living in exile on the planet Vulcan, the ragtag former crew of the USS Enterprise steal a starship after receiving... [More]
Synopsis:
The iconic series "Star Trek" follows the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as it completes its missions in space... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 82313%
Critics Consensus: Though it may be short on dazzling special effects, The Search for Spock is still a strong Star Trek installment, thanks to affecting performances by its iconic cast.
Synopsis:
Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) has defeated his archenemy but at great cost. His friend Spock has apparently been... [More]
Synopsis:
Kathryn Janeway is the captain of a starship that is lost in space and must travel across an unexplored region... [More]
Synopsis:
Set in the mid-22nd century, over 100 years before James T. Kirk helmed the famous vessel, this installment of the... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 59414%
Critics Consensus: Although not terrible, the sluggishly paced Insurrection plays like an extended episode of the TV series.
Synopsis:
A Federation mission to the planet Ba'ku takes a dangerous turn when a malfunctioning android, Data (Brent Spiner), takes a... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 57458%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a patchwork script and a dialogue-heavy storyline whose biggest villain is a cloud, Star Trek: The Motion Picture is a less-than-auspicious debut for the franchise.
Synopsis:
The Federation calls on Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise to contain an... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 52536%
Critics Consensus: Generations stands as a mediocre changing of the guard for crews of the Enterprise, with a dull plot that sometimes seems like an expanded episode of the television series.
Synopsis:
In the 23rd century, the Starship Enterprise is dispatched to the scene of a giant energy field about to engulf... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 43658%
Critics Consensus: Nemesis has an interesting premise and some good action scenes, but the whole affair feels a bit tired.
Synopsis:
Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) diverts the starship Enterprise from its scheduled trip to Cmdr. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Counselor... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 25350%
Critics Consensus: Filled with dull action sequences and an underdeveloped storyline, this fifth Trek movie is probably the worst of the series.
Synopsis:
A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), McCoy (DeForest Kelley) and the Enterprise go to a planet... [More]
Star Trek movies and series can be viewed by subscription on Paramount+, and purchased on demand on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, and elsewhere.