39th Razzie Award Nominations Announced

With so many films produced and released every year, there’s bound to be a few turkeys, and while we continue to track the great movies racking up trophies this awards season, there is one ceremony dedicated specifically to calling out the not so great ones. We’re speaking, of course, of the annual Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, who make it their mission to “honor” the very worst that Hollywood has to offer. Who doesn’t love a little schadenfreude, right? The “winners” will be announced on February 23; read on for the full list of 2018 Razzie nominees.
Peppermint
London Fields
The Happytime Murders, Life of the Party
Winchester
The Clapper
Sherlock Gnomes
Holmes & Watson
Gotti
Death of a Nation, Fahrenheit 11/9
Death Wish
Robin Hood
Show Dogs
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Fahrenheit 11/9
Fifty Shades Freed
Gotti
Slender Man
Fahrenheit 11/9
Etan CohenHolmes and Watson
Kevin ConnollyGotti
James FoleyFifty Shades Freed
Brian HensonThe Happytime Murders
Michael & Peter SpierigWinchester