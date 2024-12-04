2025 Spirit Awards Nominations: Full List of Nominees

TAGGED AS: Awards, Emmy Nominations, Emmys
The nominations for the 40th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced, and all eyes are on Anora and I Saw the TV Glow with six noms each. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks’ Emmy award-winning series Shōgun is dominating once again with five nominations, while Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer follows with four.
Check out the list below to see who else is in the running, and be sure to tune in on February 22 to find out who will come out on top!
Best Feature
Anora
I Saw the TV Glow
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Best First Feature
Dìdi
In the Summers
Janet Planet
The Piano Lesson
Problemista
John Cassavetes Award (for the best feature made for under $1,000,000)
Big boys
Ghostlight
Girls Will Be Girls
Jazzy
The People’s Joker
Best Director
Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Alonso Ruizpalacios, La Cocina
Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow
Best Screenplay
Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Megan Park, My Old Ass
Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man
Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow
Best First Screenplay
Joanna Arnow, The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Annie Baker, Janet Planet
India Donaldson, Good One
Julio Torres, Problemista
Sean Wang, Dìdi
Best Lead Performance
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Hunter Schafer, Cuckoo
Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow
June Squibb, Thelma
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Performance
Yura Borisov, Anora
Joan Chen, Dìdi
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Carol Kane, Between the Temples
Karren Karagulian, Anora
Kani Kusruti, Girls Will Be Girls
Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow
Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Sing Sing
Adam Pearson, A Different Man
Best Breakthrough Performance
Isaac Krasner, Big Boys
Katy O’Brian. Love Lies Bleeding
Mason Alexander Park, National Anthem
René Pérez Joglar, In the Summers
Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
Robert Altman Award
His Three Daughters, Director: Azazel Jacobs
Best Documentary
Gaucho Gaucho
Hummingbirds
No Other Land
Patrice: The Movie
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Best International Film
All We Imagine as Light
Black Dog
Flow
Green Border
Hard Truths
Best New Scripted Series
Baby Reindeer
Diarra From Detroit
English Teacher
Fantasmas
Shōgun
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Julianne Moore, Mary & George
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Julio Torres, Fantasmas
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Enrico Colantoni, English Teacher
Betty Gilpin, Three Women
Chloe Guidry, Under the Bridge
Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun
Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher
Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tee, Expats
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit
Joe Locke, Agatha All Along
Megan Stott, Penelope
Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
How to Die Alone, Ensemble Cast: Melissa DuPrey, Jaylee Hamidi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Arkie Kandola, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Chris “CP” Powell, Conrad Ricamora, Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims
The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian and actor Aidy Bryant, will take place in Santa Monica, California, and will stream on YouTube on February 22.