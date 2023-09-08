TAGGED AS: , , ,

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

(Photo by ©2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

For Star Trek Day, we decided to have a look at how all of the Star Trek films and TV shows across the entire universe rank together. Interestingly, the most recent entry in the franchise came out on top. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — led by Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock — boasts two Certified Fresh seasons at 99% and 97% on the Tomatometer. Not too bad for the youngster of a franchise whose history goes back 57 years to its inception with the original Star Trek series created by Gene Roddenberry.

Related:
Star Trek TV Series Ranked by Tomatometer
All Star Trek Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

It’s worth noting that while SNW has a 98% average Tomatometer on 84 reviews across two seasons, the 2009 reboot film Star Trek in the No. 2 position is Certified Fresh on 356 reviews. Some might argue that the film’s volume of reviews makes it the top title, but if we want to start nitpicking on the franchise level, the series also represents 57 hours of programming compared to the film’s 2 hours and 7 minutes. Perhaps the audience score can settle the debate: a 78% average for the series versus 91% for the film. And should No. 3, The Animated Series, even be counted with its relatively meager 18 reviews?

And no “probably” about it, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier is officially — by Tomatometer standards anyway — the worst of the franchise.

What do you think? Tell us which is your favorite Star Trek movie or series in the comments. 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)
98%

#1
Synopsis: Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One explore new worlds around the galaxy on the U.S.S. Enterprise.... [More]
Starring: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush
Directed By: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers

#2

Star Trek (2009)
94%

#2
Adjusted Score: 108638%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike.
Synopsis: Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Eric Bana
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973)
94%

#3
Synopsis: The animated adventures of Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and the crew of the Starship Enterprise.... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, James Doohan, DeForest Kelley

Star Trek: Prodigy (2021)
94%

#4
Synopsis: A motley crew of young aliens in the Delta Quadrant find an abandoned Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar; taking control... [More]
Starring: Kate Mulgrew, Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 97376%
Critics Consensus: While fans of the series will surely appreciate it, First Contact is exciting, engaging, and visually appealing enough to entertain Star Trek novices.
Synopsis: The Enterprise and its crew follow a Borg ship through a time warp to prevent the Borg from taking over... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton
Directed By: Jonathan Frakes

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020)
92%

#6
Synopsis: "Star Trek: Lower Decks" focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos,... [More]
Starring: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987)
92%

#7
Synopsis: Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise, this series is set 78 years after the original series -- in the... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Gene Roddenberry, Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993)
91%

#8
Synopsis: A spinoff of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine" is set on a space station near the planet... [More]
Starring: Avery Brooks, Rene Auberjonois, Nana Visitor, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Ira Steven Behr

Star Trek: Picard (2020)
89%

#9
Synopsis: Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff

#10

Star Trek Beyond (2016)
87%

#10
Adjusted Score: 102234%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek Beyond continues the franchise's post-reboot hot streak with an epic sci-fi adventure that honors the series' sci-fi roots without skimping on the blockbuster action.
Synopsis: A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crash-land on a mysterious world. The assault came from Krall... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana
Directed By: Justin Lin

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 93494%
Critics Consensus: Considered by many fans to be the best of the Star Trek movies, Khan features a strong plot, increased tension, and a sharp supporting performance from Ricardo Montalban.
Synopsis: As Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Capt. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) monitor trainees at Starfleet Academy, another vessel from... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Ricardo Montalban, DeForest Kelley
Directed By: Nicholas Meyer

Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
85%

#12
Synopsis: Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, the story of "Star Trek: Discovery" begins roughly a... [More]
Starring: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 97803%
Critics Consensus: Visually spectacular and suitably action packed, Star Trek Into Darkness is a rock-solid installment in the venerable sci-fi franchise, even if it's not as fresh as its predecessor.
Synopsis: The crew of the Starship Enterprise returns home after an act of terrorism within its own organization destroys most of... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 87796%
Critics Consensus: The Undiscovered Country is a strong cinematic send-off for the original Trek crew, featuring some remarkable visuals and an intriguing, character-driven mystery plot.
Synopsis: Capt. James Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the USS Enterprise are carrying Klingon Chancellor Gorkon (David Warner) to... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan
Directed By: Nicholas Meyer

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 86148%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is perhaps the lightest and most purely enjoyable entry of the long-running series, emphasizing the eccentricities of the Enterprise's crew.
Synopsis: Living in exile on the planet Vulcan, the ragtag former crew of the USS Enterprise steal a starship after receiving... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Catherine Hicks, DeForest Kelley
Directed By: Leonard Nimoy

Star Trek (1966)
80%

#16
Synopsis: The iconic series "Star Trek" follows the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as it completes its missions in space... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan
Directed By: Gene Roddenberry

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 82313%
Critics Consensus: Though it may be short on dazzling special effects, The Search for Spock is still a strong Star Trek installment, thanks to affecting performances by its iconic cast.
Synopsis: Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) has defeated his archenemy but at great cost. His friend Spock has apparently been... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei
Directed By: Leonard Nimoy

Star Trek: Voyager (1995)
76%

#18
Synopsis: Kathryn Janeway is the captain of a starship that is lost in space and must travel across an unexplored region... [More]
Starring: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, Roxann Dawson, Robert Duncan McNeill
Directed By: Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor, Brannon Braga

Star Trek: Enterprise (2001)
56%

#19
Synopsis: Set in the mid-22nd century, over 100 years before James T. Kirk helmed the famous vessel, this installment of the... [More]
Starring: Scott Bakula, Connor Trinneer, Jolene Blalock, Dominic Keating
Directed By: Rick Berman, Brannon Braga, Manny Coto

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 59414%
Critics Consensus: Although not terrible, the sluggishly paced Insurrection plays like an extended episode of the TV series.
Synopsis: A Federation mission to the planet Ba'ku takes a dangerous turn when a malfunctioning android, Data (Brent Spiner), takes a... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton
Directed By: Jonathan Frakes

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 57458%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a patchwork script and a dialogue-heavy storyline whose biggest villain is a cloud, Star Trek: The Motion Picture is a less-than-auspicious debut for the franchise.
Synopsis: The Federation calls on Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise to contain an... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Stephen Collins
Directed By: Robert Wise

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 52536%
Critics Consensus: Generations stands as a mediocre changing of the guard for crews of the Enterprise, with a dull plot that sometimes seems like an expanded episode of the television series.
Synopsis: In the 23rd century, the Starship Enterprise is dispatched to the scene of a giant energy field about to engulf... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, William Shatner, Malcolm McDowell, Jonathan Frakes
Directed By: David Carson

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 43658%
Critics Consensus: Nemesis has an interesting premise and some good action scenes, but the whole affair feels a bit tired.
Synopsis: Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) diverts the starship Enterprise from its scheduled trip to Cmdr. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Counselor... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton
Directed By: Stuart Baird

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 25350%
Critics Consensus: Filled with dull action sequences and an underdeveloped storyline, this fifth Trek movie is probably the worst of the series.
Synopsis: A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), McCoy (DeForest Kelley) and the Enterprise go to a planet... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan
Directed By: William Shatner

Star Trek movies and series can be viewed by subscription on Paramount+, and purchased on demand on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, and elsewhere.

Movie & TV News