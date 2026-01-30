Oscars 2026: Where to Watch the Nominees

(Photo by A24)

The 2026 Academy Awards are just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a guide to help you find out where to watch all the nominees, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find a list of titles you can stream (and where), plus the ones still on the big screen. Check out the list below, and access the full list of nominees here. The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony is going down on Sunday, March 15 at 4:00p.m. PST. Watch it on ABC or stream it on Hulu, ABC.com, the ABC app, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream.

Bugonia

Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Score)

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, Peacock, Prime Video

F1

Nominations: Best Picture

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Frankenstein

Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Sound, Production, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Hamnet

Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Best Casting, Directing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music, Production Design, Costume Design

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters

Marty Supreme

Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Best Casting, Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing, Production Design, Costume Design

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters

One Battle After Another

Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Casting, Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Sound, Production Design

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video

The Secret Agent

Nominations: Best Picutre, Actor in a Leading Role, Best Casting, Best International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters, stream on Apple TV+

Sentimental Value

Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, International Feature Film, Best Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Sinners

Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Casting, Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay, Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Song and Original Score), Sound, Production Design, Visual Effects, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu

Train Dreams

Nominations: Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Song)

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Blue Moon

Nominations: Writing (Original Screenplay), Actress in a Supporting Role

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Nominations: Best Actor in a Leading Role

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Weapons

Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (In a Leading Role)

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, HBO Max, Hulu

Arco

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters

Elio

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+

KPop Demon Hunters

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Music (Original Song)

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Zootopia 2

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

It Was Just an Accident

Nominations: Best International Feature Film, Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Fandango at Home

Sirât

Nominations: Best International Feature Film, Best Sound

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Nominations: Best International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Nominations: Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Kokuho

Nominations: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Now in Theaters

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

