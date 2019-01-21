News

39th Razzie Award Nominations Announced

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, "celebrate" the worst in cinema every year. Here are their nominees for 2018.

by | January 21, 2019 | Comments

With so many films produced and released every year, there’s bound to be a few turkeys, and while we continue to track the great movies racking up trophies this awards season, there is one ceremony dedicated specifically to calling out the not so great ones. We’re speaking, of course, of the annual Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, who make it their mission to “honor” the very worst that Hollywood has to offer. Who doesn’t love a little schadenfreude, right? The “winners” will be announced on February 23; read on for the full list of 2018 Razzie nominees.

Worst Picture

Gotti
0%

The Happytime Murders
23%

Holmes and Watson
10%

Robin Hood
16%

Winchester
13%

Worst Actress


Jennifer Garner

Peppermint


Amber Heard

London Fields


Melissa McCarthy

The Happytime Murders, Life of the Party


Helen Mirren

Winchester


Amanda Seyfried

The Clapper

Worst Actor


Johnny Depp

Sherlock Gnomes


Will Ferrell

Holmes & Watson


John Travolta

Gotti


Donald Trump

Death of a Nation, Fahrenheit 11/9


Bruce Willis

Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor


Jamie Foxx

Robin Hood


Chris "Ludacris" Bridges

Show Dogs


Joel McHale

The Happytime Murders


John C. Reilly

Holmes & Watson


Justice Smith

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress


Kellyanne Conway

Fahrenheit 11/9


Marcia Gay Harden

Fifty Shades Freed


Kelly Preston

Gotti


Jaz Sinclair

Slender Man


Melania Trump

Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

Death of a Nation
0%

Death Wish
17%

Holmes and Watson
10%

The Meg
45%

Robin Hood
16%

Worst Director

Etan Cohen

Holmes and Watson
10%

Kevin Connolly

Gotti
0%

James Foley

Fifty Shades Freed
12%

Brian Henson

The Happytime Murders
23%

Michael & Peter Spierig

Winchester
13%

Worst Screenplay

Death of a Nation
0%

Fifty Shades Freed
12%

Gotti
0%

The Happytime Murders
23%

Winchester
13%

Worst Screen Combo

  • Any Two Actors or Puppet – The Happytime Murders
  • Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career – Sherlock Gnomes
  • Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly – Holmes & Watson
  • Kelly Preston & John Travolta – Gotti
  • Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness – Death of a NationFahrenheit 11/9

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

psycho biography Columbia Pictures SXSW HBO what to watch cults Drama 2017 Opinion Animation robots Holidays Apple Christmas President Fox News Valentine's Day social media crime thriller Paramount thriller American Society of Cinematographers Western NYCC Paramount Network First Look dramedy YA romance Bravo police drama Winners WGN DirecTV AMC Food Network 2016 Horror period drama TCM Awards Tour History comiccon Disney Video Games Writers Guild of America Mary Tyler Moore streaming Interview cats ESPN miniseries Photos docudrama cooking USA Network 45 Trivia ABC Family SundanceTV TNT Nat Geo adventure See It Skip It Set visit IFC Films cops composers Lionsgate NBC Walt Disney Pictures harry potter Ellie Kemper Shondaland Mary poppins BBC Music CBS All Access IFC Trailer vampires Super Bowl BBC America aliens Extras spy thriller war Polls and Games LGBTQ Superheroe Pixar 24 frames MSNBC CMT Crackle Summer doctor who The Arrangement YouTube Premium Calendar Netflix Pirates Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Best and Worst CBS Mindy Kaling golden globes Comic Book A&E television Star Trek National Geographic VICE Cosplay Superheroes Disney Channel Dark Horse Comics Emmys Sundance Now transformers Pop supernatural TV Land Starz Hulu Syfy Adult Swim cinemax Sony Pictures green book finale festivals Reality Comedy Central Teen boxoffice USA Musicals FXX ABC unscripted Rock Election TIFF Podcast Spring TV Rom-Com Showtime Tomatazos SDCC FOX Countdown Black Mirror DC Universe Toys dceu ratings Masterpiece zombie hist Nominations VH1 21st Century Fox blaxploitation spider-man 007 Tumblr TLC Quiz Universal El Rey Schedule talk show Martial Arts Lucasfilm APB Ghostbusters TruTV ITV science fiction Thanksgiving Acorn TV OWN Character Guide GIFs Creative Arts Emmys Action Oscars 2015 Logo crossover jamie lee curtis Mary Poppins Returns mutant The CW Kids & Family RT History Warner Bros. Grammys San Diego Comic-Con Awards Britbox Winter TV Esquire DC Comics Comedy serial killer 2018 medical drama Song of Ice and Fire E! Marathons Marvel Infographic crime drama binge discovery Mystery comic Amazon sports FX based on movie dc Spike facebook Fantasy BET politics Cartoon Network E3 Comics on TV Rocky Fall TV zombies X-Men Lifetime sitcom GoT YouTube Red TV Sundance Country singing competition historical drama travel political drama Ovation Watching Series Musical TCA 2017 technology 2019 Certified Fresh Premiere Dates Trophy Talk PaleyFest anime Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt TBS CW Seed Sneak Peek Epix Box Office New York Comic Con diversity Year in Review award winner PBS justice league CNN GLAAD Sci-Fi Reality Competition 20th Century Fox Red Carpet Nickelodeon Biopics crime Freeform TCA Shudder DC streaming service Star Wars MTV
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy