2025 Spirit Awards Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The nominations for the 40th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced, and all eyes are on Anora and I Saw the TV Glow with six noms each. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks’ Emmy award-winning series Shōgun is dominating once again with five nominations, while Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer follows with four.

Check out the list below to see who else is in the running, and be sure to tune in on February 22 to find out who will come out on top!

Best Feature

Anora

I Saw the TV Glow

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Best First Feature

Dìdi

In the Summers

Janet Planet

The Piano Lesson

Problemista

John Cassavetes Award (for the best feature made for under $1,000,000)

Big boys

Ghostlight

Girls Will Be Girls

Jazzy

The People’s Joker

Best Director

Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Alonso Ruizpalacios, La Cocina

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

Best Screenplay

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Megan Park, My Old Ass

Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

Best First Screenplay

Joanna Arnow, The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Annie Baker, Janet Planet

India Donaldson, Good One

Julio Torres, Problemista

Sean Wang, Dìdi

Best Lead Performance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Hunter Schafer, Cuckoo

Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow

June Squibb, Thelma

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Performance

Yura Borisov, Anora

Joan Chen, Dìdi

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Carol Kane, Between the Temples

Karren Karagulian, Anora

Kani Kusruti, Girls Will Be Girls

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Sing Sing

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Best Breakthrough Performance

Isaac Krasner, Big Boys

Katy O’Brian. Love Lies Bleeding

Mason Alexander Park, National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar, In the Summers

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Robert Altman Award

His Three Daughters, Director: Azazel Jacobs

Best Documentary

Gaucho Gaucho

Hummingbirds

No Other Land

Patrice: The Movie

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Best International Film

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog

Flow

Green Border

Hard Truths

Best New Scripted Series

Baby Reindeer

Diarra From Detroit

English Teacher

Fantasmas

Shōgun

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Julianne Moore, Mary & George

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Julio Torres, Fantasmas

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Enrico Colantoni, English Teacher

Betty Gilpin, Three Women

Chloe Guidry, Under the Bridge

Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun

Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher

Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tee, Expats

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit

Joe Locke, Agatha All Along

Megan Stott, Penelope

Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

How to Die Alone, Ensemble Cast: Melissa DuPrey, Jaylee Hamidi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Arkie Kandola, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Chris “CP” Powell, Conrad Ricamora, Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims

The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian and actor Aidy Bryant, will take place in Santa Monica, California, and will stream on YouTube on February 22.

