Oscars 2026: Where to Watch the Nominees

The 2026 Academy Awards are just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a guide to help you find out where to watch all the nominees, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find a list of titles you can stream (and where), plus the ones still on the big screen. Check out the list below, and access the full list of nominees here.
The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony is going down on Sunday, March 15 at 4:00p.m. PST. Watch it on ABC or stream it on Hulu, ABC.com, the ABC app, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream.
Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Score)
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, Peacock, Prime Video
Nominations: Best Picture
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, Apple TV+, Prime Video
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Sound, Production, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Best Casting, Directing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music, Production Design, Costume Design
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Best Casting, Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing, Production Design, Costume Design
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Casting, Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Sound, Production Design
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video
Nominations: Best Picutre, Actor in a Leading Role, Best Casting, Best International Feature Film
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters, stream on Apple TV+
Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, International Feature Film, Best Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Casting, Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay, Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Song and Original Score), Sound, Production Design, Visual Effects, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu
Nominations: Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Song)
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Nominations: Writing (Original Screenplay), Actress in a Supporting Role
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home
Nominations: Best Actor in a Leading Role
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home
Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (In a Leading Role)
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, HBO Max, Hulu
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters
Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch: Stream on Disney+
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Music (Original Song)
Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home
Nominations: Best International Feature Film, Writing (Original Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home
Nominations: Best International Feature Film, Best Sound
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters
Nominations: Best International Feature Film
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters
Nominations: Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters
Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Score)
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, Peacock, Prime Video
Nominations: Best Visual Effects
Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video
Nominations: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch: Now in Theaters
Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Score)
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video
Nominations: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music (Original Score)
Where to Watch: Fandango at Home, Hulu, DIsney+, Prime Video, AMC+