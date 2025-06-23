The 28 Years Later Cast Shares Their Scariest Moments on Set

Actors Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Alfie Williams join director Danny Boyle and writer/producer Alex Garland for a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Mark Ellis to discuss their new film 28 Years Later.

In the interview, the cast opens up about the scariest moments they experienced while filming, including their unforgettable first look at the haunting bone temple set. Boyle and Garland reflect on what drew them back to the world they helped create, and how this new installment builds on the legacy of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. From behind-the-scenes moments to revisiting such a beloved franchise, the team shares insights into bringing the third chapter to life.

28 Years Later is now playing in theaters.

Mark Ellis for Rotten Tomatoes: There’s a lot of fear and anxiety to be had in this world. I mean, I’m in my 40s and I was terrified watching this movie. So Alfie, I’m curious for you…there’s this sequence in this train car in an abandoned train. And that was so intense. What was it like being on set for that? Was that a scary day to film?

Alfie Williams: That was probably the most intense scene I probably ever did. When I was being chased by one of the infected I was having to shut doors behind us and it was just crazy, you know, it was so crazy. And, it was fun as well–it got my adrenaline pumping and I loved it.

Mark Ellis for Rotten Tomatoes: Aaron, can you walk us through what it’s like to work with a director like that [Boyle]?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: You’re so lucky and fortunate when you’re in the hands of someone like Danny Boyle, who’s had years of experience, and is a filmmaker that’s not afraid to make bold swings. I mean, we’re shooting this thing on iPhones and everything felt new and fresh and they were building new rigs for these cameras. Everything felt innovative, and it was exciting for the crew as well. It just trickles down. He’s got this incredible enthusiasm. He gives you a space to be able to play and be creative and experiment. And he was fantastic and brilliant with Alfie. You’re in the best of hands.

