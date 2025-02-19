2025 Oscars Ballot: Complete with Tomatometer and Popcornmeter Scores

The time has come! The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is happening next week, and there’s no better way to gear up for Hollywood’s biggest night than to fill out your Rotten Tomatoes Oscar Ballot, complete with Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores for each nominated film. Will Kieran Culkin and Demi Moore take home their first Oscar? Will Cynthia Erivo defy the competition and take the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role? Download or right click and print the ballot below and let us know in the comments who you think will take the top spot.

The 2025 Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live on March 2 on ABC and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.